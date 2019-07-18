Top 10 Flutter Development Companies to Consider!

Flutter is one of the best Google’s mobile app SDK or mobile app development framework that helps in deploying high-end app development platform with an independent user interface. It is categorized in terms of a widget, and this is the reason why the platform is developer-friendly in comparison to React Native.





Highly attractive user interface and intrinsic UI elements are the attributes that make Flutter one of the fasted accepted platforms for mobile app development. Among several companies, there are only a few top Flutter mobile app development companies that stands out from the rest. Let’s have a look.





Source - App Inventiv

1. Your Team In India

Year of Establishment: 2009

Headquarters: Chandigarh, India

Team: 300+

This is the best Flutter development company in India, offering exceptional solutions. The approach of the developers goes way beyond the table stakes to drive functional value, ease your business process and accomplish long term objectives. The team has a track record of delivering unmatched mobile apps using Flutter network. They focus on client requirements explicitly to provide superlative experience to the end-users. Your Team In India (YTII) takes the responsibility for completing the project before time and offering the final solution that matches/exceeds the client expectations.





Apart than web/mobile app development services, YTII also allows the companies to set up their offshore development center.





Moreover, this offshore development company foster culture engagement in deals to showcase products in the best possible manner. The innumerable successful products and services have been high on quality and performance, having complete authenticity.





2. Yakka

Year of Establishment: 1999

Headquarters: Posse, New York





Yakka services revolve around Flutter and React, creating an impeccable experience for different brands across the globe. They specialize in Android & iOS development. In addition to this, the contribution they have also been contributors to Flutter in the community. They follow a strategy, design-driven, and collaborative service provision to clients.

3. Intelivita

Year of Establishment: 2015

Headquarters: Leeds, England





Intelivita is a company based in the UK, that was established in 2015. Since then the company has shown immense growth in the realm of mobile and website development. In fact, the company claims to have a large service record of Flutter, AR, VR and Game development.





With the DART programming language, Intelivita delivers Flutter app solution with customizability of material design and widget interface. Having offices in India and UK, Intelivita is continuously growing the reach with the global clientele while delivering high-quality solutions.





4. Netguru

Year of Establishment: 2008

Headquarters: Poland

Team: 600





Established in 2008, Netguru has a good name in the world of a mobile app development company with more than 80 satisfied clients and 1400+ successful projects. Having a head office in Poznan, Poland, Netguru is spreading the wings and becoming a bonafide Flutter company.





The core values of the company revolve around what the customer wants to achieve. They strive hard to give the product an idea and a real shape. Plan and evaluate important features to accomplish business goals while eliminating potential mistakes.

5. Singsys

Year of Establishment: 2009

Headquarters: Singapore

Employees: 200





This is a full-stack app development company that is continuously growing fast by offering high-end services which are budget-friendly and innovative at the same time.





Trusted by many Fortune 5000 companies, Singsys has a mobile app development team capable of implementing a diverse range of open source technology. The expertise spans across Microsoft, .NET based apps alongside iPhone, iPad and Android apps. One thing that makes them stand out from the rest is that they offer 24x7 technical support 365 days a year.





The company has partnered with Divio and Scrapy

Member of NASSCOM

ISTQB certified professionals

Ranked among the best Android development companies

6. Acquaintsoft

Year of Establishment: 2009

Headquarters: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Employees: 200

Acquaintsoft is a Flutter development company with a difference; as the flutter app developers inject diverse process and vision in their project management. Having delivered more than 500 projects, the Acquaintsoft team is trustworthy, smart, open minded and responsible. The company promises to deliver a unique web identity, creative design, productive mobile apps, security, and privacy protection.

7. ASAP Developers

Establishment Year: 2008

Headquarters: San Francisco, California





ASAP Developers was one of the early adopters of Flutter and have created many applications for making customers happy. ASAP Developers team dedicatedly work on projects to build robust, secure, feature-rich mobile app for iOS & Android.





The company offers:





End to end project management

Custom development

Committed dedication

Excellent approach & strategies

Support & maintenance





ASAP Developers holds years of experience in working for the customers and diverse industries. With over 100 successful projects, it covers a spectrum of software development life cycle-from deployment and sustenance. This result-oriented flutter development company helps clients to stay ahead of the competition.





8. Studio Graphene

The mobile app developers of Studio Grapehene set a plan and start working towards a direction as a team. They outline the goals of the client and the excellent ways of measuring them. They work as collaborators to turn vision to execute the well-designed plan successfully. User design is their core focus and their objective is to go beyond creating a usable product that has an everlasting impression.





Starting from brand design, they deliver user interface which is beautiful, engaging and functional. They adept agile principles and uses modern technologies as they work in short sprints by delivering a tangible progress having good feedback. Even after the launch of the project, they continue to assist their clients with the incremental product maintenance by structuring a bespoke support package.

9. Droids On Roids

Employees: 45

Year of Establishment: 2011

Headquarter: Wroclaw, Poland





The development team passionately work towards achieve the business goals of the clients with the help pf beautifully designed native iOS apps. With the help of platforms like Swift, Java, Kotlin and Objective C programming language, they develop a superlative app. They create an aesthetically appealing app using Flutter that builds and deploys faster.

It is an awarded mobile app development company in Poland that has managed to deliver a diverse range of products to the clients. With the proactive approach, clients receive a mobile app with a better version and all thanks to the input ideas, based on the latest trends.

10. Depex

It is one of the best app development companies catering to a wide variety of industries. It is dedicated to provide centric products and user rich applications in this mobile era. This global IT service provider delivers web apps, e-commerce solutions, IT products & comprehensive solutions.





Their team of dedicated developers has completed 1500+ projects aiming at providing customized tailor-made digital solutions. Their in-depth knowledge helps to turn your business into a brand by following various strategic approaches.





Have you previously worked with any of these companies in the past? Share your reviews/experience so that everyone can get a clear picture!