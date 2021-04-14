Chennai doctor named one of the best ophthalmologists in the world

By Think Change India|14th Apr 2021
Dr Soosan Jacob enters ‘Power List 2021’, which includes top 100 influential women ophthalmologists in the world
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chennai-based ophthalmologist Dr Soosan Jacob, has been named in the Power List - 2021, a list of top 100 most influential women ophthalmologists in the world.


Soosan Jacob

Chennai's Dr Soosan Jacob from Chennai named one of the best ophthalmologists in the world.

ALSO READ

[Monday Motivation] This Jharkhand tribal woman improved her family’s income; now mobilises others to better their lives


According to a PTI report, Dr Jacob is Director and Chief, Refractive and Cornea Foundation and Senior Consultant, Cataract and Glaucoma Services at Dr Agarwal''s Group of Eye Hospitals here.

A press release said that the prestigious ‘Power List’ is compiled every year by The Ophthalmologist, a premier international publication dedicated to the field of ophthalmology and selection is on the basis of national and international recognition among peer ophthalmologists.


A report in The Indian Express, Dr Jacob has over two decades of experience and is a specialist in cornea, refractive surgery and cataract surgery. Speaking to the publication, she said, “I am honoured to enter this list. Initiatives like ‘Power List’ are important as they celebrate all the awesome, wonderful women ophthalmologists who show the way forward and inspire other women. For women, it is important to break glass ceilings to achieve their full potential.” 


Prof Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital  said, “Dr Jacob has been making exemplary contributions, especially to the cornea and refractive surgical field with many innovative surgical techniques – notable and recent among them being a novel technique termed Corneal Allogeneic Intrastromal Ring Segment (CAIRS) to treat keratoconus, a commonly diagnosed condition in which the clear tissue on the eye front bulges outward.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Scientists spin music out of spider webs...you can listen too

Kerala Health Ministry uses #RasputinChallenge to promote vaccination drive

From night watchman to IIM Assistant Professor: the remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

Mental wellness in 2021: Life in a post-pandemic world

Daily Capsule
The techie behind the first Indian cybersecurity startup to work with US govt
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Scientists spin music out of spider webs...you can listen too

Mental wellness in 2021: Life in a post-pandemic world

This surf school in Chennai has cleared 24,000 kg of trash from beaches and oceans by offering free surfing lessons

Kerala Health Ministry uses #RasputinChallenge to promote vaccination drive

Brazilian nurses use gloves to provide a sense of human touch to COVID-19 patients in isolation

[Survivor Series] If anyone says that you can have a lot for nothing in return, it will cost you a lot

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Apr

IDEAS 2021 - INNOVATION DESIGN & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS AND SUMMIT 2021

Online

View Details