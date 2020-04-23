Duplicate files could be real trouble when accumulated in large numbers on your device. It not only occupies valuable disk space, but it also makes your system run slow. To find & delete these identical files, you can use best duplicate files finder and remover tools for instant and effective results.





Best Duplicate File Finder Software:





Duplicate Files Fixer is one of leading tools that helps you deep scan your system to find & remove all identical files effectively. It works seamlessly no matter how big the files collection is to ensure effective cleaning. You can use this advanced solution to recover GBs of disk space on your PC. Working on smart algorithms, it helps you accurately identify and remove all similar looking & exact match files.





Features of Duplicate Files Fixer:





It helps you create backup of existing files before you start scanning your device storage for duplicates.

It supports folder exclusion option where you can exclude any folder from scan process to keep important files untouched.

In addition to de-duplicating your internal device storage, it also helps you scan, locate and remove duplicate files from external device storage.

It supports de-duplicating all file types & formats.









AllDup is next best duplicate file finder tool for Windows that comes loaded with numerous useful features. Working on fast search algorithms, it scans, detects and removes all duplicate files from your PC. It helps you remove all types & formats of duplicate files including duplicate photos, videos, documents, music files, movies, and more. This freeware tool is designed for quick and effective results.





Features of AllDup:





AllDUp allows you to exclude any file or folder from the scan process if you find that is not necessary to include.

Once it completes scanning your device storage, it allows you to move scanned files to recycle bin or even in a separate folder to ensure file safety.

It creates detailed log file of all scanned files and allows you to preview files before deletion to avoid deletion of important file accidentally.

In other options, it allows you to search file hard links, ignore the ID3 tags of MP3 files, list non-duplicate files, and more.









Use Easy Duplicate Finder to find & delete duplicate photos, videos, music files, text documents, and more. This powerful tool is trusted by millions of users around the world. It not only helps you clean your Windows storage space, but it also works well when it comes to de-duplicating Mac storage or cloud storage. The interactive Wizard tool helps you deep clean your system storage to recover GBs of disk space.





Features of Easy Duplicate Finder:





It offers 10+ scan modes and search methods for advanced file management.

It helps you preview files before you delete them to avoid accidental deletion of important files.

It even offers Undo button for emergency recovery.





4. Duplicate File Remover





Duplicate File Remover is an advanced tool that performs full in depth analysis of files to find & remove all duplicate files accurately. Here, it helps you separate your media files individually and remove their copies from your device storage.





Features of Duplicate File Remover:





It offers live status viewer of the file processing to help you keep tab on de-duplication process.

Once it completes scanning, it display results in groups for easy viewing and file management.

It offers custom or complete scan options to meet all your scanning needs.





5. Duplicate Cleaner





With Duplicate Cleaner clean up your hard drive by removing all identical copies on your device. Use this powerful tool to free up chunks of disk space in few clicks process. Duplicate Cleaner is simple yet powerful tool that ensures effective cleaning by scanning even the remotest corners of your device storage.





Features of Duplicate Cleaner:





It supports cleaning all types and formats of duplicate files.

With advanced filters, it helps you refine your search process for quick results.

During the process, it searched even inside the zip files to deliver effective results.





6. Auslogics Duplicate File Finder









Auslogics Duplicate File Finder offers easiest & safest way to clean all duplicates on your Windows system. It supports all latest versions Windows including Windows 7, 8.1 and 10. This powerful tool is available for free to ensures complete cleaning to recover valuable disk space.





Features of Auslogics Duplicate File Finder:





It gives you full control over duplicate files. You can decide which files to look for, delete or retain on your device.

It works on smart algorithms where it not only searches for files n same file names, but also on same file contents to deliver accurate results.

Above all, the tool is available for free.





7. Mindgems Duplicate File Finder





The last in the list is Duplicate File Finder by Mindgems. It is designed meticulously to deep scan your system storage to find and remove all duplicate files effectively. This freeware tool supports cleaning all types and formats of files to offer effective cleaning.





Features of Mindgems Duplicate File Finder:





It allows you to preview files before deletion.

It allows you to view files associated with their programs for easy file management.

You can disable folders for self-scan and export results to CSN or XML formats.

So, this was 7 best duplicate file finder tools for Windows you should try to find and delete duplicate files. Do try any of these tools and share your experience in the comments below.