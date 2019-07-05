People coming under income tax assessment





According to the data of the AY 2015-16, only 1.7% of total Indians pay income tax. The number of people paying income tax rose from 3.65 crores to 4.07 crores paid income tax & the rest claims below taxable income.





The main cause of this, as said by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, "India is a tax non-compliant society and too many people evade taxes.” In other words, many people under-report their income to evade taxes. But there are still many who actually earn less than the taxable income.





Now, let's consider the income distribution that can make it more clear as to how much tax is actually received.





Even if the number of taxpayers have increased, the total tax collection has decreased overall. This would be easier to understand with the help of a table.

















New pan card users









(Income-Tax) Department has launched data that as many as 19.6 million new PAN cards were issued during the quarter ending March 2018. This is important to understand as the PAN card is a 10-digit Identification number that is required to pay tax & returns. In other words, the more the PAN card holders, the wider is the tax base.





2 states





You must have seen the movie or read the book. The story revolves around 2 people from 2 states. The same story can be narrated about the income tax scenario of India. The 2 most paying states in India are





Delhi

Maharasthra





While at the same time, some states have seen a rise in the Income tax payers. These are:





Karnatka

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan*





* Rajasthan has seen a 3 times jump in the taxes in the last 7 years i.e. 5,813 crore in 2010-11 to 19,910 crore in 2017-18.





Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh (the most populous state) contributes just 2.3% of the total tax collection of the country.









Let’s not forget the North-eastern states when it comes to total income tax collection.





Top 5 State-wise taxes paid (2017-18)





Returns & taxes





2 crore pay taxes but don’t file income tax returns. At the same time, 2 crore file returns but don’t pay taxes according to statistics.





This data represents the individual tax payee









And this data represents the companies that pay taxes.





Direct tax to GDP ratio





In the Financial Year 2017-18, the Direct Tax to GDP ratio was 5.98% (considered the best in 10 years).





The growth in personal income tax was 18.3%

And the growth of corporate income tax was 17.7%





The trend of the Direct tax to GDP ratio is given below:





The comments made by the Finance Ministry on this data:





“There is a constant growth in direct tax-GDP ratio over last three years and the ratio of 5.98% in fiscal year 2017-18 is the best direct tax-GDP ratio in last 10 years”

“Demonetisation compelled holders of cash to deposit the same in the banks. The enormity of cash deposited and identified with the owner resulted in suspected 17.42 lakh account holders from whom the response has been received online through non-invasive method”.

“For AY (assessment year) 2014-15, corresponding to FY (financial year) 2013-14 (base year), the return filers had declared gross total income of 26.92 lakh crore, which has increased by 67% to Rs. 44.88 lakh crore for AY 2017-18, showing higher level of compliance resulting from various legislative and administrative measures taken by the government, including effective enforcement measures against tax evasion,"





