Top Video On Demand Platform Providers Gunning for Media Disruption

From crackling radios to cable TV domination and the recent video on demand upheaval, the media and entertainment industry has remained a beehive of events. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and several other notable media players are betting huge money on the video on demand market.





image

In fact, Netflix has started its own Original series produced, directed and aired on demand exclusively by it. Parallely, mobile video streaming also has boomed with an explosive effect.





According to a IAB study, mobile video content watching population has increased by at least 35%. US, Canada, New Zealand, UK, are the leading consumers of on demand video. In other news, live streaming is also rising its hood as dominating media power. Let’s talk about that later, for now, here are the top video on demand software providers worth every buck spent.

Vplayed - End-to-end Video On Demand Provider

Vplayed, a video on demand solution that can be used by businesses to create their own VOD service on any medium. It comes equipped with multiple security mechanisms including access control, encryption and Digital Rights Management. Its fully customizable platform that has power to meet all the video on demand requirements of any magnitude. Education, sports, music websites, entertainment channels, media houses, corporate conferences and much more can benefit from Vplayed video on demand solution.

Major Offerings:

Live Video Streaming

White Label Platform

OTT Video Solutions with Native Apps

Content Management System

Multiple Monetization Models (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD)

Brightcove - Enterprise Online Video Platform

Brightcove laser points its host on demand video service specifically for publishers/ broadcasters, digital marketers and enterprise users. The 360-degree flexible video on demand software comes out of the box with high-end vod platform features including monetization, advertising, Over the Top, TV Everywhere, Live streaming and much more.

Major Offerings:

Live Video Streaming

Analytic & Reports

Social Media Integration

Video Ad Monetization Support

Advanced Marketing Suite

Contus Vplay - All-in-one Video On Demand Platform

Contus Vplay is a Video on demand platform which can be tweaked endlessly to create a proprietary on demand, live or scheduled video streaming. It fits the bill perfectly as a permanent solution for TV channels, video broadcasters, publishers or any other owner of video content. What sets apart Contus Vplay is that comes equipped extensive abilities for video syndication, delivery and monetization. Further, for content owners it comes with three level of security features consisting of Digital Rights Management, Encryption and Access Control.

Major Offerings:

100% Customizable Solution

Multiple Video Monetization Options

Live Video Streaming Service

Video Hosting & Management

Digital Rights Management

Xfinity Formerly Comcast - Digital Cable & Internet TV Solution

Xfinity allows media houses and enterprises to turn their VOD assets into money-churning assets. It is one of the best vod platforms that simplifies the task of spooling high-definition of videos to screens of varying sizes. Comcast also provides for flexible revenue models comprising of SVOD, TVOD, AVOD among many others.

Major Offerings:

Integrated streaming apps (Netflix, Prime, Pandora & more)

Add premium channels like HBO & more

Xfinity Voice Remote

Live broadcast and cable networks

Cloud DVR & On Demand

Sports Zone apps

Kaltura - Video On Demand Provider for Education

Kaltura is a versatile vod platform software that helps diverse range of users to unleash the power of video for their benefit. The customized video on demand platform has already placed itself as a best fit for campuses, households, enterprises and media corporations.

Major Offerings:

Market-Leading Video Portal

Video Upload and Ingestion

Video Transcoding and Processing

Video Management: Kaltura Management Console (KMC)

Mobile & HTML5 Video Player

Open Source Video API

Panopto - Video Platform For Business & Education

Panopto is a software-as-a-service video streaming platform that comes up with help business and education market to stream live video or create on-demand content for students or employees. The vod solution providers claim vast experience in working with multiple video streaming servers like Wowza, Kaltura, Livestream, etc. They ensure that your videos are performed to all devices smoothly and quickly with the high video quality.

Major Offerings:

Integration with a wider range of systems

New management tools

Web page embedding

Playback speed adjustment

Hotkey support

Uscreen - Video Streaming and Monetization Solution

Uscreen places itself as a perfect transactional videos on demand software for streaming fitness videos, educational content, membership sites, corporate training and much more. Uscreen makes itself stand apart from competitors with a simple 3-step launch process: content import, customizing layout and direct launch. Built-in payment integrations, user profiles, comprehensive analytics, marketing tools are other addons of Uscreen.

Major Offerings:

Collaboration tools

Content management and cataloging

Robust built-in marketing tools

Custom filters

Distribution tab: The quickest path to your OTT apps

Muvi - SaaS-based OTT Platform Provider

Muvi offers end-to-end video on demand streaming like Netflix, Periscope across a milieu of devices including mobile, web and CMS. Muvi is prepped for instant launch and comes ready with a full-equipped website with 100+ features. It mobile-first strategy, then Muvi also offers readymade mobile & TV apps with integrated monetization models.

Major Offerings:

Cloud hosting

Encoding & Transcoding

Online Video Player

Built-In 500+ Features

Analytics & Reports

Partner Portal

Studio Approved DRM

Watermarking

Built-in Monetizations Options





These VOD platform providers come equipped with every imaginable feature that takes out the pain in video streaming. They ensure that your videos are streamed to multiple screens easily and quickly without any drop in the video quality.