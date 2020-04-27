A comprehensive guide to developing a dog walking app like uber

Our world is fast-moving, with people rushing to their works. In this modern era, time is the wealthiest asset one can possess. People are finding alternative ways to meet their schedule. People, nowadays, are more attracted to pets. However, they do not have the time to walk their pets in the evenings. This has made them lookout for alternative ways.









The revolution of mobile apps in our lives has been clearly evident. Nowadays, we have mobile apps for almost everything. Right from taxi-hailing to beauty services, we have mobile apps providing hassle-free services. One major advantage of these on-demand apps is they offer doorstep services. These benefits have really turned the wind towards smartphone applications. Even for dog walking, there are mobile apps nowadays. A dog walking app like Uber can be a one-stop destination for people who need dog walking services. In this blog, let’s discuss the development of a dog walking app.





The workflow of a dog walking app:

Now, let’s visualize the workflow of a dog walking app.





Initially, users download and register in the app.

They search for dog walkers, who register in the app, and request their dog walking service.

Dog walkers get instant notifications through the app. They can either accept or reject users’ requests based on their interests.

Once the dog walker confirms the request, booking is confirmed, and details are shared across their respective apps.

During dog-walking, users get to know the real-time location of the dogwalker through the app. They receive instant photo updates, as well.

After the service, dog walkers can notify users regarding the same.

Users pay for the service via different payment options available in the app.

Users and dog walkers can share their experience in the form of ratings and reviews.





This is the basic workflow of a dog walking app.





Types of services that can be offered in a dog walking app:

People expect complete care for their pets. They aren’t satisfied with walking their pets alone. They need to shower their pets with a variety of services. Here are certain services that you can provide for users accessing the app,





Pet sitting: This service includes playing with pets, feeding and playing with them, etc. A pet sitting is a common type of service provided by these apps.

This service includes playing with pets, feeding and playing with them, etc. A pet sitting is a common type of service provided by these apps. Pet training: Instead of just walking the pets around, even training services can be provided to pets. Pet training includes behavioral analysis of pets by expert trainers.

Instead of just walking the pets around, even training services can be provided to pets. Pet training includes behavioral analysis of pets by expert trainers. Pet grooming services: Any pet owner expects his/her to be clean and good looking. As a result, pet grooming services are gaining increased importance in today’s world. The market for pet groomers is on the rise since the start of the decade.





These are some of the common services provided by an on demand pet sitting app. Make sure you integrate these services into your app to reach out to a wider audience.





Features that can be incorporated into a dog walking app:

Features determine a user-friendly app. Features determine the sustainability of the app in the market. Let’s discuss some key features of the user app and the dog walker app.





Features of the User app:

User registration: Users register in the app via different social media handles. A single step registration process enhances user experience.

Users register in the app via different social media handles. A single step registration process enhances user experience. Search and filter options: Users can search for different dog walkers available in the locality. Their search becomes simplified by sorting dog walkers based on ratings, price, etc.

Users can search for different dog walkers available in the locality. Their search becomes simplified by sorting dog walkers based on ratings, price, etc. Scheduling options: Pet owners can schedule bookings well in advance. This attracts users towards the app as it helps them follow a routine for dog walking.

Pet owners can schedule bookings well in advance. This attracts users towards the app as it helps them follow a routine for dog walking. Payment options: Users can pay via a multitude of payment options, including credit, debit cards, digital wallets, etc.

Users can pay via a multitude of payment options, including credit, debit cards, digital wallets, etc. Ratings and Reviews: Users can rate dog walkers' service on a scale of 1-5. They can share their experience in the form of reviews, as well.





Features of the dog walkers app:

Availability toggle: Dog walkers can offer service during their free hours. They can switch between their availability with the help of a toggle. They are visible to pet owners in the locality only when they switch on this toggle feature.

Dog walkers can offer service during their free hours. They can switch between their availability with the help of a toggle. They are visible to pet owners in the locality only when they switch on this toggle feature. Accept/Reject requests: Dog walkers can accept or reject requests based on their convenience. This lets them stay committed to a single user at a time.

Dog walkers can accept or reject requests based on their convenience. This lets them stay committed to a single user at a time. Push notifications: Dog walkers needn’t access the app every time for request approval. They are notified instantly in the form of push notifications. This greatly conserves their time and energy.





Summing up,

People need to provide complete care to their pets. Due to the high work burden, they cannot take care of their pets. To cope up with this, an uber for dog walking app is helping pet owners by providing dog walking services. Multiple services can engage more users towards the app. By developing a feature-filled app that is user-friendly, entrepreneurs can reap revenue in this emerging market!