Meet Mayur Shelke, the Railways hero who rescued a child from a train in Mumbai

A recent CCTV footage that went viral has given the country a hero named Mayur Shelke from Mumbai. In the video, a child can be seen walking along the Vangani Railway Station platform in Mumbai, suddenly losing balance and falling onto the track. Just as he fell, a train can be seen approaching on the same track.





While his caretaker was seemingly in panic, Mayur ran to help the child onto the platform and jumps on as well, just in time before the train reached the station.





Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the video and commend his efforts.

“Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and saved a child's life," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted, adding, “His act cannot be compared with any prize or money, but he will be rewarded for fulfilling his responsibility, and motivating humanity with his work.”

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted about Mayur’s brave act and commended his bravery. The Ministry also shared a video where the department was applauding his efforts and was felicitated for the same.

Shri Mayur Shelkhe the 'real life hero' appreciated by staff & DRM of Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, also saluted Mayur's bravery through his Twitter Handle.





“I salute Mayur Shelke's selflessness and exemplary heroism. This railway pointsman risked his own life to save the life of a child who fell on the tracks at Vangani station in Maharashtra. Mayur, your bravery inspires us all," he tweeted





Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who is also known for sharing such inspirational stories, wrote,

“Mayur Shelke didn’t have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world.”

Other personalities including actor R Madhavan, IPS Officer Swati Lakra, IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, and Sadhguru among others commended the pointsman’s efforts.





