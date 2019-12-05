One of the most influential people in the world today is Oprah Winfrey. Throughout these years, she has taken every chance she could get to inspire and motivate people by setting an example with her powerful words. And things like this come only from experience. She has gone through a lot and has shared her story with the world a gazillion times in hopes to spread a message. No matter what life throws at you, everything works out at the end if you’re strong enough.





Oprah triumphed over everything that is enough to keep a person down, poverty, violence, assault, and many other evils. A true example of inspiration, Oprah Winfrey is one of the pioneers of the women empowerment movement. Her actions and words never fail to impress and inspire people in the way she intends to. Winfrey’s generous nature is what defines her as a Philanthropist.





Keeping the spirit of the women empowerment movement high and going, here are some quotes by the true face of women empowerment: Oprah Winfrey:





“Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment”





You should always give it your best. If you do whatever you are doing with pure enthusiasm, you’ll be able to do that thing in the perfect way. Doing this will ensure that the things you wanted to get done will be done and you’ll have the time to do other things. You’ll be able to notice a lot of difference in your performance and mental health as you’ll be able to do all the things you want to do.





“Turn your wounds into wisdom”





Who else could say such a thing better? Oprah Winfrey has gone through a lot in her life, even in her childhood. She experienced sexual assault at the age of 9 and such experiences can be traumatizing. Many would’ve thought of giving up after such a devastating thing, however, Winfrey kept going. She is a true example of a warrior who never backs down even if you crush her/his spirit. What she says here is what she has done, turned her wounds into wisdom. We must all learn to learn something from our bad experiences just like Oprah did.





“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams”





If someone asks us about our biggest dream adventure, we would probably reply with a destination. One the other hand, Oprah says that living the life of your dreams is the biggest adventure you could ever embark on. Everybody has a dream and we do everything we can to accomplish that dream. Understanding that living our dream will be our biggest adventure is just a huge amount of motivation added to the journey.





“Where there is no struggle, there is no strength”





Life is a crazy ride and there are moments where you have to struggle to get where you want to go. You just have to find the strength to get through that obstacle. Eventually, you will notice that you are getting much stronger every time you get over a difficult situation in life. So, just keep going with the same enthusiasm you started with and you will be stronger by the second.





“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate”





This quote is about positivity. Staying positive in every situation possible is the key to happiness. No matter what life throws at you, tackling it with a positive attitude will help you a lot in staying on track. Also, if you start praising and celebrating even the smallest things in life, you will notice that you are managing to very positive and happy. So, stop stressing over things and live for once.





“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you”





The only thing that will act as the main pillar in your tower of success is your passion. It is a popular belief that following your passion makes work feel like fun. And even I agree with this statement as I experience that every day. Following your passion makes you feel more enthusiastic about your work and ultimately, makes you a lot happier than before.





“Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher”





Today’s world is filled with competition and you are going to encounter a lot of people who will try to bring you down. That is why you must learn how to keep only the positive people with you and let the negative ones keep trying to bring you down. Their struggle to bring you down will be in vain because you will have the perfect positive people with you to lift you up, keep your spirits high, and add to your growth.



