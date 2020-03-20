The Impactful Role of AI in Mobile App Development

AI is already a buzz in the mobile app development industry and we’re all aware of its dynamic usages. A new development takes place every day and we experience an upgraded version of mobile applications. As per a survey, global spending on AI systems will grow from $35.8 billion in 2019 to $79.2 billion in 2022.

AI technology has seen a few useful adaptations in the industries including healthcare, education, and finance sectors. While mobile app development company is the primary sector which provides one of the most promising areas of Artificial Intelligence.

Elaborating the meaning of Artificial Intelligence

AI in simple terms is the ability to copy intelligent behavior and make autonomous decisions. AI is an extended branch of computer science where computers are capable of performing tasks that ideally require human intelligence such as situational or environmental analysis, problem-solving, learning and reasoning. McKinsey Global Institute segregates AI into five broad categories of computer vision, natural language, virtual assistants, robotics process automation and advanced machine learning.

How’s AI implemented widely across various industries?

AI is widely accepted and implemented across numerous industries, facilitating growth and development in all aspects.





Healthcare

The healthcare industry is rightly influenced by the power of AI. A few health applications have already implemented the usage of the technology, for instance, health apps are now an AI-based symptom and medicine controller which applies computer algorithms to identify and treat the illness. The process works where a chatbot receives a person’s symptoms and information from the concerned medical companies, the AI then leads that person to the accurate prevention/protection option in accordance with its analysis.





Banking

Baking and finance are other sectors influenced by the usage of Artificial Intelligence. With the latest developments, technology allows banks to create their personal chatbots and virtual assistants. It’s enriched with AI logic and human language recognition & creation, preparing itself to deal with complex issues about finance and banking service.





Development

A popular name SmartConstruction offered by Komatsu can be the best possible example of AI implementation in the development sector. The platform enables clients to review their workplace data with the help of automated or 3D scanning to deliver a 3D model of the current conditions. It gathers complete information and helps to recreate the making of development plans and transmitting the information into merchandized, driverless, earth-moving vehicles. The perks aren’t just limited to this, it enables clients to see machine data and observe framework on their iOS and Android mobile phones or tablets.

The growth curve of AI in mobile app development

According to Statista, by the year 2025, the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market worldwide will reach $89 billion. However, the implementation of AI in the mobile applications is still in its initial phase, there is a fair scope of further up gradations and modifications. Though there is already a visible increase in the usage of AI in 2020, it has started to integrate into 5G smartphones which means the customers can avail better privileges of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to further gather, maintain and handle real-time information.





AI-enhanced mobile apps will be benefitted from the predictive analysis, according to a study conducted by Callsign, the user preference for authentication is shifting, such changing preferences would mandate further enhancements in the development of mobile applications.

AI in use, setting the standard high!

The most common example of Artificial Intelligence in our lives is Amazon’s Alexa! Developing a smart voice-controlled assistant, Amazon is ahead of the competition! While Google is contributing its share in becoming compatible with more products. Alexa already integrates with a vast array of products like appliances, setting an all-new standard of automated, voice-controlled commands.





In its infancy, Alexa dominated the competition because it carved a unique place in the market for being one of its kind. In the later phases it grew bigger with the launch of Alexa Home transitioning the device outside and the current era says Alexa is potential to get integrated into the cars and help people performing various tasks including weather check, play audiobooks, add items to shopping list and even control the systems (to an extent).

Opportunities for Mobile App Development

The growth of AI is driving new possibilities. The technology has been influential in app development for a few years, beginning with Apple’s Siri, having potential to advance much more in the upcoming years. Users now require flexible algorithms for seamless and intuitive experiences. The availability and advancement of AI and ML are slowly causing a revolutionary change in the way developers, businesses and users share thoughts about interactions within mobile applications.





AI on your mind? Get it implemented in your business for an elevated business approach and better profit margins! Seek for the most suited Artificial Intelligence solution provider to let your business go the next level!