Facebook rolls out free offline-to-online guide for SMBs to go digital

By Rishabh Mansur|5th Nov 2020
Facebook said it is reaching out to nine million small businesses across India to ensure it reaches the businesses that need these guides and resources the most.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Looking to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic, Facebook on Wednesday announced an offline-to-online SMB Guide and new resources. The SMB Guide is free and publicly available.


Facebook said in a statement that it is reaching out to nine million small businesses across India to ensure it reaches the businesses who need these resources the most.


The guide provides step-by-step directions on how SMBs can build a digital presence quickly and reach potential customers online. It explains Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and covers key themes such as building an online presence, mobile storytelling, social media advertising, and creative and performance strategies.


The offline-to-online resources are available in Hindi and English.

Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Businesses, Facebook India, said in the statement that these resources can help SMBs go online "with minimum effort."

Facebook said it is also rolling out the next leg of ‘Boost with Facebook’, the social media giant's flagship skilling and learning programme for scaling young businesses. The programme went virtual earlier this year, and is now going vernacular — will be delivered primarily in Hindi through Facebook Live sessions.


One key theme discussed during Boost with Facebook will be how SMBs can build for Diwali and the festive season beyond it.

Facebook


ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] How Facebook is enabling the success of Indian SMBs amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Facebook also launched 'Season of Support', a dedicated resource to boost business and build sales for small businesses during this time. It enables SMBs to seek support from Facebook’s expert team and also utilise personalised resources to help them reach their desired goals.


Further, quick courses that under ten minutes long and simple guides containing insights on building an online presence, keeping an audience engaged and increasing sales, will be made available.


Other measures by Facebook to enable SMBs to become resilient are grants, business resource hubs, brand incubator programmes, advertiser programmes, and more.


Facebook's global $100 million grants programme for SMBs is another lifeline for small businesses. In India, it is a Rs 32 crore grant, which has been given to over 3,100 SMBs.


Facebook and Instagram have also launched capabilities for businesses to drive discovery and sales through Gift Cards. Customers can discover Gift Cards on Facebook and Instagram and purchase them on third-party platforms, thereby helping SMBs reach more potential customers online.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

How SMEs are reducing their business costs and increasing efficiency with technology

Navin Saini

Meet the Delhi entrepreneur who built a Rs 40 Cr online poker business in 2 years

Rishabh Mansur

How this Ludhiana-based woman entrepreneur gave a new identity to India’s woolen fashion industry

Mohit Sabharwal
Daily Capsule
Top takeaways from Sequoia's Shailendra Singh's talk at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 digital accounting software companies helping small businesses, MSMEs go digital

Palak Agarwal

Punjab govt and GAME sign agreement under Omidyar Network India to improve ease of doing business among MSMEs

Press Trust of India

This company is bringing together Ayurveda and ecommerce to give Indian customers direct access to herbal wellness

Bhavya Kaushal

5 fintech platforms helping small businesses stock up this festive season

Palak Agarwal

Battered by COVID-19, MSMEs need to overcome these challenges to survive and thrive

Rajesh Mohan Rai

Understanding the resurgence of India’s Ayurveda and nutraceuticals industries and other top stories of the week

Bhavya Kaushal