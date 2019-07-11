EDITIONS

Twitter Down: Users around the world report issues with social media site

Harish Vadde
12th Jul 2019
Social media company Twitter has gone down across major parts of the world including India. Users who tried to access the app are being shown a toaster message saying "Cannot retrive Tweets at this time. Please try again later."


Twitter has confirmed the issue on its status page marking the incident as "Service Disruption - We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on whats happening."


More to follow…

Authors
Harish Vadde

