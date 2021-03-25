Mysuru man walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to honour COVID-19 heroes

As we mark the first anniversary of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic today, over the past year, we’ve had a spectrum of stories from all parts of the country — from overcoming struggles to lending a helping hand to losing lives in the fight.





While different organisations are honouring the heroes who braved the COVID-19 challenges, this 33-year-old from Mysuru decided to walk all the way from South India to North India.





Bharath PN embarked on the journey of ‘Walk for Humanity’ to pay tribute to the corona warriors and their selfless service by walking a distance of 4,000 kilometres.





Starting his journey on December 11, 2020, from Kanyakumari, Bharath reached his destination in Kashmir, walking about 45-50 kilometres every day. In this 99-day journey, he covered a distance of over 4000 kilometres, passing through 11 states.

"During this time, I realised how many frontline workers are rendering selfless service in the battle against the pandemic. I realised the importance of giving back to society and took on this mission in honour of all the COVID warriors, not just the frontline workers, but everyone who did their best to help those in distress. Thus, I called it a Walk for Humanity," Bharath told The New Indian Express.

From Kanyakumari to Kashmir (Image: 'Walk For Humanity' Facebook)

ALSO READ Meet the autistic 12-year-old who swam 36 km in the open sea

Every night, he would find a dwelling place outside petrol pumps towers and restaurants, while some kind people sheltered him for the night. As for food, he would eat just enough to take his fill.

“Wherever I stayed, I would ask the concerned person if she/he has any contact for the next 50 km, and then repeat the same. This helped me a lot, and I got to meet many people," he told The Logical Indian.

In this pandemic, where immunity is of prime importance, Bharath firmly believes that walking is the best way to prevent oneself from catching the flu and other immunity-related diseases.





On his journey, the 33-year-old also planted about 150 saplings to spread the message of sustainability and environmental consciousness.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.