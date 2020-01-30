Although most of us are adults when we can make a small difference, we celebrate those who changed the world as children.





These are the kids to take inspiration from:





1.Kehkashan Basu





Kehkashan Basu



When she founded an organization in the UAE, Kehkasan Basu, winner of the 2016 International Children's Peace Prize, was 15. The Green Hope organization has planted more than 5000 trees, including Colombia, France,Mexico, Nepal, Oman and the United States. Her organization focuses on various other activities that protect the environment and now has 1 000 volunteers from 10 countries around the world.





2. Anne Frank





Anne Frank﻿

The courageous girl who wrote about how to survive during the ' Holocaust, ' where more than six million Jewswere brutally killed under Adolf Hitler's dictatorship, spent two years hiding. Her father, Otto Frank, had her diary published in 1947. She's one of the millions of children who died of the mass genocide. Her writings gave her an insight into her mind and spread much awareness throughout that time. In Amsterdam she was discovered and in 1945 she died of typhus in a concentration camp.





3.Malala Yousafzai





Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai has recently been named Ambassador of Goodwill for the WHO. She has won the Noble Peace Prize. Her story's going to give you jitters. As a part of her advocate for women's rights, she was attackedand shot in Pakistan by the Taliban. The bullet passed through her ear, neck and finally came to her side. She was just fifteen back then. Today, she continues her international advocacy.





4.Nkosi Johnson





Nkosi Johnson

Nkosi Johnson who was born and HIV positive from birth in South Africa. In 2001, he was only 12, but still the world's longest living HIV-positive born child. Johnson had a major impact on people even at a very young age and helped to change their perceptions about AIDS. He also made an appearance at the 13th International Conference on AIDS. He said, "We think for ourselves and embrace ourselves we're just people. We're human. We're fine. We've got hands. We've got feet. We can go, we can talk, we just need something don't be afraid of us all of us are the same.





5.Louis Braille





Louis Braille

The reason why the blind can read today is Louis Braille. He lost his hearing at a laboratory in his father's accident.Yet he'd overcome his handicap at a very young age. He was incredibly smart. He was educated at schoolusing a process called 'Haüy system' in and he was not satisfied. He benefited from a system that was used for communicating in the French army at the age of 12. He had invented Braille at the age of 15 which is being

used up to date. In 1852 he passed away.