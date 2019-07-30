List 7 Must-Have Features for Food Delivery App

Android App Development





Between 2019 and 2023, the annual revenue growth rate of the restaurant to consumer segment is expected to be 8.9% while that for a platform to consumer delivery is expected to reach 11.9%.





No wonder that people adore eating the delicious food of restaurants, but not every time they are in the mood to go outside.





But, what if you can enjoy that same taste of restaurant food at your comfort, at your home!





Probably, that's the same idea that made the restaurant owners think about the food delivery apps. Like numerous other businesses, you need to take care of your end customers as well as the other restaurants that will be serving to your customers using your portal. That's for sure that you need to serve the requirements on both the ends.





If you share the same thoughts and looking forward to diving in the food delivery business, then the competition gonna be really higher. Before any further plans, let me share the list of 6 features that you must include in your food delivery app.





Live food tracking: Even when it’s said that apps enable the food delivery on your fingertips, it’s never like that. It’s normal that the customer has to wait, and which they are not in the mood too! What can please customer then?





Live tracking!





Yes, when you can wait to get something, you just keep checking it. And, that’s the same case for the food also. And, that’s why when you opt for android app development, don’t forget to add a live food-tracking feature to your food delivery app.





In the restaurant, people can just ask for the quick delivery, but when ordering from mobile, live food tracking is the only way to get it delivered on time. This can be your plus point over the other competitors in the same market. On-time food delivery builds the trust of your customers upon your platform and this ensures the arrival of regular customers. As a business manager, that’s the key factor to consider for your business.





2. Multiple payment options: Unlike other features, adding the multiple payment options is a must for your food delivery app. These days people prefer digital payments over the cash payments and there are certain payment gateways that offer amazing discounts. When you add multiple payment options, you open more options for people and allow greater visibility to your brand.

Along with the payment options, don’t forget about the data security of your customers. It’s the first way to build trust between your customers and your brand.





3. Reward your loyal customers: If you aren’t a restaurant owner and managing the food delivery business only, you don’t have a chance of playing the game of monopoly; in terms of any particular dish. And, that’s why the loyalty bonus is one of the best ways to attract new as well as existing customers.

Don’t underestimate the power of rewards, a reward can bring your customers again and again to your brand. You are already aware of the Zomato Gold, and piggy bank points, but you can provide similar kind of offers for your serving restaurants. This will surely help them to strictly stick with you rather than exploring other delivery options.





4. Push notifications: Always hit the iron when it’s too hot. Have you heard it? Understand the hidden meaning behind the scenario, like if your offer reaches your customer an hour before their lunch time or dinner hours; they will surely hit it.

Push notifications are the best ways to inform the customer about live offers. And, the best thing is you can promote the offers in the restaurants that are in the vicinity of the customer. So, you are enhancing more chances of gaining the conversion.

You can get your app designed in a manner that it enables you to track the push notifications that made the conversion. So, you can develop your marketing strategy in a more customer-centric style.





5. Food Customization: Probably you haven’t witnessed this option yet, but don’t you want to some extra veggies in your pasta? Or, don’t you love to have extra cheese in your pizza? Likewise, people love to have the food in the exact manner they want to. If your application enables them to ask for such customization, you have the chance to win the heart of millions and billions of others.

Give it a thought, it can be the USP of your food serving app. Also, check for the local preferences of the people, so you can at least try this feature for some of your listed food items. This way you can build more trust among the foodies and can entertain new choices based on those experiences.





6. Managing the address book: When you are in a hurry and getting late for any meeting, you don’t want to manually type the address every time. And, that’s why your app must have the feature of saving and adding the address of numerous locations. This saves the time of the user and makes the order placing process bit easier for users.

Keep in mind, you can add more customers to your bucket every day with this feature. Also, this enables them to find more options in the vicinity and as per the distance based delivery time, they can opt for the closer ones. Win your customer’s heart by delivering them all the products within the displayed or even lesser time frame.





7. Cumulative bonus: An app installation takes a few seconds to some minutes to complete, but the uninstallation is a matter of just a fraction of a second. Cumulative bonus is an amazing way to improve the count of installations or reinstallations.





You can offer some bonus or reward points exclusively for those customers who haven’t been using them for some months. Let their rewards get added with the passage of time. This will surely enhance the chances of getting repeat customers.









Want to get an amazing food delivery app designed for you? Get the best quote from Android app development companies and include the above-listed features to boost your business.