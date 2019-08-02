With their ability to offer instant digital connections, chatbots are fast becoming the preferred choice for customer support service. The trend will only grow as chatbots are predicted to dominate the business interactions in the future.





Chatbots have the ability to handle various aspects of customer relations. However, before switching to chatbots you need to know how they work and their essence.





The popularity of live online chat applications has been growing over the past few years and the number of consumers who prefer to contact brands through live chat has also grown. Bots deal well with answering repetitive queries and guiding visitors on a website or an app. They can answer multiple queries at the same time and find a proper answer immediately. Using chatbot, companies can save a lot of money and their chat agents gain more time to focus on challenging cases.





What are Chatbots?

Chatbots are software applications that simulate a conversation with a real person. They can be offered via web-based applications or standalone apps. They can be designed to meet the varying business and consumer needs.





How do Chatbots work?

Chatbots provide assistance similar to a human by processing the text or voice commands. They are programmed to communicate with humans over the Internet. The software programs are designed to provide automated services in a conversational format.





Building a chatbot isn’t a piece of cake. Here at mobile app development company, we are showing you a wide variety of chatbots.





Types of Chatbots

1. Scripted Bots

This type of chatbot is based on a predefined set of questions which a customer is anticipated to ask. The bot responds to actions of the user on the basis of preset rules. With the advanced knowledge base, they help users find answers to simple questions. They are best used on websites with live chat support.





2. Social Media Chatbots

Social media chatbots not only raise brand awareness but also create a customer record for personalized communication. Chat messages also have a higher open rate than email messages. These chatbots can be integrated within Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp, etc.





3. Voice-Enabled Chatbots

These chatbots create a personalized experience for users. The software programs accept voice input to perform different tasks. Voice Enables chatbots are created by using text to speech APIs.





4. Contextual Chatbots

They are the most advanced kind of bots based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Contextual chatbots improve performance based on experience with the users.













5. Transactional Bots

They can be accustomed to carry lots of solutions or accomplish a specific transaction. Transaction bots interact with external systems on behalf of humans to increase productivity. They provide so many possible uses for businesses to help increase productivity.









6.Crawler Bots

They run in the background to fetch data from other websites or APIs. The crawlers can be directed to behave in a given manner. Common examples include price assistants that monitor e-commerce websites for price changes. They can also be used to monitor website errors, bugs, and performance issues.





7. Informational Bots

They push content via various social media channels in the form of push notifications. Informational bots push content as it becomes available. They can also be personalized to provide helpful information.





8. Survey Bots

Online surveys help brands find out customer preferences. Survey bots make it simpler to collect information from customers. They are better than online surveys because the conversation is more engaging. Chatting with a chatbot, customers feel like they are taking part in a conversation, not a survey.





As you can see, chatbots can be used in a wide variety of applications. They can assist, have interaction and amuse your clients helping to fulfill your business goals at the same time.



















