Are you looking for the Top Android Mobile App Development Companies in Chennai? Your search ends here !!! List of top Android App Developers from Chennai that are proving to be reliable and sustainable.
Why Android?
Google play store is said to be accommodating over 2.6 million android apps in a recent study. With that said, all businesses do concentrate more on Android Apps over iOS since the usage of Android devices are comparatively higher. All types of industries including Manufacturing, Finance services, Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Consumer products, etc., are already into android apps for internal activities and communication. Also, it is easier and less costly to have an android app for their users' seamless experience.
Chennai is one of the major cities in India that serves as an IT hub for clients worldwide. The city always has an increase in the number of Android App development companies due to the demand for well-equipped developers.The quality and affordable cost of work induces clients across the globe to outsource their projects. Although, there are countless number of these companies available, it is necessary for anyone to know the leading names in the market to make a move.
Hence, this list of top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai that are proving to be reliable and sustainable.
1. Way2Smile
A creatively unique web and mobile app development company in Chennai with almost a decade of experience in innovative design and development of apps to keep the clients satisfied. The apps are hand crafted and delivered with the maximum commitment and love towards work.
Website – www.way2smile.com | Email – bd@w2ssolutions.com | Call - +91 73387 73388
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2010
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services:
Address: No.1, 1st floor, MRK Arcade, 200 Feet Radial Rd, Sri Sai Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097, India
Clients: ManageTeamz, TheLostPaper, FastPayee, Sandhai, Expenz, InSpini, AirSheets, Culture Builders, Card2Contact, mSpa
A fast growing mobile app development company based at chennai, with experience in delivering above 250 Mobile and Web apps.
Website - www.hakunamatata.in
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2011
Company Size: 51 – 200
Services:
Address:22/23 2nd Main Road, V.G.P. Selva Nagar Velachery, Chennai, 600042 India
3. Contus
Contus helps clients by providing mobile, web and Cloud based solutions. The team has delivered over 80 web and mobile apps from the year 2008.
Website - www.contus.com
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2008
Company Size: 201 - 500
Services:
Address : Kamak Towers, No.12 A, SP, 6th floor, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032
They are promoting businesses digitally in the domestic and international markets through App development and digital marketing services. Their strategy is to listen, discuss ideas and initiate the work.
Website - www.imaginetventures.com
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2006
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services:
Address: 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Avenue, 11, 1st Street, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018
Pyramidion Solutions is also associated with the mobile application development using the cutting edge digital trends. They are certain and confident about the products delivered to clients.
Website - www.pyramidions.com
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2014
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services:
Address: No 42, MKM Chambers, 5th Floor, Kodambakkam High Rd, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034
Ideas2IT builds successful applications with good mobile and backend capabilities. They concentrate on a speedy delivery of the product with low cost to clients.
Website - www.ideas2it.com
Location: Chennai India
Founded In: 2008
Company Size: 50-300
Services:
Address: RR Towers-5, 8th floor, Lazer St, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032
Wepop matches the clients' demands and provide effective solutions within the turnaround time since their existence in the IT industry on 2014.
Website – www.wepop.in
Location: Chennai India
Founded In: 2014
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services:
Address: 11, Balamurugan Garden 1st Main Rd, Thuraipakkam, Sakthi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097
Ninos IT Solution provides cutting edge solutions to clients with a well versed team of developers that are always updated with the current technology.
Website - www.ninositsolution.com
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2017
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services:
Address: No:2, Nerkundram Pathai, Krishna Colony, Vadapalani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600026
Team tweaks is well known for its work in the mobile app development. They build the bridge between clients' and their users by understanding the importance of existence and growth.
Website - www.teamtweaks.com
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2009
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services:
Address: No 84, 5th Floor, Murugesa Naicker Building, Greams Road, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006
10. Mirror Minds
Mirror Minds design and develop solutions that promise the increase in sales, profit, new business, etc., The requirements of clients are well executed and delivered on time with complete satisfaction and post development support.
Website - www.mirrorminds.in
Location: Chennai, India
Founded In: 2015
Company Size: 10 - 50
Services :
Address: No. 17, 1st floor, Viswanathapuram 2nd St, Kodambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600024
Conclusion:
This list might throw a thought to you about developing a mobile app for your business. Make sure to study in detail about the company you choose to work with, for a satisfying solution.
