A recent study by dating app Bumble, across 2,000 Indians aged 18 to 40 from 10 Indian cities, reveals that a sizeable 69% find it important for their potential partner to be aware of current politics. About 20% of them find potential partners not having an opinion on key social and political issues a ‘turn off’ for them, while 15% ended a relationship because of differing political leanings.

As Gen-Z and millennials navigate the dating landscape in polarised times, they are weighing in on political views and ideologies before making a choice.

An NGO’s fight for clean air

Green Pencil Foundation, a Gurugram-based NGO, has launched a unique campaign called ‘Pollution Se Azaadi’ to combat air pollution in the country.

Through its community-driven initiatives, the foundation plans to get support for improved public transport policies and create safer roads for cyclists. By involving all stakeholders in this effort, it aims to fight air pollution effectively.

Read more on this seven-city campaign and its goals here.

This senior agro entrepreneur is a champion of organic farming

Sixty-four-year-old BS Rajbala stands as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals, as she demonstrates the fruits of her labour.

Following her husband's passing, Rajbala embarked on a journey of organic farming at the Benad area nestled adjacent to the bustling city of Jaipur. Despite not attending school, her unwavering commitment to the cause has resulted in her earning Rs 30 lakh annually from farming, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Women security personnel of ‘Pink Squad’ ensure women's safety on the Chennai Metro

Twenty-three women security personnel trained in martial arts have been inducted into the newly launched Pink Squad of the Chennai Metro Rail to improve women passengers' safety.

According to a report in The Hindu, these personnel will do rounds on the trains and visit some of the most crowded stations within the 54-km Chennai Metro Rail system, including Chennai Central, Alandur, and Chennai Airport Metro Rail stations.