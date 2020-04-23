Safety Measures for the Flourishing Market of Food Delivery Apps

Mahatma Gandhi quoted, “To a man with an empty stomach, food is God.” The basic amenity of any human is food. Back in the olden days, vendors used to carry food to people’s homes and serve the people in need. With the clock ticking faster than ever, restaurants sprung up and provided a perfect ambiance for a meal. The clock doesn’t stop, does it? People demanded doorstep food deliveries from their favorite restaurants. The dawn of food delivery apps has provided people with the same. They get food orders delivered hot and fresh to their doorsteps. But people still considered food delivery apps as a supplementary option if they could not afford to go to the restaurant.













The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a deadly menace globally. People are confined to their homes. Governments of various nations have imposed lockdowns throughout the country. Industries, schools, colleges are all shut with no signs of opening or functioning. Even major restaurants are facing the impact drastically. They are turning into food delivery outlets to reach their customers. It is hard to say, but it is the coronavirus pandemic that is providing the paradigm shift for these food delivery apps. The food delivery apps are gradually gaining importance among people struck at their homes.





But the food orders reach us from the external environment. Won’t that be contagious? So, here are certain safety precautions that can come in handy during delivery takeouts. If you are an avid entrepreneur planning to capitalize on this quarantine season by developing an UberEats clone, you are entitled to know these safety precautions.









‘The golden rule- Contactless deliveries.’

Social distancing is the only cure we have against this outbreak. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) is stating just that. People are self-isolating themselves from the external environment. However, during food orders, they need to get food packages from delivery professionals. To resolve this situation, food delivery platforms can adopt contactless delivery options. Contactless deliveries could mean, there is no physical contact between people and delivery professionals. App users, ordering food can instruct delivery professionals to deliver their orders at a confined place in front of their homes. “This may be your best option, in the case of contactless deliveries you come in contact with no persons at all.”, says Anne-Marie Gloster, a lecturer at the University of Washington.





People and food delivery platforms can easily adopt these contactless delivery options. Always remember, a stitch in time saves nine.









‘Encourage cashless transactions.’

You can get your food delivered safely through contactless delivery options. But what about the payment after delivery? To clear up the heat of the situation, digital modes of payment are essential. By adopting payments through credit, debit cards, digital wallets, etc., the contact between users and delivery professionals is eliminated. You may think of alternatives like wearing gloves, sanitizing, etc. But why do you take the risk when you have the ability to stop its transmission? Especially in high affected zones, food delivery platforms can consider disabling the ‘cash on delivery’ option. This is mainly due to concerns regarding the safety of delivery professionals. Delivery professionals are keeping their lives at stake, just so, you can get your food orders. Isn’t their safety important? Hence, adopt cashless modes of payments to the maximum extent.





‘The virus can remain stable for 2-3 days in plastic.’

The coronavirus is contagious. This means it adheres to fabrics, cardboards, plastics, stainless steel, etc. You adopt contactless deliveries, cashless transactions to prevent the spread of infection from the delivery professionals. But what if the spread takes place through the food packages from the restaurants? According to the New England Journal of Medicine, “The virus can remain stable for about 4 hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, and up to 2-3 days on plastic.” Isn’t this a matter of concern? To avoid transmission through food packages, eliminate the food packages instantly. You can transfer food to a container that is safe in your homes.





Food delivery platforms can consider packing food with an external cover that is free from any touch or contact. Delivery professionals, wearing gloves do not add to the contact during the transit of these food packages. Sanitizing your hands for at least 20 seconds can curb the infection from spreading. It is high time we get rid of food packages in the bins outside our homes. Remember, the one who maintains cleanliness always keeps away diseases.













‘Hygiene is two-thirds of health.’

The man decides the fate of himself. Even after taking the utmost care from preventing transmissions from the external environment, he/she can still contract the disease by not adopting proper hygiene and sanitation procedures. The World Health Organization (WHO) requested people to wash their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs. People need awareness on personal hygiene. A health-conscious person is less likely to contract or transmit the disease.





Food delivery platforms can reach out to millions of people through the app. Providing awareness to people regarding the importance of hygiene and sanitation can be greatly beneficial. Moreover, these platforms must provide their delivery professionals with safety gear. The use of masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc., can prevent people and delivery professionals from acting as carriers of the disease. This quote can come in handy, especially this quarantine season, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.” So, embrace cleanliness. The cleaner you are, the more resistant you become against the disease.





Summing up,

All these suggestions can be fruitful only if people of the globe realize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The death tolls are mounting. As of April 10, it stands at 96,000. You can come out with flying colors only after the disease is curbed. To break the transmission chain, you need to play an integral part. While on-demand platforms are meeting your request, make sure you adopt these strategies to stay safe and healthy. The nation needs every one of its individuals to step up and unite to fight this pandemic. To be spirited enough to fight back or to be curbed by the outbreak lies in your hands!