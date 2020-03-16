This Bengaluru NGO helps women reclaim public spaces with the help of police

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 3,78,277 cases were reported in India in 2018 – pointing to a dismal state of women safety in the country. As concerns around this issue rise, many organisations and helplines have been initiated to address crimes against women across India.





While some provide legal aid, others provide counselling and other tools to help women fight for justice and exercise their rights.





One such organisation is Durga India, an NGO based in Bengaluru, which aims to aid women in reclaiming public spaces. According to Durga Primary Research, 90 percent of Indian women and girls feel vulnerable in confined public transport.





Founded by Chartered Accountant Priya Varadarajan, Durga India is powered by more than 5,000 people. Its team has facilitators across all segments of society, who encourage women to recognise and deter crime. The NGO works in collaboration with the Bengaluru Police.





"My safety is not just my responsibility. The community, space, the institution – wherever I am – everybody shares that responsibility. That is why Durga was born," said Priya to The Logical Indian.





Priya Vadarajan, Founder of Durga India (Image: Durga India)





One of Durga India’s major campaigns is called ‘Be Together Bangalore’. This two-week campaign began on February 24, 2020, and was inaugurated by Isha Pant, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the South West Division.





We kickstarted our campaign #BetogetherBangalore with the Bengaluru City place in to inclusive spaces for women to access. We were overwhelmed with the fact that women came out, occupied on the streets and discussed how one can be an active bystander and deter crime.#beadurga pic.twitter.com/3vfm3BKRHu — monika (@monikarshekar) February 24, 2020





The campaign went on until March 8, and encouraged women to spend time in public spaces after dark.





Earlier this month, Durga India also facilitated the installation of Complaint Boxes across Bengaluru, which can be used by women to voice their concerns and grievances. The collections from the complaint boxes are shared with the police, who act accordingly.









Pant tweeted a list of eight areas in Bengaluru city women felt uncomfortable visiting – Silk Board, Dairy Circle, Koramangala BDA Complex, Koramangala Regional Passport Office, Madiwala Market, Spurthy Hospital in Tavarekere, Grape Garden Koramangala, and Veera Yodhara Udhyanavana.





She also invited the city’s women to visit these places between 7pm and 10pm to reclaim them.





Day 1 of #Betogetherbangalore at Madiwala market Street pic.twitter.com/ktQ08gASrW — Joshi Srinath Mahadev, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) February 25, 2020

According to Outlook, BH Anil Kumar, Bengaluru MC Commissioner, said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will ensure CCTVs, street lights, and other civic amenities in these areas to ensure indiscriminate utilisation of public spaces.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.