Top 10 Best Astrologer in Chandigarh

Human beings are predominantly aware that the universe is governed by a force, divine or external, that impacts our daily life. While there is a percentage of people who may not have belief, the global populace at large does believe in some influences the planetary system and stars have on our fate. Indian astrology or better still Hindu astrology is one of the most widely respected and practiced across the country. The foundation of Hindu astrology is based on the Vedas. The Hindus strongly believe that the planetary positioning and movement at the time of birth impact our lives, and the influences are a result of our karmic past. The Navagrahas (planetary system) are associated with the Supreme Being and hence rule our lives.

India abounds in astrologers practicing various forms of Hindu astrology. Most of them have in-depth knowledge of the subject as well as Hindu scriptures that help them give accurate readings and predictions. They also resolve issues for individuals through advice and remedial measures that can help them overcome testing situations in life.





We bring you the best astrologer in Chandigarh who are experts in their field and come highly recommended.

Here are the Top 10 Astrologers in Chandigarh.









1) Shri Sudipta Chatterjee





One of the foremost astrologers of Chandigarh, Shri Sudipta Chatterjee, is a post-graduate and developed his taste for astrology through studying various texts on his own and gained knowledge. He also obtained insights through Shruti, mostly information he acquired through an individual or expert, that refers to some of the most ancient and authoritative religious texts. He has been involved in in-depth research on the subject.

This famed astrologer of Chandigarh is an expert in different forms of Vedic Astrology that include Parashara, Prasna, Hora, and Jamini, as well as K P astrology. He uses traditional methods of Vedic and Sidereal (based on current position of constellations) Astrology. He also makes it a point to use the established principles of Jamini Sutra. For K P astrology, Shri Sudipta Chatterjee uses Prasna Jyotish methods. His consultation skills cover fields of health, lifestyle, career, and well-being. He offers solutions to clients that comprise of astrological insights as well as practical solutions to individual problems. Shri Sudipta Chatterjee has been practicing astrology for the past five years. He is a resident of Chandigarh and is fluent in English, Hindi, Bangla, and Oriya.





2) Ms. Debanwita Sen





Ms. Sen has a passion for astrology and is exceptionally talented. A computer engineer by profession, Ms. Sen is very accurate with her readings and predictions. She has given practical advice and remedial measure for issues related to education, career, marriage, finance, among others.





Ms. Debanwita Sen is incredibly accurate in her mathematical calculations. She also practices palmistry besides astrology and writes blogs. Her videos on Youtube are viral. With immense knowledge of astrology, this exceptionally talented astrologer achieved success in a very short period. She is currently pursuing a research course Jyotish Rishi from the All India Federation of Astrologers Societies. She is a distinguished invitee at several astrological seminars held across the country. Ms. Sen has been practicing astrology for the past six years. A resident of Chandigarh, she speaks English, Bengali, and Hindi. She uses English for communication.





3) Acharya Ashok Sharma





An eminent astrologer in Chandigarh circles, Acharya Ashok Sharma, has immense knowledge of astrology. He is of the firm belief that the planetary positioning and their movements are incredibly crucial as they make an impact on the physical, mental, financial, and social aspects of our lives. This eminent astrologer delves deep into birth charts and closely studies the planetary details. He offers amazingly accurate horoscope readings and predictions, giving clients awareness about the future, and providing advice and remedies that are extremely effective in overcoming obstacles.





This famous astrologer offers services in life predictions, Vaastu, personal and matrimonial horoscopes, and Medical Consultancy. Acharya Ashok Sharma is a resident of Chandigarh and is fluent in Bangla and Hindi.





4) Bharigu Jyotish Kendra





Bharigu Jyotish Kendra had a fascination and deep interest in astrology. So, he went on to do his master's degree in K P Astrology. Moreover, he pursued the course further and completed his Ph.D. in K P Astrology from a reputed institute. A consultant astrologer, he has immense knowledge of Vedic Astrology.





A renowned astrologer in Chandigarh, Bharigu Jyotish Kendra is also well-versed in K P Natal and K P Horary system of astrology. He has been honored with titles of Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Vidya Bhushan, Jyotish Saraswati, and Jyotish Pravakar. His areas of specialization are horoscope reading, horoscope making, Kundali matching, Vedic Astrology, Gemstone, and Muhurat, among others. He offers astrological consultations on issues related to love and relationship, marriage, family, children, health, career, finance, business, and property matters. He has clientele spread across India and the world. A resident of Chandigarh, he is fluent in English, Hindi, and Bengali.





5) Vaishnavi Maa





This young astrologer has an exceptionally promising future. Vaishnavi Maa has a deep interest in astrology and went on to complete his diploma (Jyotish Bharati) from a reputed institute. Completing his degree (Jyotish Shastri) in astrology, he did his master's (Jyotish Acharya). This talented astrologer has specialized in Vaastu Shastra, Horary Astrology, Sonatan Jyotish, Face Reading, Higher Palmistry, Numerology, and Higher Medical Astrology.





Vaishnavi Maa went on to complete his Ph.D. in Nakshatra Jyotish. He is researching Astro Vaastu and is an expert in the field of astrology, astronomy, and palmistry. He offers expert guidance to his clients in issues related to health, relationship and compatibility, education, career, and finance. His horoscope chart analysis is brilliantly accurate and with his deep understanding of Vedic principles, and his background in psychology, he helps his clients attain higher spiritual levels. Vaishnavi Maa lives in Chandigarh and is fluent in Hindi and Bangla.





6) RK Sharma Astrologer





RK Sharma Astrologer, is an expert in traditional astrology and palmistry. RK Sharma Astrologer is one of the foremost astrologers in Chandigarh and has immense knowledge of astrology and has won numerous awards for his distinguished contribution.





This eminent astrologer has multiple approaches to Vedic Astrology. He offers remedies in the form of poojas, yoga, and gemstones. His remedial measures are extremely effective and help his clients overcome obstacles in life and live in peace and prosperity. He has a worldwide clientele. He is a resident of Chandigarh and is fluent in English and Hindi.





7) Narinder Kataria





One of the most respected astrologers, Narinder Kataria, uses principles of Vedic Astrology and combines them with modern techniques. His readings and predictions are accurate, and he provides extremely effective remedies.





Narinder Kataria is an expert in Vedic Astrology, Tarot Reading, and Counseling. He has a unique approach and uses her intuition, instincts, and clairvoyance in Tarot Card readings that have guided numerous clients. He uses this method most effectively to resolve issues related to daily living, career, finance, education, or relationship. Her SWITCHWORD remedies are unique in resolving difficult issues in her clients’ lives and achieving positive results. Narinder Kataria is a resident of Chandigarh and is fluent in English, Bangla, and Hindi.





8) Sree Sanjib





Immensely dedicated and with a vast knowledge of astrology, Sree Sanjib Ji is extremely devoted to his career. He bases his readings and predictions based on the planetary positions and movements on the birth charts. His expertise lies in Vedic Astrology, K P Astrology, and Prashna Kundali. He offers incredibly accurate predictions, and his remedies work like miracles.





Sree Sanjib Ji has been practicing astrology for over fifteen years and is considered an excellent expert. His clientele also comprises celebrities, including industrialists, politicians, and movie stars. He has clients in India and abroad and has won several prestigious awards in the field of astrology, including Jyotish Gyan Bharati, Jyotish Siromani, and Jyotish Gyan Ratna. This eminent astrologer resides in Chandigarh and is fluent in Hindi and Bangla.





9) Shri KB Monga





Shri KB Monga has expertise in the field of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu Shastra, and Palmistry. This renowned astrologer offers astrological services on issues related to education, marriage, career, foreign travel, finance, and politics.

This esteemed astrologer has won several titles, including Jyotish BidyaBhushan, Jyotish BidyaVishard, and Fellowship in K P Jyotish Arnav Shastri, and Vaastu Ratna. A resident of Chandigarh, Shri KB Monga, is fluent in Hindi and Bangla.





10) Rajesh Sharma

This esteemed astrologer developed a passion for astrology early in life. From childhood, he was interested in astrology, numerology, and occult subjects. Equipped with a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, he went on to study astrology and completed his master's. He is currently pursuing his M.Phil on the subject. This famous astrologer has learned the advanced methods in K P Astrology. He realized that Advanced Stellar Astrology has a primary and solid foundation and methodology based on scientific principles.





Rajesh Sharma astrological services include general predictions on issues related to health, education, relationship, marriage, career, finance, and business. This eminent astrologer is well-versed in the Horary Astrology of Prashna Chakra. He is known for his accuracy in his predictions and provides meaningful insights for clients for their betterment. He is an expert in K P Astrology, Vedic Astrology, and Numerology. He is a resident of Chandigarh and is fluent in English, Hindi, and Bangla.