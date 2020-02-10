Summary:

Finding the best software from a long list of available applications is not a difficult task anymore. Here we will see the top best EDB to PST Converter software. Various software companies provide utility support to repair and convert EDB to PST file format. In this blog, we will see a various advanced application which provides these functions.





How to Find your Best EDB to PST Converter Software?

While choosing a top software to convert Exchange EDB file to Outlook, there various basic things to be considered. The additional support for repairing corrupted EDB files and to recover deleted / missing data in Exchange database file. And most importantly, the support for EDB files from various versions of MS Exchange Server like Exchange Server 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003. Explore what are the other major factors that are to be considered in a user point of view, when purchasing an EDB to PST Converter tool.

Efficient quality features and it's functioning

Technical aspects and correctness in output

Performance and speed for processing

User-friendly Interface and GUI

Cost of the software

Dependency for other application

The main objective of the blog is to find the best software to convert EDB to PST file. An efficient application that satisfies all the above conditions with comparably less price. So, the best Exchange EDB to Outlook PST Converter tool should be, best in quality and equally cost-effective.





Comparison of Top 5 Software to Convert EDB to PST

Here we will consider listed top 5 best software for EDB to PST Conversion. Explore all information on each application and then compare its features, functions, cost, and quality of services. See the comparison from the below section.

SysTools EDB to PST Converter Kernel EDB to PST Converter Tool Vomikas EDB to Tool PDS EDB to PST Conversion DataHelp EDB Converter Tool

1. SysTools EDB to PST Converter

It is one of the most reliable tools available in the market. SysTools EDB to PST conversion software can export mailboxes from multiple EDB files to PST format. The application provides functions like repairing corrupted Exchange EDB files if it is inaccessible. And it can recover and restore permanently deleted EDB mailbox items without any loss. The software comes with all functions and features at a reasonable price. SysTools EDB to PST Conversion tool is available at just $99 only. The software has a simple and user-friendly GUI. Support for selective export helps to move required mailbox data into Outlook PST format. The software working is simple that it can be explained as scan, repair, recover, preview and export EDB to PST format.

Besides, this utility can also remove email encryption (SMIME & OpenPGP) from EDB mailbox email messages.

2. Kernel EDB to PST Converter Tool

This software comes with many advanced features like repairing damaged EDB file and recover lost data and then conversion of multiple EDB files into PST format. It supports virtual environments for the migration process. And importantly it provides smart Scanning Modes and additional export file formats like EML, MSG, RTF, HTML, TXT, etc. But with these additional features, the software comes at $299 which seems to be highly expensive.

3. Vomikas EDB Converter Tool

The support for repairing corrupted EDB files and recovery of deleted mailbox items in EDB file is a common feature provided by all top EDB to PST Converter tools. This application can also convert multiple EDB files to PST format together in bulk without any loss. Besides, it comes with supports for multiple Export file formats like MSG, EML, HTML, CAL, vCard, vCal, RTF, etc. and many more. And the software can convert EDB files from Exchange Server 2016 to 5.5 versions. The business of the software is available in the market at $279 which can also be considered as expensive.

And we say that the software comes with less user interactive GUI and requires MS Outlook installation.

4. PDS EDB to PST Conversion

This is the next top application trending in the market for converting EDB files into Outlook PST data format. The EDB to PST Conversion software comes at $229 which can be considered as expensive while comparing. It supports repair and recovery features and comes along with multiple export file formats option. But when comparing this utility with others, it lacks few features like no support for STM files, Outlook installation requirement, no auto scan modes, etc.

5. DataHelp EDB Converter Tool

This is the last EDB to PST Converter software that we will consider. The software comes with many features like the conversion of multiple EDB files into PST format from all available versions of Exchange Server. It also serves to repair and recover data from Exchange EDB files before the conversion process. And also, this is the second cheapest software available to convert EDB data file to PST. It is available at $199 which can be considered as a little lesser than previously listed tools. It comes with a simple user-friendly interface.

Let’s conclude

Finding a reliable EDB to PST Converter software is simple. An application that can effectively fulfill your need at a lesser cost is the best utility. Here when we consider the top 5 EDB to PST Conversion tool, our major concern will be the same.

Find which is the best EDB to PST Converter software? Here in this blog, we considered 5 best Exchange EDB data to PST migration solution: SysTools, Kernel, PDS, Vomikas, DataHelp. In this comparison, all these applications are capable of performing all the necessary functions for an EDB to PST conversion. The main common features that we found in EDB to PST Converter software are listed below:

Scan multiple Exchange EDB files

Support for EDB files from all versions of Exchange Server

Repair corrupted EDB data file

Recover lost / missing / deleted data items from an EDB file

Preview data items in an Exchange EDB file

Sort / filter and other additional options

Convert EDB to PST file format (Unicode type)

These characteristics mentioned above can be considered as the basic requirement of good software. Almost all applications introduced above supports these features. Now the last and important point to be considered is cost.

Get your Best EDB Converter Software

By comparing the price with all available applications along with its functions, SysTools provides the software at a lower price. It offers EDB to PST conversion exclusively at a lesser range with all features maintained. Now try the free demo version of the software and see them working. This will help you gather more information about the tool easily.



