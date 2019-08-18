A
After scaling Everest base camp, this 9-year-old boy from Pune has summited Mt Kilimanjaro

Nine-year-old Advait Bhartia underwent a grueling training schedule, including parkour and swimming, before he climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. Next up? Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

18th Aug 2019
At an age when most kids are shuttling between study and play, a nine-year-old boy has set a record. Advait Bhartia, a resident from Pune, recently scaled Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa.


The mountain, 4,900 metres from the base and 5,885 metres above sea level, is situated in Tanzania and is the highest peak in Africa. Advait climbed the peak in seven days; his expedition ended on July 31.


Social Story

Advait Bhartia (Image: Asian Age)

According to India Today, Advait reached the peak on July 31, 2019, after undergoing rigorous training for two months.


Speaking to PTI, he said, “This trek was really difficult but fun at the same time. When I was summiting (sic) the Everest Base Camp, we were living in wooden houses, but during the Kilimanjaro trek, we stayed in tents and it was a good experience being exposed to snow and the surroundings.”


Advait’s daily training routine included one hour of swimming, and playing football, cricket, and tennis for cardiovascular training. He also began parkour (military obstacle training) and climbed 100 floors as part of his regimen.


Speaking on the duration of his trek, he told NDTV, “I could have completed the trek faster, but the mountains were very beautiful, and I took a lot of breaks to take in the beauty.”


Climb every mountain


Social Story

(Image: Hindustan Times)

The trekking wasn’t an easy task, and the nine-year-old faced shortage of oxygen as he climbed to higher altitudes where temperatures ranged between 21 and 25 degree Celsius. Often called “Simbum To To” (Little Simbha), he was under the supervision of Samir Patham, an expedition leader.


Advait was also accompanied by his mother, Payal, on the trek. However, she had to cut short her journey by 1,000 feet on the way up as she was “unable to acclimatise to the increasing altitude”.


Speaking on her son’s success, she said, “I am very proud of Advait and his dedication towards completing this trek. On the last day, Advait got emotional and he individually thanked the porters, the tent pitchers, and the catering team for all their efforts.”


But the boy who scaled Mt Everest base camp when he was six years old isn't done yet. He now has a new mission: Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Authors
Think Change India
