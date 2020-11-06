Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna partners with Paytm to spread the joy with Diwali mithai

By Anju Ann Mathew|6th Nov 2020
Renowned Indian chef Vikas Khanna, who has been in the thick of things to help people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has committed to distributing mithai across India in partnership with Paytm.
Filmmaker, author, and Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna has been in the news since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for his ‘FeedIndia’ initiative, through which he distributed over 30 million meals (cooked food and dry rations) to the needy across 135 cities in India.


In the run-up to Diwali, Vikas announced yet another heartwarming initiative: a partnership with Paytm to spread the joy during the festive season.

On November 5, when Vikas had tweeted suggesting a big announcement about the same, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma replied on Twitter.

Apart from this partnership, this festive season, Vikas’ FeedIndia has also partnered with Haldiram’s, one of India’s popular sweets and snacks manufacturers, who have been supporting the initiative for months now.


In October, he also tweeted that FeedIndia was committing to distribute at least one million boxes of mithai to different parts of India.


The humanitarian has been on his feet ever since the lockdown was announced. Moved by the plight of migrant workers, Vikas and his volunteers at FeedIndia not only provided meals but also distributed 400,000 slippers, three million sanitary pads, and two million masks to the poor.


In June, he also organised Barkat, the world’s largest food drive, to benefit the differently-abled, transgenders, sex workers, AIDS patients, orphans, and the elderly in old-aged homes in the Delhi-NCR area. Through this drive, they distributed over two million meals in a single day.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

