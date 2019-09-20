A

How to Become a Certified Fitness Professional?

The best thing a personal trainer is that it’s help and motivates people with weight and health issues by incorporating exercise into their routine

By My Home Personal Trainer
20th Sep 2019
How to Become a Successful Personal Trainer

Personal training is about helping others to reach their fitness goals and earn your living by training people in various forms of exercise. Some people have an interest in business and some have an interest in helping others to stay fit and healthy. There are a lot of people who consider staying fit as important as taking food due to health risks associated with it. Overweight people lack confidence and feel apprehensive about their bodies.

The continued rise of people struggling with their weight has driven the weight loss industry to reach a surprisingly 2 billion dollars channeled by the need for healthier living, the fitness training industry is expected to continue to grow by more than 16 percent between 2015 and 2020. This is the reason why Personal training jobs are in great demand today. It is a flexible occupation and allows for quick entry with a high school degree and national certification which will enable you to better position your profile as a trainer. Fitness trainers help and motivate people with weight and health issues by incorporating exercise into their routine.

Be a world-class fitness trainer and earn a great amount of income in the industry. Fitness professionals have witnessed their incomes grow 26 percent in recent years. Here are a few steps to take into consideration to work as fitness professional.


How to Become a Successful Trainer?


1.   Area of specialization- As a personal trainer, you need to build your expertise to train different people. Whether you want to train young athletes, women, children, physically handicapped or prenatal or postnatal woman clients, you must have the required skills and knowledge to work in a wide area of the field to succeed as a trainer. You must update yourself with developments in health and fitness programs to benefit your clients.


2.   Full time/part-time- Consistent income from personal training may take time. Therefore, it is advised to take up a job or work along with your fitness training work. You can start by doing half-day training along with your job, once you flourish in the business then you can think of becoming a full-time fitness professional or join a fitness center. For example, there are some lucrative options in the UK which is a hub of the great fitness studio and pay well to trainers.


3.   Certification- Trainers can get certification from the organization where they are given certificates like CPR through the American Red Cross and The American Heart Association. Workshops and lectures are frequently held by the organization to keep you update about the new information and material to upgrade their skills.


4.    Business cards and marketing – It is important to sell yourself in the market so you should consider printing a business card or brochures about your service. You should include your background and specialization to offer to clients.


Hopefully, these essential points allow you to master the art of fitness and easily follow your passion.

My Home Personal Trainer

I have over 12 years experience working in the fitness industry working with clients of all ages, abilities and different fitness goals. My aim is to motivate you and ensure that you get the best, just keeping fit or making a complete lifestyle change.    

