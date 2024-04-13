An Andhra Pradesh-based woman student, who narrowly escaped child marriage, has overcome all odds and topped the first year intermediate board examination.

Board of Intermediate Secretary Sourab Gaur on Saturday, April 13, announced that the student, G Nirmala, hailing from Pedda Harivanam in Kurnool district, has secured 421 marks out of 440 to emerge as the topper. According to the Times of India, Nirmala secured 537 marks in her SSC exams last year.

"From being forced into child marriage by her family and being rescued by district administration last year to topping the intermediate exams, she has come a long way," said an official statement.

Nirmala's story is truly an inspiring one. Earlier, her parents tried convincing Nirmala to get married, like her other three sisters, for lack of resources to continue the former's education. With no junior colleges nearby, the parents could not afford to send Nirmala for higher education.

However, persistent about her goal to study further, Nirmala approached the YSRCP legislator, Y Saiprasad Reddy last year, requesting him to help her pursue higher education. Inspired by Nirmala's challenges, Reddy later informed District Collector G Srujana about the situation. Srujana later intervened. First, he rescued Nirmala from the impending child marraige. Later, the district administration got Nirmala admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya where Nirmala could continue her education. And thus, there was no turning back.

Going forward, Nirmala aspires to become an IPS officer and work towards abolishing child marriages, and helping the cause of girls who wish to pursue their dreams.

(With inputs from PTI)