Effective Funding Ways to Raise Capital for Business Startup

Many successful financing options are used by young entrepreneurs to start a new business. Learn the examined tactics to collect money for your business startup.

Vijay Jangid
9th Jul 2019
Funding ways to raise business startup capital for students
“It’s almost always harder to raise capital than you thought it would be, and it always takes longer. So plan for that.” - Richard Harroch


You have the right decision if you are interested in pursuing a career in the business field after completing your management and administrative studies. If you convinced yourself you may be a successful entrepreneur, that’s a good point for you as a young entrepreneur. But recent surveys show that over ninety-four percent of new businesses fail during the first year of operation due to lack of money.


Money is a fundamental requirement for a business so it’s called bloodline of any business. New entrepreneurs and students need to understand the way of collecting money for new ventures.


Therefore, some specified points mentioned below are important to make your entrepreneurial dream, in reality, check out:


Start from Own Deposit


Self-funding or bootstrapping is an effective way of startup financing and the process of utilizing personal saved up funds or funding from friends and family. If you are collecting cash from family members or friends, this will be an easy process due to fewer formalities because, in most situations, they are flexible with the interest rate.


Government Loan Scheme


Students and new entrepreneurs should collect money from loan schemes operated by the government. Government Banks and private finance companies & groups provide financial loans to individuals on a solid business plan with various interest rates.


Collecting from a large number of people


Nowadays Crowd-funding is in trend to make money for a new startup from a large number of people. The best thing about crowd-funding is that it can also generate interest and hence helps in marketing the product alongside financing.


Business Startup through Mentor-ship


Making money through mentor-ship is more than the best thing to accelerate your new business startup.

Mentor-ship is also the best way for students to start a business after business management study courses. Mentor-ship amounts of money are professionally managed funds who invest in a group that has huge potential. In this way, members invest in business against equality.


Look for Angel Investors


It will not be surprising to say that many prominent companies including Yahoo, Google, and Alibaba were started through angel investment help. So to find out some Angel investors who want to support your business like a backbone with a lot of money power.


But they will not help you if you have a great idea which is effective for ROI (return on investment). They will co-operate your business throughout your adventure, offering advice when you need it and warning you against common mistakes they've seen being made time and again by small businesses.


As final words, we can say that there are various options for collecting money for your new startup such as bootstrapping, crowd-funding, investors in marketplaces, angel investment.

Business management students may be beginners as new entrepreneurs in business field so they need to choose one funding ways that are best for them and their type of business goal!

Vijay Jangid

I am a blogger, enthusiastic to write my views on various subjects

