Chennai doctor named one of the best ophthalmologists in the world

Chennai-based ophthalmologist Dr Soosan Jacob, has been named in the Power List - 2021, a list of top 100 most influential women ophthalmologists in the world.





Chennai's Dr Soosan Jacob from Chennai named one of the best ophthalmologists in the world.





According to a PTI report, Dr Jacob is Director and Chief, Refractive and Cornea Foundation and Senior Consultant, Cataract and Glaucoma Services at Dr Agarwal''s Group of Eye Hospitals here.

A press release said that the prestigious ‘Power List’ is compiled every year by The Ophthalmologist, a premier international publication dedicated to the field of ophthalmology and selection is on the basis of national and international recognition among peer ophthalmologists.





A report in The Indian Express, Dr Jacob has over two decades of experience and is a specialist in cornea, refractive surgery and cataract surgery. Speaking to the publication, she said, “I am honoured to enter this list. Initiatives like ‘Power List’ are important as they celebrate all the awesome, wonderful women ophthalmologists who show the way forward and inspire other women. For women, it is important to break glass ceilings to achieve their full potential.”





Prof Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital said, “Dr Jacob has been making exemplary contributions, especially to the cornea and refractive surgical field with many innovative surgical techniques – notable and recent among them being a novel technique termed Corneal Allogeneic Intrastromal Ring Segment (CAIRS) to treat keratoconus, a commonly diagnosed condition in which the clear tissue on the eye front bulges outward.