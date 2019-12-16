Top 10 Online Astrology Portals for Instant Consultation

Astrology Portals





An Online Portal denotes the webpage that offers the users a variety of details ranging from information, links, tools, and many more. Known initially by the name ‘link pages,’ they used to serve a limited purpose. But as they started expanding gradually over time to include more services and cater to many different needs, they have now come to be called portals. There are government portals to provide applicable information, business portals for specific enterprises, and also, customer portals which enable them to access the services that they have sought for and subscribed to.





Astrology Portals are similar to these in some sense. But they are different too as they provide the customers with the facility of availing astrological consultations, in various forms. In most or many such portals, these consultations are offered free for a specific duration of time. Such free services are, however, subject to certain conditions.









Now let us get to know about some of the popular astrology portals and the unique services they provide.





Astro Speaks, an instant consultation astrology portal, is offered by AstroVed, India’s no. 1 online astrology and remedy solution provider. Astro Speaks remains as a hub of expert astrologers, who provide these consultations immediately on any matter of significance for the customers, through just a phone call. They offer 10 minutes of free-consultation, ensuring that there is absolute privacy of the individual customer and confidentiality. Customers can also avail of this instant-free consultation in more than 10 languages of their choice.

GaneshaSpeaks.Com is a widely-used Astrology Portal, that offers to the customers, 15 minutes of a free consultation with Vedic astrologers, who are experts in their field. They provide quality and authentic solutions to problems as prescribed in the sacred texts. They also protect the confidentiality of the discussions and privacy of the customer concerned. This offer is, however, provided only for the first time users.





Astroyogi.com is another well-used portal, where one has the option of contacting the astrologers for consultation, through a series of 3 easy steps. They can sign up in this portal, recharge their wallet, and click on the phone icon on display on the screen. This will give them the facility of opting from among a host of expert astrologers, whose credentials are also provided along with, on the screen. This apart, many other astrology services are also available for the customers here.





AstrologyFutureEye.com, an Indian astrology portal, believes that sciences like astrology and numerology are powerful tools to understand ourselves and others. Hence, apart from articles, this portal contains in it many astrology tools and numerology calculators. Here, customers can ask questions to experienced astrologers, get the horoscopes of the prospective bride and groom matched, get zodiac sign predictions, and many other services.





Clickastro.com is another well-known portal. Regarded as a pioneer in developing astrology software in India, they provide web-based astrology solutions and services like daily and weekly predictions for free, online horoscopes and astrological reports, consultancy by expert astrologers, and even lessons.

FuturePoint Astro Solutions provides the facility of talking to professional astrologers of high repute regarding any of the problems plaguing the customers. They may find some of the issues to be too delicate and personal to be put in writing even in electronic mode. ‘Talk to an Astrologer’ is the service that can save the customer of such an embarrassment and extend him the facility of talking freely to an astrologer over the phone, and get answers, clarifications, and guidance to overcome the misery and bounce back in life.

In Astropatrika, one can connect with some of the best astrologers in the country online, over the phone instantly, for advice and fruitful remedies. This 24x7 facility is available right through the year for instant access worldwide. As the consultations are widely believed to be trustworthy and confidential, this portal has earned the trust of millions of customers across the globe.





Harivara offers expert astrology consultation services through the analysis of horoscopes, assessing the adverse positioning of planets, if any, and evaluating Doshas, the afflictions. This consultation, done via phone or email, is given principally in Tamil. Their experienced astrologers also suggest suitable remedies; accordingly, they organize poojas in many cities across the country and in many Indian languages.





Seekers can hope for accurate and insightful predictions at Astromitra. They provide services like daily predictions by date of birth, free horoscope compatibility for marriage, Vedic birth chart analysis, advice on current planetary positions and transit, etc., for free. These apart, they also provide the facility of instant online astrology consultation on the phone and live chat and various reports, both periodic and issue-based.

Starstell.com, another leading astrology portal of the country. Apart from ‘Talk to an Astrologer’ service, which gets for the customer instant consultation facility, reports, Vaastu services, handwriting analysis, matrimonial services, and remedial online pooja services remain as some among their offers, widely availed by those in need.