Fulfill Your Dream of Studying Abroad with PTE

Want to move away from the residence or home:





Some so many students want to pursue their further studies in a foreign. If you are thinking of doing higher studies in a foreign college then, it is very beneficial for you. Because study in foreign colleges makes you innovative and creative and you are open up with new ideas. This gives you a big advantage rather than others that when you apply for a new job. However, when you are taking out this decision, do thorough research for this.





In which country I go to?

It is essential or a good idea to make up your mind that what kind of courses you want to do. This will best suit your learning style and through search checks the subject you are in which college or university. It is more beneficial if you are strong in that subject which you are choosing. E.g. You are thinking of Mathematics, but you are not good in Economics so you can choose other subjects as a combination. As new combinations are being introduced every year.

Once you decided all subjects, then your next step is to choose the best universities as per your needs or subjects. In this, it includes means you have to see the university’s rank, Location, cost, Academic Work Visa prospects, etc. When you see all these parameters then you will know about what is the best country or best university suits you.





What is the best way to go abroad?

There are so many exams arranged by British Council, IDP, etc. who conducted the test for students to go abroad. Exams like IELTS, PTE, CELPIP, etc. Students have to choose the exam by scoring target marks in the exam, they go abroad. Now the question arises- Which is better?

As all exams are good in their place. But each exam has its specifications.

I prefer to choose PTE because PTE Academic can help you get there. If you want to study foreign countries like Australia or New Zealand, these big countries, then you may be required to sit in a PTE test i.e. English test as part of your visa. Or you need to sit in a test as part of a skills assessment.





The question is “which test should I take?”





There is a range of language tests for study abroad in which you can choose from. However, PTE is the beat in the market in Computer-based English Language Testing. PTE Exam is delivered entirely on the computer and after that score is conducted by computer through PTE Automated Scoring Technology.

The PTE Test is accepted by all countries but mostly in Australia’s Department of Home Affairs and New Zealand for all visa applicants. In this, it includes Permanent residence, Employer-sponsored (which we can say work Permit), student visa, etc.





How does PTE Technology will help you?





Firstly, you have to sit in front of the computer in PTE Academics is one of the best secure centers. You don’t have to think about it the examiner is from which country and how he or she looks like because it doesn’t matter in PTE Technology. Because this is a computer-based test and assessed with complete fairness.

Your responses are scored consistently and objectively, no matter where the test has been taken!

With the help of automated scoring technology, your score will be stored automatically and your result will declare within 5 -6 business days as compared to other tests because other tests take 2-3 weeks to declare the results.





Interested in Study abroad:





While we are studying abroad, the course taught in English, you will have to prove how your English language skills improve day by day. With PTE Academic your dreams come true as thousands of colleges and universities accepted your offer like:

All universities in Australia and New Zealand, including all New Zealand Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics.

All Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics in Australia and New Zealand.

Most Famous and Important institutions such as Stanford University, Harvard University, and Imperial College London accept PTE scores.

In the USA, Canada, UK, and Europe, etc. like these countries, PTE Academic is continuing to grow.





There are two types of PTE test:





PTE Academics

PTE General





1. PTE Academic:

Pearson Test of English Academic is a computer-based proficiency English language test for those students who are non-native English speakers and want to study abroad. The tests are mainly consisting of Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking.





The test is assigned by the UK Border Agency, Australian Domestic Home Affairs, and New Zealand applicable for visas which include Student Visa, Employer-sponsored (which refers to work Permit or Permanent Residence).

The whole test is done with an exact time frame i.e. 3 hours and is taken on a computer in a secured PTE environment.

2. PTE General:

PTE General is designed to give achievements in English Language Training. The test consists of two parts:

a. Writing

b. Interview

And each has six levels.

The writing test consists of Listening, Reading and Writing Skills.

PTE General test is conducted in May, June, August, and November.There is a different fee structure of PTE General in each center. These fees are quite reasonable.



