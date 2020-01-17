Tips To Create Powerful LinkedIn Content Strategy for Business Growth

When it comes to expanding your business network, nothing works better than LinkedIn. It is one of the best, most credible and intuitive platforms where you can collaborate with other businessmen, freelancers, and marketers. It is a great place to learn, explore and widen your scope. The trend of shifting business platforms online has only added on to the fire. Brands have now become more ambitious with their approach and appeal. We see more specialization, in-depth customization, and analysis in the entire marketing process. Read on to know how LinkedIn content strategies can help you out;





Find your niche

Build your brand

Engage with more people

Encourage feedback

Optimize your profile

Customize your content

Advertise your content





Find your niche

First of all, you need to be clear about your brand and what you expect from it. Most start-ups being on a very ambitious note but soon fizzle out. This is not because they have no resources but because they lack the expertise to use them. Start out slow, and gradually pick up your own pace. Read about the market, research about your demographic, understand what they want. It is only when you find your niche that you can carve your own space in the industry.





Build your brand

Now that you have some degree of clarity about your business, you can begin building the brand. Building a brand takes more than just creating a website for it. You need to be meticulous, alert and always on your toes. Be on the lookout for the latest trends and understand the ways you can contribute to it. Strive for creating quality content and then work on the promotional strategies for it. LinkedIn posts and recommendations help you develop your brand in a more holistic way. Keep your profile more personalised and approachable.





Engage with more people

Businesses, both online and offline, work because of smart networking. Just because you have shifted on to the virtual platform doesn’t mean you don’t have to engage with people anymore. Never lose out on an opportunity to reach out to your peers and seniors. LinkedIn has over 600 million members as of now. Collaborate with people, build your contacts- it is the only way to survive and thrive in this market. Talking to more people gives you the required experience and expertise that you need for success.





Encourage feedback

Another way to expand your brand and increase your sales is to encourage customer engagement. Ask people to leave behind their comments, feedback etc. on your posts. Engagement doesn’t just mean talking to the bigshots of the business. It is also about considering your peers, the budding businesses and the readers who can be converted into successful leads. Link your social media profiles, be active on multiple platforms, reply to messages and comments. These are some simple but significant ways of making the reader feel valued and validated.





Optimize your profile

Your LinkedIn profile if your identification on the online platform. It is one of the first things any business or brand will look into when you approach them. And in any industry, first impressions are the last impressions. You need to make a solid impact on them in a short period of time. Hence it is very important that you keep optimizing your profile and updating it. Look at what your visitor wants and then offer them that. Highlight your strengths, clearly state your previous projects and professional experience. Know how marketable you are in your sector. Don’t be too upfront though, marketing is the art of subtlety. Keep your messages and posts short, sweet and to the point.





Customise your content

LinkedIn might be one of the most diverse, profitable and lucrative platforms for businessmen. For, irrespective of the size and scalability of your brand, you can find your niche here. The platform is the meeting ground for all kinds of businesses and enterprises. This space has everyone from professionals, market experts, specialists, creatives, designers, technical people, and entrepreneurs. You can easily find your own crowd here to collaborate with.





Customized content makes the job easier for you. It would save you a lot of time, effort, money and other resources as well. Also, ensure that your posts are optimized for mobile devices. Studies show that about 57% of LinkedIn use is on mobile phones.





Advertise your content

Last but not the least, make it a point to advertise your content and make it more presentable. Simply posting good content is not enough these days. You wouldn’t want your posts to get lost in the sea of other content out there, right? Pepper your posts with images, videos, and other trending keywords. Make yourself more searchable on the internet.





LinkedIn is a great place to meet new people, build a sense of trust and get more clients for your brand. Use it well.