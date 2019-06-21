Top Web Development Trends in 2019

The advent of internet and advancements in technology has led to a massive increase in the number of internet users in the past decade. Surpassing a count of over 4 billion internet users in 2018, the number is accelerating at an alarming speed with each passing year. The high volume of engagement among the masses on online platforms has been keenly observed by businesses and marketers to apply strategies that will aid their business growth. As a result, web developers around the world are putting in long hours to improve websites and to have an upper hand on the evolving web development trends. As a result, not only is the software industry developing at a tremendous speed, but it’s also leaving a positive impact on the global society. Here’s a quick look at some of the most popular web development trends that is believed to rule the market in 2019.









Progressive Web App (PWA)





Progressive Web Apps are one of the most useful web development trends in the market today. Enabling a website to be more progressive, these modern applications help a website load at a much faster speed, thus commonly remarked as a hybrid web and mobile application. PWAs adapt to any browser, screen size, or device, and function even when a user is working offline. Several businesses and organizations around the world have made a switch from traditional websites to PWAs due to high customer engagement and conversion rates. Major advantages of Progressive Web Apps include:





PWAs function offline.

The do not take up much storage space.

It works on all browsers and is extremely mobile-friendly

Creation of a separate native app is not required.

PWA loads three times faster than any other app.





Single Page Application (SPA)





Single Page Application is another web application that is based on JavaScript and works on all browsers and devices. This application is designed to avoid any form of interruption between webpages and removes all clutter, thus allowing the user to view the content in a long scrollable format. SPAs are also more comfortable to navigate, consists of no complicated menus, is simple to use, and has a fast loading speed at all times.





Motion UI





Motion User Interface is one of the most trending web developments as its interactive web designs, amazing animations, and dynamic graphics enhance a website’s usability all the more. Not only is the developer able to communicate with a visual story, but the easy usage of several tools and techniques has led to Motion UI gaining massive popularity among developers as well. Motion UI offers developers and animators more flexibility, thereby allowing them to bring forth their own unique styles. The updated UI version also includes an animation queuing system, flexible CSS patterns, easy transitioning, and much more. Motion UI also takes into consideration the depleting attention span of internet users, thus driving developers to find unique ways to grab a visitor’s attention.





Blockchain Technology





Cryptocurrency, electronic cash; in short, Bitcoin. And ever since bitcoin was launched into the market, alongside it came blockchain technology that revolutionized the internet entirely. As of today, blockchains govern website development and it is helping businesses worldwide get more traction. Blockchain is known for its secure designs, resistance blocks, decentralized consensus, smart contracts, failure-free file storage systems, and much more, that has lowered business costs and improved cash-flow. Earning a reputation as the most trusted Cryptocurrency Company, leading MNCs like IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon are exploring ways use blockchain technology. When you contact a web development company for your websites, hiring a developer who has a hands-on knowledge on blockchain technology is always a plus.





Cybersecurity

Although the digital world has numerous advantages for businesses and consumers alike, the issues of cyber threats, website hacking, data breach has become a huge downside. Realizing the menaces of technology, IT security experts are working endlessly to protect any form of data or system theft. Since hackers aren’t going to put an end to their deviant practices, and since cybercriminals are lurking in every corner, cybersecurity will continue to trend in areas of web development. The idea that the world will lose close to $6 trillion per year by 2021 as a result of cybercrime, is in-fact quite alarming.





Mobile-Friendly Designs





Since majority businesses gain traction from mobile devices and smart phones, web developers have created mobile-friendly designs to meet the growing demands of the market. Mobile designs often make use of more images, better animations, faster loading speed, and a quick navigation. Aiming to improve the quality of user experience, web development companies are programming websites in such a manner that the user faces no trouble in zooming, dragging, or performing any other navigation tasks on the website. To add on, Google also released mobile-optimized search index to give every user a high-quality user experience regardless of the device.





Chat Bots and Artificial Intelligence





Artificial intelligence in the form of chat bots has become widely common in the digital world today. While Facebook Chat bots make use of their own language to interact with one another, MNCs like Google and Microsoft has upped the game that will revolutionize the digital world of 2019. AI has the ability to collect data, analyze information, mimic human intelligence, and perform other cognitive functions. Virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and other voice and chat bots has provided positive user experience and empowered websites. By the year 2019, it is estimated that over 40% of organizations in the world will adopt AI technology to step-up their business goals.





Voice Search Optimization





As already mentioned above, AI has pretty much taken over the digital world. And out of these, it is the voice search queries that has topped the list. In less than a decade, voice search multiplied by 35 times, and by 2020 it is estimated that 50% of search queries will be done via voice. This, thus, becomes the top web development trend of 2019 that will continue to grow in the years to follow. Voice search helps websites in two essential ways;

a) The website becomes more mobile responsive, thus gaining more traction, as over 20% of mobile searches happen with voice.

b) Voice search makes it extremely easy to browse the internet or the website, thus making a wide majority of consumers comfortable.





World’s leading browsers like Chrome and Firefox support voice search optimization, thus making it easy for every business to add a voice search API to their website.





To conclude, if you are planning to launch a new website or plan to update it, 2019 is the year for you. You can go through various modern trends of website development or choose a web development services firm to assist you with the same. No matter which route you take, always keep in mind that the evolving nature of technology and digitization demands that you update yourself with the latest trends of website development and incorporate the technology that suits your needs the most.







