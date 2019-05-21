How Your E-Commerce Website Can Get More Attention Online

The e-commerce sector in India has grown immensely in the past few years. It is anticipated to grow exponentially in the coming years with the increase in the use and reach of mobile internet access and cheaper data plans. While the internet was (some would argue) meant to gather information online, it has now transformed into different entities, including being a 24-hour shopping mall. People can order almost anything including clothes, electronics, furniture, and even groceries online.





The number of e-Commerce websites has also increased with the demand and there is stiff competition to attract more customers. One way to overcome this challenge is to use multiple methods to get more attention online. Here are some of these ways that can bring in more customers to your e-commerce website.









One of the easiest ways to get more traffic is to rank at (or as close as possible to) the top of the search results for a range of product and domain-related related keywords. This is only possible if you have SEO-optimised content on your website and have implemented other SEO and digital marketing strategies. There are numerous content writing firms that specialise in offering the best SEO services for an e-commerce site. You can hire them to create content that has information that visitors seek and also contains the keywords to get you the top ranks in search results.





Marketing lessons can come from virtually any source. The way a fishing boat crew works may contain lessons in supply chain management for Fortune-500 CEOs. Digital marketing is no different. You may even find strategies that work for closely-related fields. For instance, it is easy to mimic the methodology of SEO services for real-estate websites on e-commerce platforms. You will likely need the assistance of SEO experts to pull off such cross-industry strategies but the results are well worth the investment.





You can leverage the power of social media to interact directly with your customers. If you truly want to tap into your potential customer base, you must consider connecting with social media influencers who can introduce you to your audience. Many of them can help you run successful brand promotion campaigns on social media. Social media marketing companies could deliver equally fantastic results. In many ways, collaborating with influencers is like hiring superstars to endorse your product. They have a significant following and can run paid or free campaigns on your behalf to maximise the impact. Such campaigns work in different ways, often depending on the partner network. Some will prefer to create their own content, while others will ask you to provide it to them. On the other hand, you can choose to delegate the work to a digital marketing firm who will manage the entire campaign including the content and channels used. You will (of course) have the final say and control over what gets posted and where.





Banner ads and similar online advertising strategies are not particularly great at delivering good ROI but they still have their benefits, brand recall and recognition being the primary ones. Other methods like the PPC model or the CPM model can help you maximise your website traffic. If you have great content and have done everything else right, the amount you will have to spend on paid advertising will be negligible to the amount of profit you will be able to make from it. Plenty of social media platforms like Facebook have their own advertising channels that you can use to target your audience. The best part is that you can select the demographic by looking at and analysing your current customer base, making the most from these advertising platforms.





Do not underestimate the power of word-of-mouth advertising. It is cost-effective to advertise your business when people in your personal network spread the word about your business. This will create a chain that will allow your company to reach a large base. It may not appear as lucrative or even worth the effort at first but you must keep the snowball effect in mind when you involve your personal network for promotion and advertisement. If you are just getting started, it can give you a strong foundation to build upon.





Establishing a solid communication link with your target audience has always been important. Now, it is pretty much mandatory. Social media is arguably the best avenue for such communication. It lets you engage with your audience, virtually in real-time and without any middleman. You can even run surveys and polls to find out what customers are looking for. You can promote products or brands with special offers, discounts, etc. that you can share with your subscribers and followers on social media. Even firms that provide SEO services for IT websites claim that a strong presence on social media can help these-commerce companies.





Most of your advertising and promotional activities are to bring visitors to your website. Thus, it is imperative that you have a great website design and clean layout. Any major eyesore or a poor user experience will negate all the hard work you have done to bring them to your website.