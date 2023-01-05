Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Provide power subsidy to looms: Yogi to officials

By Press Trust of India
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 06:42:08 GMT+0000
Provide power subsidy to looms: Yogi to officials
This will boost the economic growth of over 2.5 lakh weavers in Uttar Pradesh and also prevent power theft.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

While reviewing a presentation about the MSME Weaver Scheme, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that looms should be given power subsidies. According to him, this will boost the economic growth of over 2.5 lakh power loom weavers in the state and bring down cases of power theft.

“The power corporation should make arrangements to provide subsidy to weavers for improving productivity,” he said, according to sources cited by PTI. 

The CM held a detailed discussion with the officials about electricity use and the subsidies granted. The Chief Minister stated that communication should be established with the state's leading weavers and businessmen in prominent weaving centers and their opinions should be considered.


"Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for installing solar panels. Weavers must be encouraged similarly and work should progress on mission mode,” he said, stressing the advantages of using solar power in the sector.


The chief minister also emphasised that weavers be encouraged to upgrade their products and designs, and adopt new technologies, the statement said.


A total of 34 districts of the state are dominated by handlooms. Mau, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi, Etawah and Santakbirnagar are districts dominated by power looms. According to a report by The Economic Times, the number of power looms and their weavers in Uttar Pradesh are 2.58 lakh and 5.50 lakh respectively.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

4 schemes for empowering Indian handicrafts and artisans

How greytHR is solving HR, payroll problem for SMBs

This Kolkata-based company has grown 3X in 3 years generating drinking water from air

What digital tools must MSMEs embrace to survive and scale

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Four key pillars to building India's EV ecosystem

The Shoshaa show: Rising in a crowded imitation jewellery market

96% of MSMEs expect profit to increase in 2023: Report

Trends for SMEs to watch in 2023

From a small provision store, this entrepreneur went on to build a Rs 185 Cr tea retail business

Business insights, untold stories, and much needed inspiration, here’s what SMBStory has in store for you in 2023