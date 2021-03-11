Elon Musk fan and COVID-19 survivor scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021

By Think Change India|11th Mar 2021
Assam resident Ranjim Prabhal Das was among the six toppers of the JEE Main, who aspires to become like Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On March 8, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main, where about six students scored 100 percentile in the coveted entrance exam. Among them is an ardent fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk — Ranjim Prabhal Das from Assam — who aspires to be like him one day.

“I follow Elon Musk, and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I'll go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation,” Ranjim Prabal Das told ANI.

ALSO READ

Here's what Elon Musk thinks about sustainability and energy conservation

During the pandemic, the 18-year-old had also tested COVID-19 positive in November last year. However, he didn’t back down because of his illness and continued with his studies once he was feeling better. “When I tested COVID positive, I focussed on healing. Once the fever was down, I got back to studies,” he shared.


Ranjim told The Indian Express that he looked at the pandemic as a boon as the time he saved in travelling to the coaching centre helped him focus more on preparations. Though NCERT books were his base, Ranjim also followed competitive examination books and study materials provided by the Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). “I have attempted in total 32 mock tests before the exam to boost my confidence,” the 18-year-old said.

He also said that he read the books of IE Irodov for physics, M S Chouhan and Neeraj Kumar for chemistry, and Ghanshyam Tewani for mathematics.

Ranjim appeared in the afternoon session of the examination that was held on February 25. He told the media that the paper was moderately difficult. Since he had started preparing for the JEE Advanced much earlier, it helped him solve the difficult questions in physics and chemistry.


Apart from Ranjim, the other five toppers are Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

'One nation, one ration card' initiative operationalised in 17 states

Lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21 following spike in COVID-19 cases

How the Swabalambee Foundation is working to build employment and entrepreneurship in Odisha

This Odisha teenager turned to art during the lockdown, makes sculptures with matchsticks

Daily Capsule
Inside India’s expanding digital commerce landscape
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

'One nation, one ration card' initiative operationalised in 17 states

Lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21 following spike in COVID-19 cases

Labour minister launches convergence of ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

How the Swabalambee Foundation is working to build employment and entrepreneurship in Odisha

This Odisha teenager turned to art during the lockdown, makes sculptures with matchsticks

Serving warmth following a disaster: How Sewa International is helping communities in Uttarakhand