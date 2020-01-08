SEO can help you make a brand value of your business, there would be hundreds of your competitors. To increase your online presence you have to rank above them in SERP (Search Engine Result Page), you have to do proper SEO for your website.





Though you can do it yourself, but it won’t be much effective, whereas you can simply hire freelancer SEO expert or any agency. I would personally recommend you to hire a freelancer over an agency.





In this article, I have shared the reason why you should hire an SEO expert (freelancer) for your startup business. Along with how hiring a freelancer SEO Expert can save many things including Your Business Growth.

Reasons to Hire Freelancer SEO Expert For Your Startup

Saving From Your Budget

While picking up an SEO expert for your website, you have two options, first is to go with than agency whereas second is to hire freelancer SEO expert. Both of them have their own benefits but their main motive is the same. As a small business owner you should hire freelancer SEO expert because he will be available at a more affordable rate.





Agencies generally charge more because they have a whole team and other resources to take care of. But a freelancer SEO expert will be charging somewhere around 7k to 10k and it will be best for you.

Reporting Or Queries Solution

Another big advantage of hiring an SEO expert is that you can reach them anytime you want and can ask for real-time progress. Whereas, SEO agencies have a particular schedule for reporting.

Effective Research

Another important aspect that you might be skipping, research is something that can save ample of time, budget and efforts. Education is the basic pillar of everything in this world. You can’t achieve heights without studying about your destination, it’s the path, and efforts required. You can’t achieve anything without proper research.

Hiring a freelancer SEO expert can divide your burden, apart from this the expert exactly knows where to start and how to begin with the journey.

Time Saving

Time is the most valuable aspect of your business. Yeah, it is correct, you can learn SEO yourself but that requires ample time and budget to practice. Investing that much time in learning might not give appropriate results.





But at the same time, if a Freelancer SEO expert is working on your website, optimizing it for you then, you will get enough time to prepare for other upcoming challenges for your business.





As a business owner, if you are spending time on skills you aren’t good could result in wasting the most precious time so better hire freelancer SEO expert.

Second Opinion helps

Continuously working on a website for ranking could be effortless because you might not have a fresh strategy to work on. But having an expert for this task could help you get a fresh overview of the strategy that would work for you.

Sometimes, restarting everything can be effective for your business.

White Hat strategies

In order to get quick results, some owners blindly opt for Black hat SEO techniques. These might give results for a particular period but in the long term, it can affect your business badly. Along with this, such bad techniques can you get your website panelized from search engines. Well, you can ask them for there working ways on each and every link.





It won’t be easy for you to filter the White-hat and Black-hat SEO techniques because you aren’t aware skilled in it. But if you will have an SEO expert working your website, he will never pick the bad techniques to get quick results. SEO usually takes time to yield the results, but it will work for sure if done correctly and SEO expert knows the best way to implement those SEO techniques.

Improves ROI

An expert won’t commit an expensive mistake while trying the SEO techniques. The freelancer SEO expert that you will hire for your website will give efficient results in a limited time period with a limited budget and this all sums up as an improved ROI.





SEO is not a DIY task especially when it is related to your business, better hire freelancer SEO experts for it.

Keeps the website updated

SEO is a field that keeps on changing regularly and since you aren’t into this field, it won’t be easy for you to keep yourself updated with the SEO knowledge. But a freelancer SEO expert is continuously observing the changes thus, he/she knows the skills to tackle these changes and to rank higher.

Performance With Results

When you hire an SEO expert, they will work as per the needs of the website. And since they are the experts, they know how and when to invest. Thus, they’ll give desired returns. Whereas if you will be doing the same job then you won’t understand the flows in the returns could never improve but an expert because he/she is regularly doing it.

So rather than investing blindly into the SEO, it is better to hire a freelancer SEO expert for your business.

Saves subscription fees of tools

There are hundreds of SEO tools available for you to analyze your website and your competitor’s website. Now to invest in those tools wisely could save a big amount from your budget. If someone, who is in the field of website and regularly working on them knows which tools the best is to invest in. That someone is the SEO expert that you need to hire for your start-up.

Bonus:- Builds a relationship with the competitors

These SEO experts know how to outreach the competitors and how to get the job done easily. These experts will help you to create your contacts in the business fields and these contacts will help you grow bigger because you can’t conquer the world all alone, you need competition and competitors to be with you.





Running a website requires contacts with people that are currently working on similar websites and are at a good level, this will help you to understand the actual potential of your website. Having a community gives you a platform to discuss your ideas and know whether they are worth investing your time and money or not. An expert will play a vital role to create such a community.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Hiring Any Freelancer

It’s About Trust now. If you are sharing some login details or any kind of business details which are confidential then you can do that or if he is unable to win your trust.

Ask Them For CV and Portfolio Ask Them For their previous work details with recent updates Send Them Offer Letter Regarding Their Work Designation Ask Them For Any Govt. Verified Document Like Passport.





Final Verdict

It is important for you to understand that you can’t go wrong with your business SEO, one mistake can de-accelerate your growth and it can affect your ranking on various search engines.





Thus, let the expert handle your business website for you. But If you are keen to do it yourself then you should hire freelancer SEO experts just for consultations because they know which strategy will work for your website and it will be very helpful for you.