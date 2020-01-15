



Fintech or Financial Technology is applying the latest equipment, tools, software and algorithms for the smooth run of the financial operations in the financial industry.





In simpler terms, Fintech is the manner in which technology is used to improve the essential aspects of the financial industry.





Examples of Fintech





· Budgeting apps

· Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

· Mobile payments

Fintech in India





The Fintech market in India is going to reach $31 billion in 2020.





Some of the Fintech startups in India are Paytm, PolicyBazaar, PayU, LendingKart.

Why Fintech?





The reason behind the massive success of Fintech and the reason why its importance is evident is because of the existence of the limitations in the financial industry. Fintech has made the lending process hassle-free.





Issue- Traditional Lending Approach





Solution- Introduction of Alternative Lending Model





Issue - Slow credit approvals





Solution - Fast approvals and funding





Issue- Non-Availability of burrower’s data





Solution- Use of previous data to assess creditworthiness





Before lending loans, the banks need to ensure the burrowers creditworthiness and the risk of lending him a loan. By collecting and analyzing his previous data, this can easily be achieved. The availability of and proper usage of the latest softwares has made it all simple.





Other issues faced by the financial institutions are

· Outdated operating system

· Delay in customer grievance redressal

Advancements in Fintech





E-wallets have become successful as a mode for easy payment.





· Online budgeting

· Financial planning tools

· Online short term loans

· Online short term burrowing

· Online investment advice

· Insurance linked with smart devices

· Hyper-personalisation via big data and AI

· Robotic process automation (RPA)

· Blockchain

· Smarter debit card

· Card with zero mark-up fees

· Dynamic currency exchange rate

· Applications with more security features

· Small ticket loans are easier to receive

The finance businesses and the financial institutions need to follow the rules and regulations to be able to enjoy the benefits of Fintech.





The first step is to decide the type of company they want to start and the next step is to register the company.





Some of the major types of financial companies that exist in the market-





· Non-banking Financial Company

· Micro-finance Company

· Core Investment Company

· Full Fledged Money Changers

· Venture Capital Company

· Prepaid instruments business

· Peer to Peer Lending business

· Asset Reconstruction Company

· Nidhi Company

With the arrival of some of the major banking entities, NBFC’s dominating the financial market, and the huge success of the digital payment methods, Indian financial businesses need to invest in the latest softwares and tools.





The popularity of the NBFC’s have risen in the previous years. NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) is engaged in financial activities as defined under the Section 45-IA of the RBI Act 1934.





The NBFC’S have started using the latest software including the Loan Management Software, Bank Statement Analysis.





Documents Required for an NBFC License in India





· Memorandum Of Association (MOA) of the NBFC Company

· Certified Copy of the Registration Certificate

· Latest KYC

· Net worth Certificate

· Clean Banker Report

· Proof of the qualifications

· Credit report of Directors and shareholders

· Experience proof in the Financial sector

· Underwriting model

· Organisation Matrix

Conclusion





The financial sector has experienced a good amount of changes that has led to the accomplishment of business as well as financial goals which is why it is essential to ensure that it is utilized in an appropriate manner.

If the companies continue to adopt the latest technology and apply in their financial operations, it is going to be highly beneficial, for both the business and the industry.