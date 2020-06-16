Consumers in the 21st century are more particular about the speed of delivery and quality. Evidently, this nature is clear in the software industry as well. This makes the software development teams really dynamic when it comes to QA and automation surrounding it.

Product managers across the world are looking to leverage the benefits of TestOps and creating a shorter path to their product launch.

Let us find out more about TestOps and how TestOps is the next big thing in this era.

What is TestOps?

TestOps is the interplay of bleeding-edge engineering and testing practices designed to streamline the process between developers, QA, and the Ops. With analysis tools and code review systems working in tandem with virtualization tools, the billing software testing and QA procedures are streamlined.

With TestOps, product teams have the necessary tools to upgrade the traditional testing systems and hence improve the reliability and quality of the product. TestOps is also considered as one of the modern methods to reduce test-cycle by up to 30%. With optimized usage of resources and informed testing decisions, TestOps will help companies to successfully adopt CI/CD at scale.





Advantages of TestOps Approach

Implementing the TestOps approach brings several advantages to the development process. Here are some of them:

● The prime advantage of using the TestOps approach is the enhanced efficiency of various processes. This is because of the integrated and automated nature of the processes within the range of product delivery.

● We can say that the other benefits are the by-products of the increased efficiency. These include the following:

o Lower costs of development

o Enhanced quality in the end product (quite a game-changer for businesses)

o Enhanced speed in the development phase

o Early release in the market will provide your business with a competitive edge.

● Analyzing from a developer’s perspective, we will see increased collaboration promotion greater team ethos. It too has certain advantages such as greater creativity, increased problem-solving capabilities, and productivity.





How to Implement TestOps right?

With the Testing process already full of bottlenecks, you wouldn’t care for another one due to an inefficient implementation of TestOps. Here are some of the tips that will surely come handy in bootstrapping your testing process with TestOps:

1. Mapping it Out

To ensure a fruitful adoption of TestOps, extreme care should be provided in mapping the plan out. These plans before anything should be device-specific. A general testing plan might work well with one device and not with the other. Then the tools of the trade must be chosen, keeping in mind the duration of testing and treating the current set of tools as the benchmark.

2. Gathering Consistent Data

Data preparation has long been on the shoulders of QA specialists. But, with continuous integration of microservices and numerous software at play, gathering specific and valid data sets for the creation of test cases becomes challenging than ever. Hence, for increased reliability of the results, the used data sets must be universal for all systems.





3. Continuous Testing

Continuous testing is imperative for the frequent development and execution of your automation suites. In other words, it makes the implementation of automation swift in our testing environments. Apart from this, it imparts your infrastructure with a balance between scalability, usability, and availability.





4. The Speed and Quality Tradeoff

The testing process is full of tradeoffs between delivery speed and product quality. Although TestOps goes hand-in-hand with both of them, quality is still primary. Hence, the testers must make sure that they do not compromise on the quality while undergoing completing quickly.

5. Analyze

Analytics tools for testing processes hold their share of importance. The documented data from a proper analysis can be used to make the test processes better and influence the changes.

Bottom line

Over a couple of years, the IT industry has observed changes in the way testing is performed such as implementing elements of DevOps for the testers.

TestOps is an amazing tool that is a big help in an organization. Moreover, it revolves around boosting the quality of the software, and hence consumer satisfaction. Therefore, implementing it in the company’s system will show an effect on the overall performance of the company.