UI/UX is as essential for the success of the app as the functionalities and content. Around 13% of the customers tell 15 or more people about the bad experience they face while using an app. The experience of users entirely depends on the UI/UX of the mobile app.





The user experience is a broad discipline, but a proper understanding of the fundamental concepts of UI and UX can help the UI/UX designers in creating a user-friendly experience. In this blog, let us look at some of the fundamental concepts of UI/UX that designers can follow.





Fundamental Concepts of UI UX

1. Visual Design

Visual designs contribute a lot in building a positive user experience. An average user won’t see all the nuances of information architecture but can notice the visuals. Visual design in a mobile app means anything a user sees on the page. It can be anything from images and layout to typography illustrations.





2. User Interface

When it comes to UI and UX, they are often confused and used interchangeably. The simplest way to differentiate it is to say that the user interface is what the user can see and interact with. While the user experience is all about the user-focused aspects of the system, the user interface plays an essential role in making users stay on your app.





3. Usability

Usability is something that can be your app to win or lose. For instance, if the app's audience cannot use your app properly for the first time, they won’t want to use it anymore. All it takes for an app to win is the first experience of the user.





Therefore, app usability must be proper. The app created by the mobile app developers must be usable before the designers work on making it desirable.





4. Information Architecture

The information architecture of the app is all about the creation of a structure for the app and organizing the information in a way that can help the user to understand the app. This is an incredibly important part of designing as it can enable users to look for all the required information in an easy way.





Users need clarity, and information architecture helps in getting that. If the designers lack in providing the proper information architecture of the app, then the user will be left confused.





5. Functionality

The functionality of the app helps the users to complete their desired actions. Every mobile app has its own and unique functionalities according to the platform the app is built for. Around 88% of the app users are less likely to return to the app after a bad experience. Therefore, the functionality of the app should be unique and user-friendly. The perfectly designed functionality of the app can help companies provide an app with a feature-driven development methodology.





6. Content

The app's content helps in engaging more users on the site and delivering meaningful information to them. The content can be anything from guides, podcasts, blogs, social media, or product information. Content is something that can create a great impression on the user’s mind about your brand.





7. Interaction Design

Interaction design is all about actions, clicks, and scrolls. Whichever action the users take while using your mobile application, form an integral part of the user experience. This design pushes the boundaries of the functionality by creating delight with every user interaction.





Conclusion





UI and UX are everything of the app. Successful user experience and design can provide an advantage to the mobile app owners. And to make the app a success, the UI and UX designers must keep the above-listed fundamentals concepts in mind.