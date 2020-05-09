Benefits of AI and Machine Learning in Customer Service?

In this article, let’s see how AI ML can be beneficial in providing customer service.

By Vishal Unjiya
9th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

When it comes to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning being a part of the revolution, it has proved that it can bring change in any field. The solutions that AI ML provides can be beneficial in our everyday’s life. 


We can observe a constant growth in the usage of AI ML development services. From Google to Facebook to Netflix are using AI & ML in some or the other way to meet users’ expectations. As these technologies are growing and new features are coming up that can make our life easy. Customer service is one of the services that can rely on these technologies correctly as the customer service feeds into the entire company. 


Benefits of AI ML in Customer Service

In this article, let’s see how AI ML can be beneficial in providing customer service.

Benefits of AI ML in Customer Service

1. Reduce Average Handling Time


Reducing the average handling time is one of the most remarkable benefits of AI in customer service. This can help customers who have complaints about the time they had to wait to obtain assistance and support.

 

In current times, chat bots are one of the most basic ways to solve all the inquiries and requests immediately. It gives reminders and notifications to the customers in advance. The customers can track their products and can get the products they ordered in 24 hours or less.


2. Effective Omnichannel Presence


If there are multiple channels, it can allow the customers to interact in many ways. Customers can always reach easily, and they can be encouraged by the channels.

 

Though the omnichannel process is the best, it also brings new challenges as they represent a lot of data and channels to cover. In such situations, using AI ML can be an ideal choice to handle them. These technologies can rapidly collect & process data from multiple sources and allow centralizing the files. To do so, you can have a single CRM at the backend that can gather all of the information needed, and help all of your agents to access it.


3. Optimize Resources


When businesses use AI ML in customer service areas, their resources can automatically reach an optimal balance. For instance, if any company installs chat bots, it can handles complicated requests, inquiries, and complaints.


When we talk about the customer service sector, there has been a fear of AI and ML removing jobs. And it is right to some extent. As these technologies grow more, they will automate and optimize every resource for the users.  This can automate simple tasks and jobs.


4. Handling Large Volumes of Data


With the growth in the business, the interaction with customers grows. This results in obtaining vast amounts of data that would be useless without the use of AI. To process an enormous amount of data, AI is an invaluable tool. It can also help in predicting the customers’ behavior.


Conclusion


As we know that technologies are taking over the world, AI and ML are at the top of the list. These two technologies can impact many businesses and industries.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 5 Best Duplicate Photo Cleaners For Windows 10

Jessica Walker

Nature is balancing itself with the lockdown, time to set our mind to maintain it

Sumanta Biswas

If You’re not Thinking about Solar Power during the Pandemic, You Should Be

Harsh Vardhan

How AI is Adding Sparkle to Your Jewelry

Zulfi Ali
Daily Capsule
Here's how BlackBuck aims to bring India’s trucking industry back to life
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Great examples of ruby on rails use in commercial business

Bob Flores

Android Help: Why App Owners Prefer Test Driven Development For Success

Divyang Metaliya

How AI is Adding Sparkle to Your Jewelry

Zulfi Ali

10 Mobile Apps & Online Platforms that are Going to Boom in the COVID 19 Era

Edu Ranko

5 Essential Software Tools to Tackle financial and operational challenges of running a business in Lockdown

Salan Khalkho

Top 10 Influential Crypto and Blockchain Entrepreneurs

Namrata Bose

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru