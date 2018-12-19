EDITIONS
Reviews

Top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai - 2019 [ Recently Updated !]

Are you looking for the Top Android Mobile App Development Companies in Chennai? Your search ends here !!! List of top Android App Developers from Chennai that are proving to be reliable and sustainable.

Vignesh B
19th Dec 2018
41+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Why Android?


Google play store is said to be accommodating over 2.6 million android apps in a recent study. With that said, all businesses do concentrate more on Android Apps over iOS since the usage of Android devices are comparatively higher. All types of industries including Manufacturing, Finance services, Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Consumer products, etc., are already into android apps for internal activities and communication. Also, it is easier and less costly to have an android app for their users' seamless experience.


Top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai

Top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai

Chennai is one of the major cities in India that serves as an IT hub for clients worldwide. The city always has an increase in the number of Android App development companies due to the demand for well-equipped developers.The quality and affordable cost of work induces clients across the globe to outsource their projects. Although, there are countless number of these companies available, it is necessary for anyone to know the leading names in the market to make a move.

Hence, this list of top 10 Android App Development Companies in Chennai that are proving to be reliable and sustainable.


  1. Way2Smile Solutions
  2. Hakuna Matata Solutions
  3. Contus
  4. ImagiNet ventures
  5. Pyramidion solutions
  6. Ideas2IT Technologies
  7. Wepop Info Solutions
  8. Ninos IT solution
  9. Team Tweaks Technologies
  10. Mirror Minds


1. Way2Smile


Way2Smile Solutions

Way2Smile Solutions

A creatively unique web and mobile app development company in Chennai with almost a decade of experience in innovative design and development of apps to keep the clients satisfied. The apps are hand crafted and delivered with the maximum commitment and love towards work.


Website www.way2smile.com | Email – bd@w2ssolutions.com | Call - +91 73387 73388


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2010


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services:

  • Mobile application development (Android & iOS)
  • Responsive Website Development
  • Hybrid Application Development
  • Enterprise Application Development
  • Native Application Development
  • E-commerce Development
  • Peoplesoft development
  • IoT Development


Address: No.1, 1st floor, MRK Arcade, 200 Feet Radial Rd, Sri Sai Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097, India


Clients: ManageTeamz, TheLostPaper, FastPayee, Sandhai, Expenz, InSpini, AirSheets, Culture Builders, Card2Contact, mSpa


2. Hakuna Matata Solutions


Hakuna Matata Solutions
Hakuna Matata Solutions

A fast growing mobile app development company based at chennai, with experience in delivering above 250 Mobile and Web apps.


Website - www.hakunamatata.in


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2011


Company Size: 51 – 200


Services:

  • Mobile app development
  • Web development
  • UX/UI Design


Address:22/23 2nd Main Road, V.G.P. Selva Nagar Velachery, Chennai, 600042 India


3. Contus

Contus
Contus

Contus helps clients by providing mobile, web and Cloud based solutions. The team has delivered over 80 web and mobile apps from the year 2008.


Website - www.contus.com


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2008


Company Size: 201 - 500


Services:

  • Mobile app development
  • Ecommerce development
  • Custom Software Development


Address : Kamak Towers, No.12 A, SP, 6th floor, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032


4. ImagiNet ventures


ImagiNet Ventures
ImagiNet Ventures

They are promoting businesses digitally in the domestic and international markets through App development and digital marketing services. Their strategy is to listen, discuss ideas and initiate the work.


Website - www.imaginetventures.com


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2006


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services:

  • Mobile app development
  • Web design and development
  • Custom Web Application Development


Address: 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Avenue, 11, 1st Street, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018


5. Pyramidion solutions


Pyramidion Solutions
Pyramidion Solutions

Pyramidion Solutions is also associated with the mobile application development using the cutting edge digital trends. They are certain and confident about the products delivered to clients.


Website - www.pyramidions.com


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2014


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services:

  • Mobile App Development
  • Web Development
  • Enterprise solutions
  • AR/VR Development


Address: No 42, MKM Chambers, 5th Floor, Kodambakkam High Rd, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034


6. Ideas2IT Technologies


Ideas2IT Technologies
Ideas2IT Technologies

Ideas2IT builds successful applications with good mobile and backend capabilities. They concentrate on a speedy delivery of the product with low cost to clients.


Website - www.ideas2it.com


Location: Chennai India


Founded In: 2008


Company Size: 50-300


Services:

  • Custom Software Development
  • BlockChain Development
  • Chatbot Development Services
  • Industrial IoT Services
  • Data Science


Address: RR Towers-5, 8th floor, Lazer St, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032


7. Wepop Info Solutions

Wepop Info Solutions
Wepop Info Solutions

Wepop matches the clients' demands and provide effective solutions within the turnaround time since their existence in the IT industry on 2014.


Website – www.wepop.in


Location: Chennai India


Founded In: 2014


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services:

  • Android App Development
  • iOS App Development
  • AR App Development


Address: 11, Balamurugan Garden 1st Main Rd, Thuraipakkam, Sakthi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097


8. Ninos IT solution


Ninos IT Solutions
Ninos IT Solutions

Ninos IT Solution provides cutting edge solutions to clients with a well versed team of developers that are always updated with the current technology.


Website - www.ninositsolution.com


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2017


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services:

  • Android Application Development
  • iOS Application Development
  • Web Design Development


Address: No:2, Nerkundram Pathai, Krishna Colony, Vadapalani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600026


9. Team Tweaks Technologies


Team Tweaks Technologies
Team Tweaks Technologies

Team tweaks is well known for its work in the mobile app development. They build the bridge between clients' and their users by understanding the importance of existence and growth.


Website - www.teamtweaks.com


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2009


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services:

  • Android App Development
  • iPhone App Development
  • Web Applicaion Development
  • IoT Development


Address: No 84, 5th Floor, Murugesa Naicker Building, Greams Road, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006


10. Mirror Minds


Mirror Minds
Mirror Minds

Mirror Minds design and develop solutions that promise the increase in sales, profit, new business, etc., The requirements of clients are well executed and delivered on time with complete satisfaction and post development support.


Website - www.mirrorminds.in


Location: Chennai, India


Founded In: 2015


Company Size: 10 - 50


Services :

  • Mobile App Development
  • Web Application Development


Address: No. 17, 1st floor, Viswanathapuram 2nd St, Kodambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600024


Conclusion:

This list might throw a thought to you about developing a mobile app for your business. Make sure to study in detail about the company you choose to work with, for a satisfying solution.


Related Articles:


Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Chennai


Top 10 iPhone App Development Companies in Chennai


Top 10 Most Trusted Mobile Application Development Companies in India


Top 10 Ionic App Development Companies in India


Top 10 Enterprise Application Development Companies in Chennai


Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai, UAE


Top 10 Most trusted Ionic App Development Companies in Dubai

41+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Vignesh B

Hi ! This is Vignesh. Digital Marketing strategist - Technology Mentor.

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

How To Grow Your Instagram Organically?

by Aria Kaile

Top Web Development Trends in 2019

by John Tie

Improve Your Online Food Delivery Service in 7 Easy Steps

by Amrita Jaswal

Importance of Advertising on Hoardings

by Honey advertising

How Product Development Will Speed up with AI

by Tarun Nagar

How website designing is different from digital marketing?

by Amrinder Singh