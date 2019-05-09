9 Best Study Programs for Students after Intermediate exams

So the results are out for UP Board, CBSE Board, and ICSE Board students. Some have got an excellent scorecard but some students have not got that good score in the exams. So, let's sit down and have a look at the best study programs for students can go for.Rohit Manglik
The time is as usual. Students have finished taking their board examinations. Most of them would be holidaying as per their will. Also, they might have begun to prepare for the execution of their plans, for the road ahead. It will be appropriate, therefore, to have a talk about the they can look forward to in furthering their education.
Students, straightforwardly, I will be recommending the study-programs that are more aligned with the times of today and more job-oriented. Moreover, these courses will be apart from the traditionally popular programs of the Bachelor of Science, and the Bachelor of Arts, as most of the students have knowhow about these streams. So, here we go!
The students having a Commerce background in their studies until Senior Secondary can go for the course of Bachelor of Finance. Besides, the course has amassed a lot of prominences these days. Studying finance deals in learning the management of large sums of money, especially by large firms/companies and governments. Still, this sphere isn’t limited to these spheres only, thanks to the liberalization of our economy. Meanwhile, there is a great demand for the adepts holding a degree in finance. The curriculum of the course covers statistics, accounting, international finance, financial markets, and analysis of the financial statement. As a student, therefore, you can expect jobs in the spheres of commodities & securities, banks, brokers, government agencies, insurance carriers, and companies dealing in real estate, et al.
Because of it being quite a recent phenomenon, only a few educational institutions provide the program of Bachelor of Finance or one built around it. Some of the institutions, therefore, are as following:
Abbreviated as B. Tech, Bachelor of Technology is quite popular among several science students, particularly those having the mathematics stream. The programme entails a profound study of several engineering disciplines. In short, this program apprises the students with the core level of the curriculum, experimental and theoretical solutions to physical problems, and outline of systems useful for the industries of today.
As students are well versed with the top institutes of technology falling under the purview of the IITs, the institutes listed below are apart from these. Moreover, this will provide students with supplementary information regarding the institutes.
To begin with this front, with the passage of time, people are becoming aware of health issues and problems. Consequently, study-programs like Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) recently have gained more popularity. Hence, talking of the pre-requisites regarding the nature of the work the young pursuers of this discipline will need to embrace, BDS, and MBBS students must have a great concentration, temperament, and levels of accuracy along with a scientific character.
Top colleges offering BDS, and MBBS study-programs in India are:
Mass Communication is the study of amassing and simultaneously spreading information to a large chunk of the population by using mass media. As per the popular perception, journalism is the profession or activity regarding the news and its spread. Meanwhile, the prospects of Journalism and Mass Communication have grown hugely in the recent few decades. The media industry, especially in India, has witnessed a drastic growth.
The following institutes offer admission into the Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication course leading one to embrace any one (or more) role(s) of a Journalist, Anchor, Photo Journalist, Radio Jockey, and many more:
To begin with Hotel Management, the discipline has garnered quite a popularity as a career option for students dreaming to make it big in the hospitality industry. But, please note that Hotel Management doesn’t limit itself to the confines of the hotel industry only. It also covers other related service industries such as airlines or event catering services, hospitality promotion, and sales, interpreters, tour guides, etc. Moreover, the industry is more welcome to the students ready to work for long hours within a challenging environment. Though naturally, a pleasing personality will be an added advantage.
Apart from the government-backed Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), the list below hosts reputed institutions offering study-programs in the sphere of Hotel Management:
The fashion industry, basically, is meant for the candidates wishing to reflect their innovation and creativity. It meets materialistic needs and satisfies creative fancies of the candidates having certain arts in their character. Moreover, it provides the glamour quotient to the artistic candidates along with benefitting them with heavy salaries. Furthermore, you may be driven with creativity and originality and possess an eye for minute details. Hence, you can opt for this study-program as your career. Consequently, for this, you will need to study this program.
Some of the institutes that can help you in realizing this dream of yours are as following:
Law, coupled with Medicine and Engineering, is one of the professions popular traditionally. There are many spheres within, for you, to specialize in. The discipline requires a good grasp on the entities of organizational & analytical thinking skills, and communication. Presently, vacancies in this field are in great numbers. Similarly, there are other perks to those who study and practice it. Additionally, requirements of this field are the abilities to focus, practice patience and be logical in your work sphere.
Following popular institutes/universities provide the Bachelor of Law Program:
With both the genres of General and Honours, the Bachelor of Commerce (B. Comis an undergraduate degree. The study-program provides the required know-how for the field of commerce. The B. Com programme imparts knowledge in accounting, the types of ledgers of account, profit & loss, maintaining different accounts, taxation, different laws and procedures of accounting and calculating different taxes, etc.
The bachelor program of Nutrition and Dietetics educates candidates in designing controlled diets for the purposes as varied as preventing a disease from happening, regulating it, or eradicating it totally. Hence, the program deals with management of people’s diets, various entities related to food and nutrition producing their impacts on human health.
Few of the renowned institutes that offer this course are:
From the programs carrying more of a traditional dash to those affiliated with the recent times, I have endeavored to satiate your craving to secure yourselves, on the fronts of education, and career. But, before parting away with you, always bear in mind not to lose the company of courage and valor in moving ahead in your life’s journey. The key to a satisfied life is having a proper plan for your goals, preparing a schema of rescue in case it fails and ultimately implementing it with prudence.
