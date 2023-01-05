While reviewing a presentation about the MSME Weaver Scheme, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that looms should be given power subsidies. According to him, this will boost the economic growth of over 2.5 lakh power loom weavers in the state and bring down cases of power theft.

“The power corporation should make arrangements to provide subsidy to weavers for improving productivity,” he said, according to sources cited by PTI.

The CM held a detailed discussion with the officials about electricity use and the subsidies granted. The Chief Minister stated that communication should be established with the state's leading weavers and businessmen in prominent weaving centers and their opinions should be considered.





"Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for installing solar panels. Weavers must be encouraged similarly and work should progress on mission mode,” he said, stressing the advantages of using solar power in the sector.





The chief minister also emphasised that weavers be encouraged to upgrade their products and designs, and adopt new technologies, the statement said.





A total of 34 districts of the state are dominated by handlooms. Mau, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi, Etawah and Santakbirnagar are districts dominated by power looms. According to a report by The Economic Times, the number of power looms and their weavers in Uttar Pradesh are 2.58 lakh and 5.50 lakh respectively.