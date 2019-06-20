Core components of Linux Based Cloud Hosting Solutions

Linux Cloud is Linux operating system built on top of Cloud by modifying the kernels, which allows the super users to take control of the server and system resources completely. This will enable them to monitor and manage the system resources at a granular level and also helps those isolating issues and fix them efficiently. In the Linux cloud computing environment, the constraints are laid at each level so that the data that is stored on the server stays wholly protected. Its highly customizable nature makes it the best for hosting and is known as the OS for Cloud.

Linux’s robustness is because of its open-source pattern and passionate community. With the collaboration from the community members, the whole of the source code can be modified and enhanced to the maximum extent. This flexible nature of Linux makes it suitable for different types of use cases, devices, and applications. Let us understand the top five advantages of Linux Cloud, which are listed below.





Significant Cost Reduction

Linux known for its open-source nature can easily be downloaded and used from anywhere. The fundamental kernel of the operating system is free of cost. Since the freeware comes with a General Public License, there is no specific need of buying any additional software licenses associated with it. With Linux cloud server in place, you can see substantial savings as there is no need for any specific infrastructure or application to be hosted in-house. The absence of on-prem setup also reduces any accompanying operational costs like electricity, maintenance, etc. The users will have to pay only for what they consume.





Also, the Linux cloud pricing structure is also comparatively less when compared to other types of Cloud hosting solutions. Some best Linux cloud storage services in the market are the cheap Linux cloud storage options available, which helps reduce the investment spent over buying additional storage. As the underlying technology is free of cost, the services that run on top, it can be built at meager prices.





Always Dependable





For any business to be successful, reliability is one primary standpoint to be achieved. Linux cloud hosting solutions are considered to be the most reliable and consistent type of hosting services. Why is it so? With all the applications on Cloud and zero infrastructure in house, the chances of any physical failure are very less when compared to any on-perm hosting solution. Of all, most service providers provide an SLA which assures 24*7*365 and 99.99% availability of the applications and programs hosted. Linux cloud also comes with the best failover mechanism that transfers total control to a secondary server during any failure.





For instance, when a particular user account faces any data issues like spamming scripts, which tries to gain unauthorized access, Linux cloud can quickly locate such accounts and isolate them. This, in turn, allows the other accounts to carry out their tasks without any glitches.

Accommodate anything, everything





As technology grows, the need for accommodating the computing resources also increases. Using the best Linux cloud storage services, personal Cloud, or public Cloud for your business can be set-up for those vital business applications effortlessly with no procurement required. This eventually helps in delivering significant business profits without any capital investment. The Linux cloud hosting solutions are always up-to-date, eliminating the need for upgrading to latest applications or systems in the market. Faster than the Windows cloud, Linux Cloud-based operating systems can install the updates without any issues.





Features like SELinux and Linux Containers are the best examples to prove Linux’s capability and adaptability.





Resource Limitation capability





Cloud Linux Operating System empowered with LVE system comes with resource restriction capabilities. The LVE technology is built using on the kernel level, which restricts any particular account exhausting the resources. If a user account has exhausted its set of resources, the corresponding websites slow down, leading to latency. This LVE technology identifies that account and temporarily suspends the account activities until the resource utilization is back to normal usage limits. Here the constraints are put in place to safeguard the resources against any misusing of the assets.

Let’s say; two core CPUs are running on a server which is of 2048 MB RAM capacity.

• If one has 50% CPU utilization, it denotes that one CPU has been ultimately used. Hence this user account will be identified and paused until the resource usage is back to standard form.





Best architecture for Cloud





Unlike the other general operating systems, Linux Cloud OS Kernel supports componentization to the maximum extent. The architecture of Linux cloud is built in a way that it is customizable to the maximum extent to support devices and computing environments of any type and size. The availability of a diverse set of hardware, cloud storage service for Linux, and the networking makes it the most preferred choice of hosting solution than any other. Furthermore, the flexible nature of Linux Cloud kernel allows the users to customize the source code to suit the needs of the hardware and the end-user.





Scaling is very much accessible and comfortable with the help of shell scripts, APIs making it the most advantageous OS. Linux Cloud serves as the basis for most of the cloud-based applications. Linux being the go-to OS for most cloud users, there is a lot of migration being witnessed from other cloud types to Linux cloud owing to its flexible and adaptable nature.





The operating system is one of the essential components when it is all about Cloud hosting. User’s inclination towards Linux for cloud computing is because of its diverse features. As Linux’s usage became more omnipresent in the cloud environment, many more upgrades and enhancements are being done to it to make the OS more stable. With such good community to back it up, Linux cloud hosting will continue to grow bigger and bigger in the upcoming years.





Author Bio- This article has been contributed by hostnetindia.com content marketing team.



