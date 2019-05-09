9 Best Study Programs for Students after Intermediate exams

The time is as usual. Students have finished taking their board examinations. Most of them would be holidaying as per their will. Also, they might have begun to prepare for the execution of their plans, for the road ahead. It will be appropriate, therefore, to have a talk about the they can look forward to in furthering their education.













Useful Study-Programs for the Post-Senior Secondary Students

Students, straightforwardly, I will be recommending the study-programs that are more aligned with the times of today and more job-oriented. Moreover, these courses will be apart from the traditionally popular programs of the Bachelor of Science, and the Bachelor of Arts, as most of the students have knowhow about these streams. So, here we go!





1) Bachelor of Finance

The students having a Commerce background in their studies until Senior Secondary can go for the course of Bachelor of Finance. Besides, the course has amassed a lot of prominences these days. Studying finance deals in learning the management of large sums of money, especially by large firms/companies and governments. Still, this sphere isn’t limited to these spheres only, thanks to the liberalization of our economy. Meanwhile, there is a great demand for the adepts holding a degree in finance. The curriculum of the course covers statistics, accounting, international finance, financial markets, and analysis of the financial statement. As a student, therefore, you can expect jobs in the spheres of commodities & securities, banks, brokers, government agencies, insurance carriers, and companies dealing in real estate, et al.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Because of it being quite a recent phenomenon, only a few educational institutions provide the program of Bachelor of Finance or one built around it. Some of the institutions, therefore, are as following:

Narsee Monji Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Mumbai

Christ University, Bangalore

Amity Global Business School, Ahmedabad





2) Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech)

Abbreviated as B. Tech, Bachelor of Technology is quite popular among several science students, particularly those having the mathematics stream. The programme entails a profound study of several engineering disciplines. In short, this program apprises the students with the core level of the curriculum, experimental and theoretical solutions to physical problems, and outline of systems useful for the industries of today.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

As students are well versed with the top institutes of technology falling under the purview of the IITs, the institutes listed below are apart from these. Moreover, this will provide students with supplementary information regarding the institutes.

School of Petroleum Technology, Gandhinagar

MIT School of Engineering, Loni Kalbhor, Pune

ICFAI Tech School, Donthanapally, Hyderabad

Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida

School of Engineering and Technology, BML Munjal University, Gurgaon





3) Bachelor of Medicine

To begin with this front, with the passage of time, people are becoming aware of health issues and problems. Consequently, study-programs like Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) recently have gained more popularity. Hence, talking of the pre-requisites regarding the nature of the work the young pursuers of this discipline will need to embrace, BDS, and MBBS students must have a great concentration, temperament, and levels of accuracy along with a scientific character.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Top colleges offering BDS, and MBBS study-programs in India are:

Christian Medical College Vellore (CMC-Vellore),

AIIMS Delhi,

Armed Forces Medical College Pune (AFMC-Pune),

SRM Dental College Chennai

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Delhi





4) Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication

Mass Communication is the study of amassing and simultaneously spreading information to a large chunk of the population by using mass media. As per the popular perception, journalism is the profession or activity regarding the news and its spread. Meanwhile, the prospects of Journalism and Mass Communication have grown hugely in the recent few decades. The media industry, especially in India, has witnessed a drastic growth.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

The following institutes offer admission into the Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication course leading one to embrace any one (or more) role(s) of a Journalist, Anchor, Photo Journalist, Radio Jockey, and many more:

Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi

Xavier’s Institute of Communication, Mumbai

Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication, Pune

J Kidwai MCRC Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi





5) Bachelor of Hotel Management

To begin with Hotel Management, the discipline has garnered quite a popularity as a career option for students dreaming to make it big in the hospitality industry. But, please note that Hotel Management doesn’t limit itself to the confines of the hotel industry only. It also covers other related service industries such as airlines or event catering services, hospitality promotion, and sales, interpreters, tour guides, etc. Moreover, the industry is more welcome to the students ready to work for long hours within a challenging environment. Though naturally, a pleasing personality will be an added advantage.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Apart from the government-backed Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), the list below hosts reputed institutions offering study-programs in the sphere of Hotel Management:

Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Delhi

School of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, D.Y. Patil University, Navi Mumbai

Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bangalore

Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Chandigarh

The ICFAI University, Gangtok, Sikkim





6) Bachelor of Fashion Design

The fashion industry, basically, is meant for the candidates wishing to reflect their innovation and creativity. It meets materialistic needs and satisfies creative fancies of the candidates having certain arts in their character. Moreover, it provides the glamour quotient to the artistic candidates along with benefitting them with heavy salaries. Furthermore, you may be driven with creativity and originality and possess an eye for minute details. Hence, you can opt for this study-program as your career. Consequently, for this, you will need to study this program.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Some of the institutes that can help you in realizing this dream of yours are as following:

National Institute of Design, Chennai

National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi

Savitribai Phule University, Pune

Pearl Academy, New Delhi

Centre For Environment Planning And Technology, Ahmedabad





7) Bachelor of Law

Law, coupled with Medicine and Engineering, is one of the professions popular traditionally. There are many spheres within, for you, to specialize in. The discipline requires a good grasp on the entities of organizational & analytical thinking skills, and communication. Presently, vacancies in this field are in great numbers. Similarly, there are other perks to those who study and practice it. Additionally, requirements of this field are the abilities to focus, practice patience and be logical in your work sphere.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Following popular institutes/universities provide the Bachelor of Law Program:

National Law School of India University, Bangalore

Symbiosis Society’s Law College Pune

Faculty of Law, University of Delhi

Government Law College, Mumbai

Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad





8) Bachelor of Commerce

With both the genres of General and Honours, the Bachelor of Commerce (B. Comis an undergraduate degree. The study-program provides the required know-how for the field of commerce. The B. Com programme imparts knowledge in accounting, the types of ledgers of account, profit & loss, maintaining different accounts, taxation, different laws and procedures of accounting and calculating different taxes, etc.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

The Hindu College, Sonepat

Loyola College, Chennai

Joseph's College of Commerce, Bangalore

Isabella Thoburn Degree College, Lucknow





9) Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics

The bachelor program of Nutrition and Dietetics educates candidates in designing controlled diets for the purposes as varied as preventing a disease from happening, regulating it, or eradicating it totally. Hence, the program deals with management of people’s diets, various entities related to food and nutrition producing their impacts on human health.





Some of the Institutes Providing the Course

Few of the renowned institutes that offer this course are:

Lady Irwin College, Delhi

SNDT College, Mumbai

Mangalore University, Mangalore

University of Mumbai

University of Chandigarh





From the programs carrying more of a traditional dash to those affiliated with the recent times, I have endeavored to satiate your craving to secure yourselves, on the fronts of education, and career. But, before parting away with you, always bear in mind not to lose the company of courage and valor in moving ahead in your life’s journey. The key to a satisfied life is having a proper plan for your goals, preparing a schema of rescue in case it fails and ultimately implementing it with prudence.

Have a great day!





About the Author of the Article: Rohit Manglik, Founder & CEO "EduGorilla Community" is a technocrat by his education as he studied his Bachelor of Technology from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, India. He has passed his work-stint at Oracle, DE Shaw and Morgan Stanley pursuing investment banking as his work sphere. Rohit has been awarded by several event organisers for contributing in providing educational solutions.