Top 10 Magento 2 Layered Navigation Extension to help you Add Advanced Product Filters

By Ankita Tanna
8th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Navigation is one of the most important aspect of any eCommerce store. And product filters are the building blocks responsible for a seamless in-store navigation. They help your customers find products relevant to their search - quickly and easily. If you are running your store on Magento, you already know how limited product filtration options you get – by default. However, the good news is, you can take the default product and category filters several notches above default by putting in but a little effort.


This functionality can be added either through custom code or an extension that does the job well. While both these approaches will work, the latter would be better as it requires less technical knowledge and the risks of blowing up your store are less, too.


You simply need a robust Layered Navigation extension and configure it to get things moving. More often than not, the configuration process is pretty simple and requires least technical know-how. However, choosing an ideal extension that will stand the test of time – is crucial. To help you decide better, here I present the top 10 Layered Navigation extensions for Magento 2 that will add advanced product filters to your store.

#1 – MageDelight Advanced Layered Navigation

MageDelight’s Layered Navigation extension packs exceptional features to help you add advanced product filters to your store. Their extension will let your customers quickly and easily curate products through filters relevant to their preferences. What’s more, their extension comes with a user-friendly (back-end) interface and will go a long way in enhancing your store’s shopping experience.

Key Features:

  • AJAX based product filter.
  • Multiple product filters to help users easily curate products.
  • Comprehensive list of filter options on product pages.
  • Well-organized attribute trail.
  • Let your shoppers narrow-down the results by selecting multiple selections for each product attribute.
  • Magento LESS implemented for easy customization process.
  • SEO friendly URLs and custom meta tags for brand pages

Other Highlights:

  • 45 Days Money Back Guarantee
  • 90 Days Free Support
  • Free Lifetime Upgrades

Price: $149 for Community | $299 for Enterprise

Installation: $49

Customer Ratings: 4.7 stars (out of 5)

#2 – Magento 2 Improved Layered Navigation by Amasty

Amasty’s extension comes with a user-friendly navigation system that enables customers to browse through your product catalogue seamlessly. Through this extension, your customers can filter products based on price, and various other product attributes.

Key Features:

  • Create SEO-friendly URLs
  • AJAX product filtering option
  • Sliders for numeric values
  • Filter by brands
  • Vertical and horizontal navigation bar

Other Highlights:

  • 60 Days Money Back
  • 90 Days Free Support
  • Free Lifetime Updates

Price: $349 for Community | $649 for Enterprise

Installation: Free

Customer Ratings: 4.8 stars (out of 5)

 #3 – Aheadworks Layered Navigation for Magento 2

Layered Navigation by Aheadworks will help you make your store’s navigation fast and intuitive. The extension carries with it a comprehensive set of features to help you add product filters to your store.

Key Features:

  • Multi or single filter selection
  • Adaptable to various devices
  • User-friendly page loading
  • Slider & From-To filters
  • Dynamically loads page

Other Highlights:

  • 45 Days Money Back
  • 90 Days Free Support
  • Free Lifetime Updates

Price: For Community - $249 (Basic) | $324 (Medium) | $349 (Premium)

For Enterprise - $949

Installation: Free

Customer Ratings: 5 stars (out of 5)

#4 – Layered Navigation by Mageplaza

By leveraging Mageplaza’s layered navigation extension, you can greatly enhance your product filters. It will help your customers to filter products by categories, colors, new, in-stock, on-sale or by product ratings.

Key Features:

  • Multi-filters selection
  • Intuitive price slider
  • Advanced AJAX-search included
  • Quick Lookup Options
  • Infinite Scrolling

Other Highlights:

  • 60 Days Money Back
  • Premium Support
  • Free Lifetime Updates

Price: For Community - $99 (Standard) | $199 (Professional) | $299 (Ultimate)

For Enterprise - $200 (Standard) | $399 (Professional) | $499 (Ultimate)

Installation: $50

Customer Ratings: 5 stars (out of 5)

#5 – Magento 2 Layered Navigation by Weltpixel

Weltpixel offers an AJAX-based, easy to use layered navigation extension for helping customers narrow-down their search. Through the extension, users can combine multiple filters to reach to their desired product.

Key Features:

  • Hide/show compare button
  • AJAX filter
  • Multi-select option for the same attribute
  • Filter by product ratings (pro feature)
  • Hide filters on specific categories (pro feature)

Other Highlights:

  • 30 Days Money Back
  • Free Lifetime Updates

Price: Starts at $0 (Basic) | $199 (Pro version)

Installation: NA

Customer Ratings: 3.5 stars (out of 5)

#6 – Magento 2 Layered Navigation by Landofcoder

Layered Navigation by Landofcoder will enable your customers browse through your product catalogue comfortably and with ease. Their extension is optimized for mobile and is fully responsive.

