EDITIONS
Tech

What’s New in Dart 2.3?

Concetto Labs
15th May 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Hybrid mobile applications came into existence in 2011 with the signature products, namely Xamarin SDK with C#, which this platform revolutionary, since then. After this, many hybrid mobile applications were introduced in the market to ease the lives of coders to write one code for many platforms.

Later, Google turns to put its finger in the pie with Flutter! In the year 2017, Google released it’s first-ever Flutter 1.0 version, after keeping it in beta mode for 18 months.


What is Dart?

Dart is a programming language used for coding apps in Flutter, which is also considered as another product by Google released in the same year.


With the evolving trends, it is important that companies update and offer something new to their users to maintain that spark in the relationship. That’s what Google did by upgrading Dart and recently released Dart 2.3!


This actually comes with a new set of new changes in the library as well as language. However, Google entirely focused on the Collections part with an aim to make Collections more expressive and declarative.


How to explore these new features and changes in Dart 2.3?

Here’s the list of significant changes in the Dart 2.3, in brief:


1. The Spread operator (…)

As per the image, consider the following list of text widgets.


Earlier, when you have to add all these to a ROW widget, you normally do something like this:


The issue with this technique was that if you wanted to add Asian countries first and then add North American countries, you would have to first include Asian countries in a row, somewhat like this:


This ultimately demands you to reorder the Addall methods to your list, which is not convincing and ideal at all.

But now, enter the new Spread operator to achieve the above results seamlessly:


Further, this can be simply reordered like so:



2. Utilizing “if” in a Collection

The all-new Dart 2.3 enables you to utilize if/else statements in Collection literals without any hassle. For example, look at the following “pre-Dart 2.3” image where we put on view Asian countries, only if the user is exactly from an Asian country:


But with the new version of Dart this how you could go about doing things:


This makes content more readable and clear for every flutter development company.


3. Utilizing “for” in a collection

Suppose you want to revise your “European countries list” before utilizing the list anywhere. To exhibit the new Dart feature, let’s just prepend “new” before all the countries. Things were something like this before Dart 2.3 arrived to take this step:


And this how you will do in all new Dart 2.3:


There are some more changes in the tool aspect of Dart 2.3, let’s take a look at them as well:


Dartfmt:

  • Twists set literal formatting to follow other collection literals
  • Add support for “UI code” features
  • Accurately formats irregular commas in assertions
  • Improve serration of adjoining strings in argument lists


Linter:

The linter is updated to 1.0.86 that includes the following changes:

  • Added the following lines: prefer_inlined_adds, prefer_if_elements_to_conditional_expressions, prefer_for_elements_to_map_fromIterable, diagnostic_describe_all_properties.
  • Updated “file names” to omit prefixed extension Dart files
  • Fixes false positives in “unnecessary parenthesis”


Pub client:

  • Added a Changelog validator that grumbles if you “pub publish” without mentioning the up-to-date version
  • Eliminated validation of library names when doing “pub publish”
  • Added support for “pub goal activate” package from a custom pub URL
  • Added subcommand: “pub logout” that log you out of the current session


Dart Native:

Primary support for compiling Dart apps to native machine code has been added and two new tools have been added to “Bin” folder of the Dart SDK:

  • “Dart2aot”: AOT (ahead of time) compiles a Dart program to native machine code and also runs on Windows, MacOs, and Linux.
  • “Dartaotruntime”: It is a small run time used for performing an AOT compiled program.


Conclusion


These are some of the prominent changes and features introduced by Google in Dart 2.3. However, if you are planning to hire Flutter app developers for your business, then your search ends here! We at Concetto Labs company offers a wide range of app development services worldwide, enabling you to focus on core business aspects. For more details, you can visit our website: www.concettolabs.com

1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Concetto Labs

We would like to introduce ourselves as a prominent IT firm – Concetto Labs Pvt. Ltd. – established in Ahmedabad since 2010 www.concettolabs.com is a leading solution provider for Internet based applications and Mobile Applications. The Company has been promoted by some highly experienced Professionals dedicated to provide total IT solutions under one roof. Concetto Labs is a set up that has a group of professional personnel that are in sync with all new IT developments taking place and has the ability to utilize this knowledge to create software that adapts to the changing IT scenario. Concetto Labs provides high quality mobile application development as well as competitive website development through the use of latest technologies. We provide a one stop solution for all IT related services.

Related Tags

Authors
Concetto Labs

We would like to introduce ourselves as a prominent IT firm – Concetto Labs Pvt. Ltd. – established in Ahmedabad since 2010 www.concettolabs.com is a leading solution provider for Internet based applications and Mobile Applications. The Company has been promoted by some highly experienced Professionals dedicated to provide total IT solutions under one roof. Concetto Labs is a set up that has a group of professional personnel that are in sync with all new IT developments taking place and has the ability to utilize this knowledge to create software that adapts to the changing IT scenario. Concetto Labs provides high quality mobile application development as well as competitive website development through the use of latest technologies. We provide a one stop solution for all IT related services.

Latest Stories

20 Best Social Media Marketing Tools You Need in 2019

by Ammad Ali

GST: Advantages, Disadvantages, and Search Number

by Anil Tanwar

The Importance of Leadership in Marketing For Your Fast-Growth Company

by Sameer Ahmed

Can elephants dance in the coaching industry

by Tarun Kumar

CARO: Audit reporting requirements under CARO 2016

by Legal Raasta

How to Create Express Entry Profile for Canada?

by countrywide visas