In India, you will find a plethora of acting classes which offer a great opportunity to study the art of acting with passion and proficiency. Those who want to pursue a scintillating career in the field of acting industry must choose the right acting classes in India to make their lives successful. A right acting class will help you to learn every facet of acting. Here, we are mentioning the top 10 acting classes in India which will imbibe good acting skills on you.





2. Skywalk Acting Institute: This is a leading acting institute in Delhi which offers both acting as well as modelling courses to the students. All the courses are designed and conducted by the deft and professional in-house faculty members. These teachers used to teach acting through theory and practical classes, games, exercises, and extensively filmed practical. Very often the institute invites celebrities to visit the school so that they can share their personal experiences and challenges with the students.





Address : Office No. 205,2nd Floor, D Mall,Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi 110034 India

Mobile No. : +919311177721

Email : contact@actinginstitute.org





3. Mumbai Film Digital Academy: This is a well-established acting training Institute in Mumbai. All the professional courses of the institute will help you to learn acting precisely. The institute is run by talented and sagacious faculty members who ardently teach the craft through practical, theory classes, exercises and extensively filmed practical.

Address : Office No 5, New Mhada Shopping Complex, Near Film City, Goregaon East, Mumbai - 65, India

Mobile No :+91 9920996328

E-mail: mdfafilms@gmail.com





4. Film & Creative Arts institute: This institute will provide you with all the training that you need to establish yourself strongly in this competitive glamour and acting world. The institute offers a unique training style which will boost up your acting skills. The institute will help you to present yourself correctly on the stage and will also help you how to connect yourself with the character. Along with acting, the institute will help you to learn other skills like dancing, singing and making chemistry with your co-actors.

Address : Studio No- 306, 3rd Floor, Shree Krishna Tower, Opposite Fun Republic Mall, New Link Road Andheri West, Mumbai- 400053

Mobile No.: 9867250128

Email id : fcaifilmschool@gmail.com

Established : 2015





5. Roshan Taneja School of acting: The late professor Roshan Taneja has established this famous acting school. Professor Taneja was the Founder and former Head of the Acting Department at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He was one of the forerunners and the best teachers of Method Acting in India. This acting school is universally acknowledged and is a popular acting school in Mumbai as well as in India. This institute embraces the students with a 4-Month Comprehensive Diploma Course. All the course curriculum is designed by professor Taneja and the course meets all the present trend of the acting industry.

Address : Bung. No. 29, S.V.P. Nagar, Near Versova Telephone Exchange,MHADA Andheri (W).Mumbai 400 053

Mobile No : +91-8879012356

Email id : info@roshantaneja.com

Established : 1976





6. Barry John Acting Studio: This acting studio welcomes the students with various Acting and Filmmaking courses in Mumbai and Delhi. Here, you will get both full-time and professional Film Acting courses along with part-time Weekend Acting or Filmmaking courses. All the courses will certainly uplift and sharpen your acting skills.

Address : 301 Nanak Chambers, Opp. Fun Republic New Link rd., Andheri West, Mumbai 400053

Mobile No. : 9967977966

Email id : bjasmumbai@gmail.com

Established : 1997





7. Anupam Kher’s Actor prepares: Actor Prepares is an eminent acting institute which has made a career for many leading actors and actresses. This institute was founded by international actor, Mr Anupam Kher in 2005 in Mumbai. This is the only institute which is run by a professionally active actor. The institute is run by a group of talented and dexterous members who are quite experienced in this field. The institute has trained some of the leading stars like Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Kiara Advani.

Address : 1st Floor, Film Industry Welfare Trust House Near S.N.D.T College,Next to Ajivasan Hall, Juhu Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai – 400 049

Mobile: +918080801761

Email: info@actorprepares.net

Established : 2005





8. R K films and media academy: This is a pre-eminent acting school in New Delhi which brings the multifaceted Media & Entertainment Industry under one roof. The institute offers a chunk of courses like autonomous diploma & certificate courses like Film Acting, Non-Linear Video Editing with Special Effects & Animation, Digital Still Photography, Sound Recording & Dubbing, Anchoring & Broadcasting, Radio & TV Journalism, Print Journalism and other allied courses. Delhi campus of the institute is very big where it organizes various practical training sessions with special guests or the legends along with the regular classes.

Address : RKFMA, 8A/8, W.E.A., Karol Bagh,New Delhi - 110 005, INDIA

Mobile No.: +91-9312237583

Email id : info@rkfma.com





9. RK best acting school: Though this acting school was established seventeen years ago, still it is one of the best acting schools in Mumbai. The school has a vision to provide the best and career-oriented actors/ actresses who want to establish themselves firmly in this acting industry. This is an award-winning training agency in Mumbai. This acting school was the first who realized the importance of a good drama school which can not only cater to the present trend of marketing but also will teach the art of acting to the aspirants.

Address : Ground floor– 234/1867, Motilal Nagar 1, Post Office Road, Road Number No.5, Near Vibgyor High School, Goregaon (West), Mumbai – 400104.

Mobile No : 07045583766/ 09920906760

Email id: rkacting22@gmail.com





10. Actor Studio India: Actor Studio India is an illustrious International Method Acting Training Studio in India which was established in 2008 by Actor Gaurav Nanda. The institute adopts various world-wide Method Acting Approaches, Psychological Techniques & Science Governing Human Behaviour to train the students. The institute offers many international method acting courses, corporate and customized training programs in India.

Address : Acreation Studio 226/227 Shiv Shakti Building , Anna Nagar, Andheri West, Near Star Bazar , Next To Jumbo Xerox & RTO, New Link Road, Mumbai-400053 , Maharashtra , India

Mobile No : 91-9920622293 , 91-9811059888

Email id :actorstudio@rocketmail.com

Established : 2008





These are the top 10 acting institutes which offer the best acting classes in India among the students. If you want to learn acting and have a passion for it, get in touch with any of the above-mentioned institutes immediately.




























