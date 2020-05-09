When it comes to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning being a part of the revolution, it has proved that it can bring change in any field. The solutions that AI ML provides can be beneficial in our everyday’s life.





We can observe a constant growth in the usage of AI ML development services. From Google to Facebook to Netflix are using AI & ML in some or the other way to meet users’ expectations. As these technologies are growing and new features are coming up that can make our life easy. Customer service is one of the services that can rely on these technologies correctly as the customer service feeds into the entire company.





In this article, let’s see how AI ML can be beneficial in providing customer service.

Benefits of AI ML in Customer Service

1. Reduce Average Handling Time





Reducing the average handling time is one of the most remarkable benefits of AI in customer service. This can help customers who have complaints about the time they had to wait to obtain assistance and support.

In current times, chat bots are one of the most basic ways to solve all the inquiries and requests immediately. It gives reminders and notifications to the customers in advance. The customers can track their products and can get the products they ordered in 24 hours or less.





2. Effective Omnichannel Presence





If there are multiple channels, it can allow the customers to interact in many ways. Customers can always reach easily, and they can be encouraged by the channels.

Though the omnichannel process is the best, it also brings new challenges as they represent a lot of data and channels to cover. In such situations, using AI ML can be an ideal choice to handle them. These technologies can rapidly collect & process data from multiple sources and allow centralizing the files. To do so, you can have a single CRM at the backend that can gather all of the information needed, and help all of your agents to access it.





3. Optimize Resources





When businesses use AI ML in customer service areas, their resources can automatically reach an optimal balance. For instance, if any company installs chat bots, it can handles complicated requests, inquiries, and complaints.





When we talk about the customer service sector, there has been a fear of AI and ML removing jobs. And it is right to some extent. As these technologies grow more, they will automate and optimize every resource for the users. This can automate simple tasks and jobs.





4. Handling Large Volumes of Data





With the growth in the business, the interaction with customers grows. This results in obtaining vast amounts of data that would be useless without the use of AI. To process an enormous amount of data, AI is an invaluable tool. It can also help in predicting the customers’ behavior.





Conclusion





As we know that technologies are taking over the world, AI and ML are at the top of the list. These two technologies can impact many businesses and industries.