Key Features:

  • Fast and optimized AJAX product filter
  • Vertical and horizontal filters
  • Multiple filters can be applied at once
  • More than one values can be selected at the same time
  • Clear all the selected filters with a single click
  • Filter products by stock availability

Other Highlights:

  • 30 Days Money Back
  • Free Support

-         Free Update

Price: $0

Installation: $55

Customer Ratings: 97% (out of 100)

#7 – Layered Navigation for Magento 2 by Mageworx

Mageworx Layered Navigation extension will help you enhance your store’s navigation by adding product filters to it. The extension facilitates customizable navigation panel so that your customers can quickly and easily filter products of their choices.

 Key Features:

  • SEO-friendly layered navigation
  • Multi-select category filters
  • Advanced layered navigation filters
  • Global/local settings to control the extension behavior
  • Restrict attributes visibility on certain category pages

Other Highlights:

  • 60 Days Money Back
  • Free Support
  • Free Update

Price: $99 for Community | $198 for Enterprise

Installation: $69

Customer Ratings: 4.8 (out of 5)

#8 – Advanced Layered Navigation by Webkul

Here’s an extension that can improve product filters on your Magento 2 store. It is developed to optimize the filtering of products based on various product attributes. The extension comes with a comprehensive set of features to help you ameliorate your store’s navigational flow.

Key Features:

  • AJAX-based filters
  • Elegant Price Bar
  • Select Multiple Attributes at Once
  • Filter by Range
  • Filter by Carousal

Other Highlights:

  • 3 Months Free Support

                                    

Price: $39 for Community | $78 for Enterprise & Enterprise Cloud

Installation: $7.80

Customer Ratings: NA

#9 - Magento 2 Layered Navigation Extension by Plumrocket

By harnessing Plumrocket’s Layered Navigation extension, you can allow customers to filter products effectively by attributes or custom options while preventing a full-page reload. Their extension uses AJAX technology and is easy-to-get-along-with.

Key Features:

  • Optimized AJAX-based Product Filter
  • Compatible with large and small Magento 2 Databases
  • Can be displayed on multiple locations
  • Compatible with 3rd party Magento 2 themes

Other Highlights:

  • 60 Days Refund Policy
  • 3 Months Free Support
  • Free Lifetime Updates

Price: $149 for Community | $299 for Enterprise

Installation: $59

Customer Ratings: 4.9 stars (out of 5)

#10 – Layered Navigation for Magento 2 by Mirasvit

Mirasvit’s extension will help you add flexible and elegant navigation to your store thereby expanding the default product filtration options that Magento offers. By harnessing this extension, you can also sort products based on brands and various other product attributes.

Key Features:

  • AJAX scroll
  • Multiple filters selection
  • Filter by new, on-sale, in-stock products
  • Arrange filters vertically or horizontally
  • SEO-friendly page creation for individual brands

Other Highlights:

  • 30 Days Money Back
  • 90 Days Free Support
  • Free Lifetime Updates

Price: $149 for Community | $298 for Enterprise

Installation: Free

Customer Ratings: 4.9 stars (out of 5)


Final Words

Looking through the list of top Magento 2 Layered Navigation extension, you can say which one would fit right to your business needs. However, if you are still uncertain about the extension that will be perfect for you, here are 3 tips that will help you make a decision:


-          Frequency of Updates: As Magento keeps releasing new versions every 3-4 months, you should ensure that your extension provider is able to match the pace and provide you updates as soon as the new version is released. Keeping your extensions and store updated will help you deliver better shopping experience throughout all seasons.


-          Customer Support: There will always be a time when you will need external help. Thus, while choosing an extension, you should ensure the agency you’re buying from will respond to your requests on time. The last thing you want is to wait for days to get an answer for your request.


-          Look at the Price: While “free extensions” may seem a good option at first, but they would add little to no value to your store. Better would it be to go with a paid alternative that promise better performance and would go a long way in enhancing your store’s shopping experience.

With that being said, I hope you are ready to choose an extension that’s made for you. Check the demos of all the above-mentioned extensions and take one that suits you best.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Ankita Tanna

Creative by soul; technical writer by passion & profession, Ankita is an elegant wordsmith at MageDelight having profound interest in Content Marketing and advancements of the technology.

...and when she’s not doing that, she enjoys her time reading or following the 'Netflix and Chill'!

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 Emerging Startups (With Unique Ideas) In Delhi-NCR

Pawan Kumar R

Is Cloud Kitchen a New Future of Food Industry?

Mayur Panchal

10 golden points to remember while you are starting your own startup.

Karan Narula

Top 10 Upcoming Business Ideas in India with Small Investment

Manish Verma
Daily Capsule
The future of online grocery in India; Small-town startups are growing big
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How to use social media to generate more traffic on the website?

Mayur Bhatt

Importance of mastering an omnichannel brand experience

Hiren Panchal

All You Need to Know about Google’s Project Soli

Neha Kapoor

13 Genius Ways to Increase Restaurant Business Sales

Amrita Jaswal

10 Ways To Create A More Eco-Friendly Workplace

Param Info

Top 5 Construction Site Management Software in India

CitrusLeaf Software

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore