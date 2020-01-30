Kids who have transformed the world for the better

These are the kids to take inspiration from.

By Everything Art
30th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Although most of us are adults when we can make a small difference, we celebrate those who changed the world as children.


These are the kids to take inspiration from:


1.Kehkashan Basu


Kehkashan Basu

Kehkashan Basu


When she founded an organization in the UAE, Kehkasan Basu, winner of the 2016 International Children's Peace Prize, was 15. The Green Hope organization has planted more than 5000 trees, including Colombia, France,Mexico, Nepal, Oman and the United States. Her organization focuses on various other activities that protect the environment and now has 1 000 volunteers from 10 countries around the world.


2. Anne Frank


Anne Frank

Anne Frank﻿

The courageous girl who wrote about how to survive during the ' Holocaust, ' where more than six million Jewswere brutally killed under Adolf Hitler's dictatorship, spent two years hiding. Her father, Otto Frank, had her diary published in 1947. She's one of the millions of children who died of the mass genocide. Her writings gave her an insight into her mind and spread much awareness throughout that time. In Amsterdam she was discovered and in 1945 she died of typhus in a concentration camp.


3.Malala Yousafzai


Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai has recently been named Ambassador of Goodwill for the WHO. She has won the Noble Peace Prize. Her story's going to give you jitters. As a part of her advocate for women's rights, she was attackedand shot in Pakistan by the Taliban. The bullet passed through her ear, neck and finally came to her side.  She was just fifteen back then. Today, she continues her international advocacy.


4.Nkosi Johnson


Nkosi Johnson

Nkosi Johnson

Nkosi Johnson who was born and HIV positive from birth in South Africa. In 2001, he was only 12, but still the world's longest living HIV-positive born child. Johnson had a major impact on people even at a very young age and helped to change their perceptions about AIDS. He also made an appearance at the 13th International Conference on AIDS. He said, "We think for ourselves and embrace ourselves  we're just people. We're human. We're fine. We've got hands. We've got feet. We can go, we can talk, we just need something don't be afraid of us all of us are the same.


 5.Louis Braille


Louis Braille

 Louis Braille

The reason why the blind can read today is Louis Braille. He lost his hearing at a laboratory in his father's accident.Yet he'd overcome his handicap at a very young age. He was incredibly smart. He was educated at schoolusing a process called 'Haüy system' in and he was not satisfied. He benefited from a system that was used for communicating in the French army at the age of 12. He had invented Braille at the age of 15 which is being 

used up to date. In 1852 he passed away.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Everything Art

Highly motivated and aspiring to establish a career in a reputed organisation and utilise my skills, abilities and experience to its fullest capacity. I believe in adding value through continuous hard work and strong dedication to be able to pull off the responsibilities well. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

11 Innovative Startups from Surat

Mehul Shah

Top 5 Youngest Entrepreneurs of India 2020

Abhishek Sharma

10 Best Business ideas in India 2020

Kinjalk Mishra

Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Ahmedabad

Shout Hike
Daily Capsule
The grand edtech opportunity in Bharat (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

SMBs are not growing: Is Brand Manager the Missing factor?

Da Vishal Gupta

Business Trends 2020 that will Win You More Customers

Dashmeet Kaur

Important Factors Why Your Startup Needs Digital Marketing Strategy

Andrew Langer

Technologies Which Will Change the Market in 2020

Octal IT Solution

Delivering Quality: The Seven Key Benefits of Optimising Your Site Using a CDN

Dmytro Spilka

UI UX Design Trends of 2020

Antonia Davis

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore