SVP India launches InspireX to foster collaboration in development sector

Social Venture Partners (SVP India) recently hosted InspireX, an event to connect leaders from the social sector, philanthropists, and important stakeholders in the ecosystem in an effort to share insights and explore possibilities for collaboration.

The event, held at CHRIST (deemed to be university) in Bengaluru, witnessed the participation of over 300 stakeholders, including more than 70 SVP India partners, 40 NGO teams, and 100 ecosystem enablers.

The event titled 'Conversation with Donors' began with a keynote address by Anshu Gupta, Ramon Magsaysay award winner and Founder of Goonj, who shared his insights on civic engagement and agency-led rural development keeping dignity in focus.

The audience was also introduced to a virtual tour with nine NGO leaders narrating their journeys and the impact of their organisations.

The event was attended by more than 100 philanthropists and donors. It was led by Anu Prasad (ILSS), Atul Satija (Give), and Govind Iyer (SVP India).

According to a press note, participants were encouraged to introspect and find ways as influencers to collaborate to create a greater impact through their initiatives and bring more efficiency and accountability.

The day also featured four interactive workshop sessions conducted by sector experts: Noshir Dadrawala (Centre for Advancement of Philanthropy), Sriram Venkatraman (The /Nudge Institute), Bhoopathy Pandarinathan (Swasti Health Catalyst), and Bobbymon George (Sattva Consulting).

The press release also stated that the Department of Sociology and Social Work, CHRIST expressed a strong interest in initiating SVP India’s Youth for Philanthropy programme for its student engagement.

"InspireX was a true embodiment of SVP's mission, creating a space for our NGOs to connect, learn, and grow,” said Govind Iyer, All India Chair of SVP India. “We believe that by fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can amplify the impact of their work,” he added.

Bengaluru Chapter Chair Sashi Rajamani said, "The energy at InspireX was great: seeing connections form, ideas spark and collective action ignite was truly inspiring. We're confident that the echoes of this event will continue to resonate, driving positive change across our communities."