5 reasons why you should adopt Indie dogs

We see Indian pariah or street dogs almost everywhere in India, and rightly so. The breed is native to the Indian subcontinent and can survive harsh tropical weather.

On the other hand, the inhumane, unethical dog breeding industry produces millions of dogs each year and sold at pet stores for the right price.

Indie dogs — even with their friendly and loving attitudes —were not popular as pets. Centuries on the streets have left Indies being aggressive. They bark at and, possibly, show aggression towards strangers or unfamiliar dogs that enter their territory.

However, with increased awareness, many are now taking an interest in adopting Indie pups rather than going for cross-breed dogs.

For Huskies from Siberia and Labradors from Europe, the tropical climate deteriorates their quality of life, health, and reduces their life span.

Small dogs like Beagles and Basset Hounds — often branded as apartment dogs due to their size — are, in reality, hound dogs who need constant stimulation and activity.

Thus, while adopting a dog, understanding their lifestyle, nature, living conditions, as well as the budget for their maintenance becomes imperative.

Here are a few reasons why the often neglected Indie dogs are a perfect addition to your family:

Adapting to climate

The Indie dog is a naturally evolved breed and has been shaped by natural selection. They are acclimatised to the tropical weather as they have originated and lived in India for centuries. Thus, they are accustomed to the Indian environment and can survive over other breeds.

Extremely healthy

Since Indie dogs have not been bred for thousands of years, they are healthier than other breeds. Their height ranges from 51 to 64cm at the shoulder and weighs between 12 and 20kgs.

Problems like hip dysplasia and obesity are extremely rare among these dogs. In fact, they have a strong immune system and can thrive with basic, regular health checkups, nutritious meals, and exercise.

Comparatively low maintenance

Indies are quite low maintenance in nature. They have a short coarse coat, and therefore, shed little to no fur around their living area. Monthly baths and weekly brushing are enough to keep their coat in good condition.

Alert and intelligent

The streets have played a significant role in the evolution of Indie dogs. They are highly alert and quite literally street smart.

They adapt well to new places, and based on several people’s experiences, they are easier to train. Although as a territorial breed, they may react with aggression to unknown dogs or people as adults, socialisation helps keep their cool.

Equally loving and sensitive

Indies are primarily known for their territorial nature, which makes them good watchdogs.

But their generally cheerful and social nature makes them very lovable among people, and even develop a strong bond of loyalty with their family and owners.

Love an Indie dog, and they’ll love you back in abundance.