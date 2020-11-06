Filmmaker, author, and Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna has been in the news since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for his ‘FeedIndia’ initiative, through which he distributed over 30 million meals (cooked food and dry rations) to the needy across 135 cities in India.





In the run-up to Diwali, Vikas announced yet another heartwarming initiative: a partnership with Paytm to spread the joy during the festive season.

Proud to join hands with @Paytm & @vijayshekhar in distributing sweets (Mithai) across India over the next few days.

Our humble attempt to spread #Roshni & happiness all around, this Diwali 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DvR1NoE8xM — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) November 6, 2020

On November 5, when Vikas had tweeted suggesting a big announcement about the same, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma replied on Twitter.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼You are an inspiration @TheVikasKhanna . Spread more happiness with #feedindia this Diwali 🪔 https://t.co/T01MoUhnA3 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 5, 2020

Apart from this partnership, this festive season, Vikas’ FeedIndia has also partnered with Haldiram’s, one of India’s popular sweets and snacks manufacturers, who have been supporting the initiative for months now.





In October, he also tweeted that FeedIndia was committing to distribute at least one million boxes of mithai to different parts of India.





Diwali is 2 weeks away.

This is the first time in 12 years, that I won’t be home during this time. #FeedIndia is committing to 1 Million Boxes of Mithai in many parts of India.

The only way I won’t feel away from Ma. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y2CXsgVadO — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 31, 2020

The humanitarian has been on his feet ever since the lockdown was announced. Moved by the plight of migrant workers, Vikas and his volunteers at FeedIndia not only provided meals but also distributed 400,000 slippers, three million sanitary pads, and two million masks to the poor.





In June, he also organised Barkat, the world’s largest food drive, to benefit the differently-abled, transgenders, sex workers, AIDS patients, orphans, and the elderly in old-aged homes in the Delhi-NCR area. Through this drive, they distributed over two million meals in a single day.