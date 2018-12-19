Why Android?





Google play store is said to be accommodating over 2.6 million android apps in a recent study. With that said, all businesses do concentrate more on Android Apps over iOS since the usage of Android devices are comparatively higher. All types of industries including Manufacturing, Finance services, Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Consumer products, etc., are already into android apps for internal activities and communication. Also, it is easier and less costly to have an android app for their users' seamless experience.





Top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai

Chennai is one of the major cities in India that serves as an IT hub for clients worldwide. The city always has an increase in the number of Android App development companies due to the demand for well-equipped developers.The quality and affordable cost of work induces clients across the globe to outsource their projects. Although, there are countless number of these companies available, it is necessary for anyone to know the leading names in the market to make a move.

Hence, this list of top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai that are proving to be reliable and sustainable.





Way2Smile Solutions Hakuna Matata Solutions Contus ImagiNet ventures Pyramidion solutions Ideas2IT Technologies Wepop Info Solutions Ninos IT solution Team Tweaks Technologies Mirror Minds





1. Way2Smile





A creatively unique web and mobile app development company in Chennai with almost a decade of experience in innovative design and development of apps to keep the clients satisfied. The apps are hand crafted and delivered with the maximum commitment and love towards work.





Website – www.way2smile.com | Email – bd@w2ssolutions.com | Call - +91 73387 73388





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2010





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services:

Mobile application development (Android & iOS)

Responsive Website Development

Hybrid Application Development

Enterprise Application Development

Native Application Development

E-commerce Development

Peoplesoft development

IoT Development





Address: No.1, 1st floor, MRK Arcade, 200 Feet Radial Rd, Sri Sai Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097, India





Clients: ManageTeamz, TheLostPaper, FastPayee, Sandhai, Expenz, InSpini, AirSheets, Culture Builders, Card2Contact, mSpa





2. Hakuna Matata Solutions





A fast growing mobile app development company based at chennai, with experience in delivering above 250 Mobile and Web apps.





Website - www.hakunamatata.in





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2011





Company Size: 51 – 200





Services:

Mobile app development

Web development

UX/UI Design





Address:22/23 2nd Main Road, V.G.P. Selva Nagar Velachery, Chennai, 600042 India





3. Contus

Contus helps clients by providing mobile, web and Cloud based solutions. The team has delivered over 80 web and mobile apps from the year 2008.





Website - www.contus.com





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2008





Company Size: 201 - 500





Services:

Mobile app development

Ecommerce development

Custom Software Development





Address : Kamak Towers, No.12 A, SP, 6th floor, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032





4. ImagiNet ventures





They are promoting businesses digitally in the domestic and international markets through App development and digital marketing services. Their strategy is to listen, discuss ideas and initiate the work.





Website - www.imaginetventures.com





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2006





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services:

Mobile app development

Web design and development

Custom Web Application Development





Address: 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Avenue, 11, 1st Street, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018





5. Pyramidion solutions





Pyramidion Solutions is also associated with the mobile application development using the cutting edge digital trends. They are certain and confident about the products delivered to clients.





Website - www.pyramidions.com





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2014





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services:

Mobile App Development

Web Development

Enterprise solutions

AR/VR Development





Address: No 42, MKM Chambers, 5th Floor, Kodambakkam High Rd, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034





6. Ideas2IT Technologies





Ideas2IT builds successful applications with good mobile and backend capabilities. They concentrate on a speedy delivery of the product with low cost to clients.





Website - www.ideas2it.com





Location: Chennai India





Founded In: 2008





Company Size: 50-300





Services:

Custom Software Development

BlockChain Development

Chatbot Development Services

Industrial IoT Services

Data Science





Address: RR Towers-5, 8th floor, Lazer St, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032





7. Wepop Info Solutions

Wepop matches the clients' demands and provide effective solutions within the turnaround time since their existence in the IT industry on 2014.





Website – www.wepop.in





Location: Chennai India





Founded In: 2014





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services:

Android App Development

iOS App Development

AR App Development





Address: 11, Balamurugan Garden 1st Main Rd, Thuraipakkam, Sakthi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097





8. Ninos IT solution





Ninos IT Solution provides cutting edge solutions to clients with a well versed team of developers that are always updated with the current technology.





Website - www.ninositsolution.com





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2017





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services:

Android Application Development

iOS Application Development

Web Design Development





Address: No:2, Nerkundram Pathai, Krishna Colony, Vadapalani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600026





9. Team Tweaks Technologies





Team tweaks is well known for its work in the mobile app development. They build the bridge between clients' and their users by understanding the importance of existence and growth.





Website - www.teamtweaks.com





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2009





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services:

Android App Development

iPhone App Development

Web Applicaion Development

IoT Development





Address: No 84, 5th Floor, Murugesa Naicker Building, Greams Road, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006





10. Mirror Minds





Mirror Minds design and develop solutions that promise the increase in sales, profit, new business, etc., The requirements of clients are well executed and delivered on time with complete satisfaction and post development support.





Website - www.mirrorminds.in





Location: Chennai, India





Founded In: 2015





Company Size: 10 - 50





Services :

Mobile App Development

Web Application Development





Address: No. 17, 1st floor, Viswanathapuram 2nd St, Kodambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600024





Conclusion:

This list might throw a thought to you about developing a mobile app for your business. Make sure to study in detail about the company you choose to work with, for a satisfying solution.