Have a great day!
About the Author of the Article: Rohit Manglik, Founder & CEO "EduGorilla Community" is a technocrat by his education as he studied his Bachelor of Technology from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, India. He has passed his work-stint at Oracle, DE Shaw and Morgan Stanley pursuing investment banking as his work sphere. Rohit has been awarded by several event organisers for contributing in providing educational solutions.
Rohit Manglik, an Edupreneur and Founder-cum-CEO of EduGorilla Community Private Limited, pens articles on fields of education and technology, as he harbors a yearning to transform India’s traditional backdrop of education to fall in line with the one leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Machine Learning, etc. Harboring this desire and being a graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, India, his portal EduGorilla has made the lives of millions of students experience a worthwhile change. The brainchild of Mr. Rohit Manglik, EduGorilla has been serving the career needs of students since its inception in 2011.
Rohit took the ultimate plunge, as he too had sensed the heat of the sentiments as the students he met with, experienced when he visited his alma mater in Farrukhabad, a Tier III city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The thoughts that the students discussed with him, had everything to do with education, careers, and lives of him, them and every student of every institution. The students, as well as Rohit, worried about all these aspects of their lives. They wanted more choices regarding career paths, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, study programs and a plethora of their such other educational exigencies.
With its inception, EduGorilla.com housed rousingly enlightening writeups on matters having everything in relation with the benefits of students- choosing the best school or college for them, selecting the career path quite closely matching their characters and mental makeups, and every other matter discussed above.
And then, more such wonders followed the suit. As a result, the question and answer portal of Forum, Marketplace- a vast repository of more than 70,000 study material (books, guides, PDFs, etc), Directory Listing- an enormous big bale of over eight lakh colleges/schools and 57,000 plus coaching institutes to choose the best from, and the quite recent of the Test Series- online reservoir of competent questions and problems aiding in preparation of students for taking their competitive national or state level exams, among many more, stepped in.
Coming to the career needs of students, EduGorilla has almost 320 professions covered on its website. Also, the website hosts several articles and has critically examined over 100 coaching centers. Furthermore, the EduGorilla portal serves as a closely-knit community of various subject matter experts, professionals, doctors, faculty from colleges who are always eager to help the needy individuals. With state-of-the-art question and answer platform, Article System, Directory Listing, User Showcase, etc. EduGorilla has developed into an online tutor. Last year only EduGorilla achieved the feat of listing 15 lakh schools in its database. This was much more than the earlier record of listing 30 thousand schools achieved by other prominent educational platforms. The listings were done on 350 different parameters such as course content at the school, teacher-student ratio, etc.
In the end, I would like to state the motto of EduGorilla - “Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today”.
Mr. Rohit Manglik is very active on a wide range of platforms giving away his thoughts on the evolution of education some of the top platforms are as follows YourStory, GitHub, Blogger, Behance, Quora and many more.
Rohit Manglik, an Edupreneur and Founder-cum-CEO of EduGorilla Community Private Limited, pens articles on fields of education and technology, as he harbors a yearning to transform India’s traditional backdrop of education to fall in line with the one leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Machine Learning, etc. Harboring this desire and being a graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, India, his portal EduGorilla has made the lives of millions of students experience a worthwhile change. The brainchild of Mr. Rohit Manglik, EduGorilla has been serving the career needs of students since its inception in 2011.
Rohit took the ultimate plunge, as he too had sensed the heat of the sentiments as the students he met with, experienced when he visited his alma mater in Farrukhabad, a Tier III city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The thoughts that the students discussed with him, had everything to do with education, careers, and lives of him, them and every student of every institution. The students, as well as Rohit, worried about all these aspects of their lives. They wanted more choices regarding career paths, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, study programs and a plethora of their such other educational exigencies.
With its inception, EduGorilla.com housed rousingly enlightening writeups on matters having everything in relation with the benefits of students- choosing the best school or college for them, selecting the career path quite closely matching their characters and mental makeups, and every other matter discussed above.
And then, more such wonders followed the suit. As a result, the question and answer portal of Forum, Marketplace- a vast repository of more than 70,000 study material (books, guides, PDFs, etc), Directory Listing- an enormous big bale of over eight lakh colleges/schools and 57,000 plus coaching institutes to choose the best from, and the quite recent of the Test Series- online reservoir of competent questions and problems aiding in preparation of students for taking their competitive national or state level exams, among many more, stepped in.
Coming to the career needs of students, EduGorilla has almost 320 professions covered on its website. Also, the website hosts several articles and has critically examined over 100 coaching centers. Furthermore, the EduGorilla portal serves as a closely-knit community of various subject matter experts, professionals, doctors, faculty from colleges who are always eager to help the needy individuals. With state-of-the-art question and answer platform, Article System, Directory Listing, User Showcase, etc. EduGorilla has developed into an online tutor. Last year only EduGorilla achieved the feat of listing 15 lakh schools in its database. This was much more than the earlier record of listing 30 thousand schools achieved by other prominent educational platforms. The listings were done on 350 different parameters such as course content at the school, teacher-student ratio, etc.
In the end, I would like to state the motto of EduGorilla - “Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today”.
Mr. Rohit Manglik is very active on a wide range of platforms giving away his thoughts on the evolution of education some of the top platforms are as follows YourStory, GitHub, Blogger, Behance, Quora and many more.