As part of its Karigar programme, ﻿Amazon﻿ India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vishakhapatnam district's forest tribals to help tribal artisans with economic opportunities, cultural preservation, and community development.

According to a press statement, the partnership aims to tap into the rich heritage and craftsmanship of tribal communities of Vishakhapatnam to offer authentic handcrafted products to a global platform via its ecommerce platform.

The partnership will also provide visibility and support revenue generation through the forest produce manufactured by the tribals through listing on Amazon and in turn create employment opportunities.

As part of the initiative, the Amazon Karigar programme will provide comprehensive training for tribal members in value addition, packaging, and branding, empowering them to sell their products online. For this, an ecommerce hub will be established within the tribal area of forest in the Visakhapatnam district. The hub will serve as a crucial centre for various activities, including primary and secondary packaging, storage, dispatch, and order processing.

Launched in 2017, the Amazon Karigar programme enables small businesses and specialised micro-entrepreneurs like weavers, artisans, and artisans to benefit from ecommerce, grow their businesses, and, in many cases, revive some dying art forms from the country.

Amazon Karigar impacts over 1.8 million artisans with a selection of over 20,000 unique handmade products across handloom, handicraft, and hand-processed beauty and gourmet products, including 470+ unique arts and crafts from across the country.

"By joining hands with the Visakhapatnam forest tribals and expanding our Karigar programme's reach, we are enriching the Amazon marketplace with authentic handcrafted products and upholding the legacy of age-old traditions. Together, we embark on a journey to create meaningful opportunities and preserve the invaluable traditions that define our nation's soul," Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director, Seller Acquisition and Development at Amazon India, said,

Initially, the project will focus on the online sale of forest produce in non-consumable categories, such as grass weaving for mats, elephant dung paper, and bamboo utensils.

Anant Shankar, IFS, District Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam, said, “Our collaboration with Amazon India will significantly benefit the tribal community residing in the heart of the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh. This partnership will enable them to showcase their craftsmanship to a broader audience, thereby enhancing their living standards.”