What Are The Top 5 Gaming Companies In India That Deserve Mention

Development of mobile games is truly an exciting and challenging task. To make mobile games engaging and entertaining you need both technical and creative proficiencies. Mobile game development now has become a vast industry owing to the huge demands by the gamers all over the world. Now you may ask who will cater to the diverse demands. To keep pace with the constant changes in the demands, there are thousands of game development companies spread across the globe. India being a developing economy is not far from behind the advanced countries in the realm of mobile game development.





The Indian game developers are adept with all the latest technologies for making outstanding games to attract and retain gamers for long.





This post will talk about the top 5 gaming companies in India and their contributions towards the space of mobile game development.





Dhruva Interactive: Located in Bangalore, Dhruva Interactive is a reputed game development company in India. With its skilled resources, this organization is capable in meeting the diverse demands of both casual and serious gamers from all parts of the world. Dhruva Interactive under the leadership of Rajesh Rao has proved its mettle by being successful as a game development company working on 100+ projects involving different platforms. It has been serving this industry for the last 22 years with its razor sharp quality analysts, creative artists and designers.





Few noteworthy games under its kitty are: Spooky Treats, Bazzle, Nano Swat, GLO FLO etc





Website: https://www.dhruva.com





This is another established brand which has secured its place as a top mobile game development company. Red Apple Technologies is known for its commitment towards the customers with timely delivery of the proposed quality services. It has been serving the game development industry for the last 8 years and is highly successful in engaging gamers of both domestic and international markets. It actively participates in various conferences and events related to mobile game development and from there picks up innovative ideas that are doing well in the international scenario. It then incorporates the latest technologies for making games impeccable along with enhancing the look and feel.





Few entertaining games created by Red Apple Technologies include: Legend of Battle Force, Bow Hunter, Club 21 Marriage etc.





Website: https://www.redappletech.com/





Juego Studio: With popular presence in US, UK and UAE, Juego Studio is no less popular as a top game development company in India. It initiated its operations as a design and development company and has gradually moved on as a software development enterprise. Juego Studio is an active player in the market which seeks to satisfy its customers with the latest and the innovative services that can meet the desired purpose of playing games.





Few popular games created by Juego Studio which have entertained and engaged both serious and casual gamers are: Celtic Sports, Super Club Soccer, Egocrush, Jump Rush, Card War Game etc





Website: https://www.juegostudio.com/





GameEon Infotech:





This is one of the popular names in the industry of mobile game development. GameEon Infotech is a developing organization which is dedicated in providing multiple services for creating digital games. This company has made its mark with the Kite Flying Game, which has achieved more than 4 lakhs downloads. Established in 2013 GameEon Infotech has successfully distributed 60 games+ via different partners across the globe.





Some of the categories of games which are its forte include first person shooter, casual, arcade, puzzle etc.





Website: https://gameeon.in/





IndiaNIC: This enterprise is no less reputed as far as game development is concerned. It was founded in the year 1997 and is now ranked as one of the top 5 mobile game development company in India. It is well equipped with all necessary resources for creating both 2D and 3D games.





Some of the noteworthy games created by India NIC are Speed Rush, Line Trap, Zombie Aftermath, Go Kartz etc.





Website: www.indianic.com









Conclusion: This post contains a detailed description regarding the top 5 gaming companies in India. Each one of them are efficient in their respective domains, but all contribute equally towards the growth of the mobile game development business. Based upon your requirements you can opt for any one of the above. If you want to know more about the nuances of mobile game development process, feel free to consult with a top mobile game development company from this list.