You must have heard the famous saying about the internet “Online Privacy is a myth”. It came as a shock to everyone that this sentence, that was quoted way back in 2013, is yet to be proven wrong. Yes, you read it right. If you are online, connected to the internet for any reason, be it banking, shopping, gaming or just social networking, it is highly possible that you are being tracked or your information is being collected. Now people who are not aware of how and why this can be bad would be thinking that they don’t have any kind of information that can be leaked or used in any harmful or wrong way. But time and again these people have been proved wrong and joined the other side, that believes that their privacy is not just luxury but a right that has been violated many times. All of this gave birth to virtual private networks or VPNs. As the time progressed more and more companies started developing their own VPNs while some brought it to the market. So if you are also planning to buy a VPN plan which one would you pick? There are so many out there in the market. So to help you out with your search, here are some of the best VPN services for windows that you can choose from. Have a look.





The Best VPN Services 2020 (For Windows 10,8,7)

1.Systweak VPN





No one can tell who is tracking them. There can be people like hackers, advertisers, private companies, stalkers, etc. If you are looking for a complete and an all round protection that is reliable and trusted by most, then you won’t get a better option than Systweak VPN. It has been ranked among the best VPN services available and offers numerous features. Hide and change your IP address, surf the internet without any kind of restrictions, encrypt your data with its advanced data protection, unblock entertainment and other services even when you are on the go.





So you can do a lot with this installed in your device and that too without the fear of being seen on the internet. This app is created on the code of no logs policy. It means that even the company that created it won’t be able to track your activities down and you will even be provided with a kill switch that you can use to shut the connection down if you feel like something is slowing down your access. The design on this program is quite intuitive and easy to use. So even if you are new to VPN you won’t need to worry about the complexities of networking. Pretty neat, right? It is also compatible with multiple versions of Windows OS. So if you plan to downgrade your OS someday, you can use the same subscription.





Get It Here

2.NordVPN

Next on the list is another popular and powerful VPN program like the previous one. NordVPN comes with a single tap connect so that you can simply launch the app and directly connect to the anonymity with a single click. Free and some other VPN services are known to work quite slowly. It's because the bandwidth is locked and even if you have a fast internet connection you won’t be able to work with full speed that you have subscribed to. But NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth so that its users don’t have to worry about the slow connection speed and can continue enjoying the seamless streaming.





It is also compatible with multiple versions of Windows and can even support multiple devices on a single connection. You can also unblock streaming services and can enjoy movies and shows even when you are in the restricted zones.





Get It Here

3.ExpressVPN





Known as the fastest VPN for Windows, ExpressVPN is also one of the safest and widely used services. It also comes with a kill switch so that you can cut the connection in a blink and on your command. It supports torrenting, allowing you to download data in larger amounts without the risk of being tracked. The connection it provides is peer to peer friendly and can even provide you streaming in 4K!!! Even if it works fast the developers haven’t forgotten about your security and privacy. It has a 256-bit encryption type combined with a leak protection for DNS.





ExpressVPN is supported by more than 3000 servers spread over 150+ locations for enhanced protection. It works on storing information on RAM so that even the servers of the company can’t keep your data.





Get It Here

4.CyberGhost

Though the name is a bit spooky but as the words suggests, you can’t track it. Designed with 256 bit encryption and a kill switch to protect your privacy, CyberGhost can also provide an all round protection. And why not, it has more than 5.7k servers spread in over 90 countries to offer super anonymity. The user interface is also easy to understand and simple to use. It has also been designed with profiles so that you can enjoy hassle-free torrenting and streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO, etc.





You can connect upto 7 devices on the same connection and won’t even feel the speed getting low. If you want to set your VPN permanently on you can change some settings and can do it quite easily. There are many more interesting options available that you can try out and can set the app according to your usage and need.





Get It Here

5.IPVanish

Last on our list but not the least in capabilities. The encryption on IPVanish is a 256-bit military grade setup. It also works on making the connection safe by peer to peer networking. If you are wondering about how torrenting safe it is, then you can count on it. It uses SOCKS5 tech for making it easier and reliable to use. It has around 1200 servers helping with your privacy spread across 60 nations. You can even go up to 10 devices in a single connection.





Though it is based in the US but has a very strict no logs policy so that your data doesn’t end up on anyone else’s server. IPVanish also offers dedicated 24X7 customer support through mail and live chat so that you will always have someone to help sort your problems out whenever you find trouble on your way.





Get It Here





So these were some of the best VPN services for Windows that I wanted to share with you. Proper VPN service for PC can be hard to select as your privacy and security depends on it. Hope it helps.





Thanks for reading!