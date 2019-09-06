A
Opinion

10 Easy Steps for Android App Development

10 Easy Steps for Android App Development

By Kalaivani Subramaniam
6th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
10 Easy Steps for Android App Development

10 Easy Steps for Android App Development

Wondering how to develop an Android app? Here is the step-by-step guide for the Android application development process. 


Every day, people submit thousands of mobile applications to the App Store and Play Store. When you have an idea, then it will be the initiative for developing your app. But the idea can’t make a full app for that you need tools and technologies to evolve your idea into an app. The following are the step-by-step process that you need to carry out while developing the mobile application for both Android or iOS platforms. 


App Strategy 


First, you need to have a clear plan that helps in deciding what are the basic requirements of your app. If your idea exists in the market, then it doesn’t have any value so try to be unique. To make sure you are a unique analysis of your competition apps are most important. Gather information regarding technologies they used, their reach, and reviews about their product from an App store. Then create your plan and process according to the new trends.   


Conceptualization   


When you are into the app development the first need to have an idea or solution for a particular problem. Then have to transfer the idea into a solid base for your application. You need to validate your solution or idea. Here are some ways to validate your idea:  

  • Conduct direct research  
  • Survey target users  
  • Research search queries  
  • Run promos and ads  
  • Validate the concept prototype  

  

Creating a Wireframe    


A wireframe is a blueprint. Here, only the visual concept and appearance of your app in a simple blueprint are created. It does not discuss the design of your app in the wireframe. Wireframe used continuous iterations to build the vision. The concept enables the team to identify cost areas and challenges.  


Technical Feasibility Assessment  

  

When you have a clear idea of what you're going to do then you need to consider the requirements that you what for developing. For a mobile app development process, it requires a comprehensive evaluation of its technical requirements.   

Technical feasibility assessment finds what are the technical resources requirements like hardware, software, etc.... need for the mobile app development. This helps you in organizing everything that is needed for development before the start of the development process.  


Android App Design   


This is the important stage for your app development since the complete app is evolved over here. Both the front-end and back-end of the Android app is developed. Design is the first thing that your users will judge your app on. Here all the phase like designing and test common errors are performed by your entire design team and they will make sure whether all the aspect is covered or not. you need to get feedback for every at the end of every process from your Android app development partner.   


Android App Development   


After the design, it’s all about the user interface. You need to have a highly responsive user interface. Needs lots of code that should be deployed in development. As the app is done and tested, delivered the app for feedback. You need to iterate each process as much as you can at all stages of the Android app development process.   


The android app development process is iterative. All the designs or tasks are divided into smaller milestones and build the app through series cycles.  


Android App Testing   


The Android app development process includes regular checks by our QA team at every stage. The tester is often not a developer of your app they just throw different criteria and monitor the app performance in that particular scenario. Though most of the Android app development process is automated, it’s necessary to ensure that there are zero chances of bugs in the software. The crashing of the app also a common threat for you. If in case your app is crashed due to some reason it should manage to send an alert or message or notification about it to you.  


Deployment   


Finally, you need to submit the app to the Google Play Store for approval. This is a simple process just create an account with Google. But before deploying in Google Play Store you need to deploy the web server that your app API into a production environment.  


After deploying, Google will give you full rights to the app which includes software as well. This generally takes less than two days. you need to meet all the guidelines provided by Google in your app.   


Android App Post-Deployment 


Even creating the app is not enough to deploy them. With our affordable subscription-based service, you will need to pay only for software upgrades and the cost of hosting the software on the cloud server. 

After deploying, it takes around 10-15 days to get your app published in the store.  


For developing an Android application, there are many platform providers in which most of them are open-source platforms. You can build an efficient Android app using these technologies. Some of them are: 


  • Android Studio    
  • AVD Manager    
  • FlowUp   
  • Eclipse   
  • Gradle   
  • Fabric   
  • Genymotion   


Time for app completion  


The time for completion of the app depends on various factors. Things like the number of components, the types of components like the tabs, image views, map views, and the integration complexity of all these components need to be considered. The development process is a long process for just a single screen it may take up to 3 to 4 days to develop.   

   


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Kalaivani Subramaniam

    An aspirant content writer with excellent skills with excellent command over the English language and basic analytical skills.


    https://www.infinijith.com/

    https://www.purchasecommerce.com/

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    How Let’s Service took a Rs 35 lakh investment to Rs 7 Cr revenue and is racing towards growth

    Vishal Krishna

    Student accommodation startup MyRoomie is tapping technology to provide youngsters a home away from home

    Sameer Ranjan
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Meet the 10 shortlisted Extreme Entrepreneurs of Lightspeed India Partners

    Debolina Biswas

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Fifth Cohort of Cisco Launchpad graduates amidst continuing collaboration between industry, startups, and academia

    Team YS

    Paytm aims $2-3 B GMV from educational services portfolio

    Press Trust of India

    CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in IT

    Press Trust of India

    OYO enters Mexico as part of expansion plans in Latin American markets

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai