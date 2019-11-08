Top 10 Magento 2 Layered Navigation Extension to help you Add Advanced Product Filters

Navigation is one of the most important aspect of any eCommerce store. And product filters are the building blocks responsible for a seamless in-store navigation. They help your customers find products relevant to their search - quickly and easily. If you are running your store on Magento, you already know how limited product filtration options you get – by default. However, the good news is, you can take the default product and category filters several notches above default by putting in but a little effort.





This functionality can be added either through custom code or an extension that does the job well. While both these approaches will work, the latter would be better as it requires less technical knowledge and the risks of blowing up your store are less, too.





You simply need a robust Layered Navigation extension and configure it to get things moving. More often than not, the configuration process is pretty simple and requires least technical know-how. However, choosing an ideal extension that will stand the test of time – is crucial. To help you decide better, here I present the top 10 Layered Navigation extensions for Magento 2 that will add advanced product filters to your store.

#1 – MageDelight Advanced Layered Navigation

MageDelight’s Layered Navigation extension packs exceptional features to help you add advanced product filters to your store. Their extension will let your customers quickly and easily curate products through filters relevant to their preferences. What’s more, their extension comes with a user-friendly (back-end) interface and will go a long way in enhancing your store’s shopping experience.

Key Features:

AJAX based product filter.

Multiple product filters to help users easily curate products.

Comprehensive list of filter options on product pages.

Well-organized attribute trail.

Let your shoppers narrow-down the results by selecting multiple selections for each product attribute.

Magento LESS implemented for easy customization process.

SEO friendly URLs and custom meta tags for brand pages

Other Highlights:

45 Days Money Back Guarantee

90 Days Free Support

Free Lifetime Upgrades

Price: $149 for Community | $299 for Enterprise

Installation: $49

Customer Ratings: 4.7 stars (out of 5)

#2 – Magento 2 Improved Layered Navigation by Amasty

Amasty’s extension comes with a user-friendly navigation system that enables customers to browse through your product catalogue seamlessly. Through this extension, your customers can filter products based on price, and various other product attributes.

Key Features:

Create SEO-friendly URLs

AJAX product filtering option

Sliders for numeric values

Filter by brands

Vertical and horizontal navigation bar

Other Highlights:

60 Days Money Back

90 Days Free Support

Free Lifetime Updates

Price: $349 for Community | $649 for Enterprise

Installation: Free

Customer Ratings: 4.8 stars (out of 5)

#3 – Aheadworks Layered Navigation for Magento 2

Layered Navigation by Aheadworks will help you make your store’s navigation fast and intuitive. The extension carries with it a comprehensive set of features to help you add product filters to your store.

Key Features:

Multi or single filter selection

Adaptable to various devices

User-friendly page loading

Slider & From-To filters

Dynamically loads page

Other Highlights:

45 Days Money Back

90 Days Free Support

Free Lifetime Updates

Price: For Community - $249 (Basic) | $324 (Medium) | $349 (Premium)

For Enterprise - $949

Installation: Free

Customer Ratings: 5 stars (out of 5)

#4 – Layered Navigation by Mageplaza

By leveraging Mageplaza’s layered navigation extension, you can greatly enhance your product filters. It will help your customers to filter products by categories, colors, new, in-stock, on-sale or by product ratings.

Key Features:

Multi-filters selection

Intuitive price slider

Advanced AJAX-search included

Quick Lookup Options

Infinite Scrolling

Other Highlights:

60 Days Money Back

Premium Support

Free Lifetime Updates

Price: For Community - $99 (Standard) | $199 (Professional) | $299 (Ultimate)

For Enterprise - $200 (Standard) | $399 (Professional) | $499 (Ultimate)

Installation: $50

Customer Ratings: 5 stars (out of 5)

#5 – Magento 2 Layered Navigation by Weltpixel

Weltpixel offers an AJAX-based, easy to use layered navigation extension for helping customers narrow-down their search. Through the extension, users can combine multiple filters to reach to their desired product.

Key Features:

Hide/show compare button

AJAX filter

Multi-select option for the same attribute

Filter by product ratings (pro feature)

Hide filters on specific categories (pro feature)

Other Highlights:

30 Days Money Back

Free Lifetime Updates

Price: Starts at $0 (Basic) | $199 (Pro version)

Installation: NA

Customer Ratings: 3.5 stars (out of 5)

#6 – Magento 2 Layered Navigation by Landofcoder

Layered Navigation by Landofcoder will enable your customers browse through your product catalogue comfortably and with ease. Their extension is optimized for mobile and is fully responsive.

Key Features:

Fast and optimized AJAX product filter

Vertical and horizontal filters

Multiple filters can be applied at once

More than one values can be selected at the same time

Clear all the selected filters with a single click

Filter products by stock availability

Other Highlights:

30 Days Money Back

Free Support

- Free Update

Price: $0

Installation: $55

Customer Ratings: 97% (out of 100)

#7 – Layered Navigation for Magento 2 by Mageworx

Mageworx Layered Navigation extension will help you enhance your store’s navigation by adding product filters to it. The extension facilitates customizable navigation panel so that your customers can quickly and easily filter products of their choices.

Key Features:

SEO-friendly layered navigation

Multi-select category filters

Advanced layered navigation filters

Global/local settings to control the extension behavior

Restrict attributes visibility on certain category pages

Other Highlights:

60 Days Money Back

Free Support

Free Update

Price: $99 for Community | $198 for Enterprise

Installation: $69

Customer Ratings: 4.8 (out of 5)

#8 – Advanced Layered Navigation by Webkul

Here’s an extension that can improve product filters on your Magento 2 store. It is developed to optimize the filtering of products based on various product attributes. The extension comes with a comprehensive set of features to help you ameliorate your store’s navigational flow.

Key Features:

AJAX-based filters

Elegant Price Bar

Select Multiple Attributes at Once

Filter by Range

Filter by Carousal

Other Highlights:

3 Months Free Support

Price: $39 for Community | $78 for Enterprise & Enterprise Cloud

Installation: $7.80

Customer Ratings: NA

#9 - Magento 2 Layered Navigation Extension by Plumrocket

By harnessing Plumrocket’s Layered Navigation extension, you can allow customers to filter products effectively by attributes or custom options while preventing a full-page reload. Their extension uses AJAX technology and is easy-to-get-along-with.

Key Features:

Optimized AJAX-based Product Filter

Compatible with large and small Magento 2 Databases

Can be displayed on multiple locations

Compatible with 3rd party Magento 2 themes

Other Highlights:

60 Days Refund Policy

3 Months Free Support

Free Lifetime Updates

Price: $149 for Community | $299 for Enterprise

Installation: $59

Customer Ratings: 4.9 stars (out of 5)

#10 – Layered Navigation for Magento 2 by Mirasvit

Mirasvit’s extension will help you add flexible and elegant navigation to your store thereby expanding the default product filtration options that Magento offers. By harnessing this extension, you can also sort products based on brands and various other product attributes.

Key Features:

AJAX scroll

Multiple filters selection

Filter by new, on-sale, in-stock products

Arrange filters vertically or horizontally

SEO-friendly page creation for individual brands

Other Highlights:

30 Days Money Back

90 Days Free Support

Free Lifetime Updates

Price: $149 for Community | $298 for Enterprise

Installation: Free

Customer Ratings: 4.9 stars (out of 5)





Final Words

Looking through the list of top Magento 2 Layered Navigation extension, you can say which one would fit right to your business needs. However, if you are still uncertain about the extension that will be perfect for you, here are 3 tips that will help you make a decision:





- Frequency of Updates: As Magento keeps releasing new versions every 3-4 months, you should ensure that your extension provider is able to match the pace and provide you updates as soon as the new version is released. Keeping your extensions and store updated will help you deliver better shopping experience throughout all seasons.





- Customer Support: There will always be a time when you will need external help. Thus, while choosing an extension, you should ensure the agency you’re buying from will respond to your requests on time. The last thing you want is to wait for days to get an answer for your request.





- Look at the Price: While “free extensions” may seem a good option at first, but they would add little to no value to your store. Better would it be to go with a paid alternative that promise better performance and would go a long way in enhancing your store’s shopping experience.

With that being said, I hope you are ready to choose an extension that’s made for you. Check the demos of all the above-mentioned extensions and take one that suits you best.