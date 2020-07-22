Are you looking for best free online proofreading tools in 2020 then you are on the A writer or blogger always desires to create perfect attractive content to bring more traffic to engage with more people. For a Prosperous career, flawless plus attractive writing skill is must require. numerous people are there who know how to present perfect content but something they deal with the problem, in that case, best free online proofreading tool helps them to present content perfectly. Various tools proofreading tools are there to create flawless content.

Best Free Online Proofreading Tools (2020)

1. Grammarly

If you are looking for the best free online proofreading tool then Grammarly is one of the topmost preferred proofreading tools available on the internet for everyone. Grammarly is very famous as well as the most liked tool that has the finest features which can make your content best. Grammarly is not only proofreading software but it’s an allrounder tool that has each and every feature that required.





Features of Grammarly:





Critical grammar and spelling checks

Genre-specific writing style checks

Grammar rule explanations

Grammarly Editor

Microsoft Office integration

Multiple device document access

Native desktop apps (Windows and macOS)

Plagiarism detector

Repetitive words

Vocabulary enhancement suggestions





Get It Here

2. ProwritingAid

ProWritingAid is also free online proofreading tools For writing platform in which it can help you to create fantastic content. It is a very popular tool that people use for checking all things like grammatical corrections, plagiarism checkers, punctuation checkers and many more... ProwritingAid is unique because through it you can create attractive as well as interactive content.





Features of ProwritingAid





Grammar Checker

Find Repeated Words

Context-Sensitive Style Suggestions

Contextual Thesaurus Report

Visualize Sentence Lengths and Variation

In-Depth Reports

Time-saving Integrations

Plagiarism Checker (for premium plans)





3. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most preferred and best online proofreading tool available on the internet. That is an auto-grammar checker as well as a corrector tool that can make your writing more effective and flawless.

If you want to create impressive content for your readers, this tool is best for it. it can remove all your grammar errors, punctuation errors and many other mistakes, and it will make it more attractive.





Following are some powerful features of Ginger





Offers great English corrections

Works in Microsoft Office and browsers

Lightweight application

Great design

Built-in dictionary

Automatic translator





4. Google Docs

Google Docs remarkably effective online proofreading tools with various excellent features that can help writers in creating fabulous content. Google doc is not only an online proofreading tool, but it's a software in which writers can do anything to make their content more attractive, in which they can add Lucidchart diagram, Image, Template, Thesaurus and many more... it is also best in eliminating all the unwanted errors like grammatical mistakes, spelling as well as punctuation errors and so on...

In this tool writers don't have to worry about anything, google doc has automatic saving features in which content will automatically save the data at each point.

Following are the features of Google doc

Google doc is absolutely Safe and secure

Share how you require

You can keep as well as save virtually any file

It offers 15GB free space all the Gmail users





5. Polish My Writing

Polish My Writing is also accounted for in popular online proofreading tools that are also very famous as "After the deadline". this tool is very used fully for correcting grammatical mistakes, punctuation mistakes, spelling,

Utilizing this tool is moderately very manageable and easy, you just have to copy your content and paste it in the box given on the website plus click the Check Writing button that is.

Features of Polish My Writing

best writing style

additional synonyms





6. Proof Guru

Proof Guru is an online proofreading tool that is used for many things such as correcting all grammatical errors, spelling checking, punctuation checking, and many more. It has various functions that can help in creating flawless content to attract more traffic on your website.





7. Slick Write

While writing any content it’s very important to have flawless writing skill but sometimes, the writer doesn't get the idea to write flawless content. For that situation, free online proofreading tools are the best and Slick Write is an online proofreading tools that will help you make attractive and effective content for your readers. It also aids in removing mistakes like grammatical, punctuation, spelling, writing style, and so on...





The features of SlickWrite tool are:





The grammar checker is lightning fast

It gives customizable feedback to readjust your readers and style

It’s absolutely free





8. Reverso

If you are looking for online proofreading tools then Reverso is one of the best free online proofreading tools. This is very famous for providing correcting features such as a dictionary, translation, spell-check as well as grammar mistakes. In this tool, you can use various languages such as Spanish, German, Russian, Arabic, Japanese, Italian, and many more.





Features of Reverso:





You can profit from a translation service that has been tested and continuously improved over millions of translations.

Thanks to the quality of translation for automatic spelling checks of mistakes contained in the original text of your documents

You can enhance your oral skills as well as your pronunciation by listening to the original speaker pronunciation of entire texts





9. Paper Rater

For perfect writing, every blogger or writer needs online proofreading tools and Paper Rater in the best online proofreading tools that help you in various different ways like Grammertical, punctuation, spelling mistake plus it also helps in maintaining flawless writing style. Paper Rater is effective proofreading software which uses artificial intelligence to aid bloggers, writers as well as students to create attractive and better content with amazing features.





Features are:





Grammar & Spelling Check

Free Proofreader

No Downloads Required





10. Language Tool

Language Tool is one of the well-known online proofreading tools available in a variety of different languages that is german, french, English, and many more... The expertise of this software is to aid bloggers as well as the writer in creating effective and attractive content by removing unwanted errors such as grammatical, punctuation, and other errors.





So these are the most wanted proofreading tools that people usually use for making their content better. But numerous people still ask

What are the best proofreading tools you've used so far?

Grammarly is one of the most preferred plus best online proofreading tools which I have using so far because it has everything which a writer or a blogger required such as Grammarly is best for creating most advanced writing style, remove all grammatical as well as punctuation mistakes, correct all spelling errors and also help in creating plagiarism free content with flawless writing.





What are some proofreading techniques?

It is very essential to have proper proofreading techniques that can help you in creating flawless and attractive content. These are some of the proofreading techniques:





1. Focus is Key

The most important thing is to fully focus on your work. Avoid all the distracting things.





2. Put it on some Paper

Take out the print of your writing and read it carefully for catching all your mistakes which you missed while writing.





3. Check the Punctuation

punctuation plays an essential role in content so neglecting punctuation is not good, always focus on punctuation and remove all punctuation errors such as missing words, commas incorrect words, and so on...





4. Final look on the content

Read your content word to word because while writing sometimes we might make mistakes. So it is essential to read it properly.





Conclusion

By the use of the above tools, a writer can easily modify and specify his/her content in the proper way and can use the required words, punctuations, and other things according to content. Tools help the writer to check his/her minor mistake too. By which he/she can write high quality and SEO friendly content.